Have you met someone who is always optimistic? It doesn’t matter what’s going on in the world around them. They are capable of seeing the good in everything and everyone and make it look effortless.

It’s not always easy to keep a positive attitude. Life is stressful, and it feels like we are always living through major historical events these days. It can be hard to talk yourself into an optimistic mindset. For some, this practice comes easily. Instead of harping on the bad, they are constantly seeking the good. They use hopeful phrases to keep their mind in check when things around them feel overwhelming.

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People who stay perpetually hopeful no matter what life throws at them say 11 wise phrases on a regular basis

1. ‘This won’t last forever’

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When going through a difficult time, it can be hard to look for the light at the end of the tunnel. Bad news can feel all-consuming. Not everyone is naturally optimistic. Some people stay perpetually hopeful no matter what life throws at them. Through phrases like ‘This won’t last forever,’ they can see the other side. They know life will get better.

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Through positive thinking, optimistic people help eliminate stress from their lives. Even when they’re going through a dark period, they know there is hope to be found. This can prevent them from getting stuck in the cycle of bad news. Instead, they look forward to better days.

2. ‘I'll figure it out’

I’m guilty of feeling like the world is ending when I’m going through a tough spot. Instead of seeing it as a phase that will end, I can catastrophize. It’s not easy for me to say things like, ‘I will figure it out.’ Instead, I am convinced things may stay difficult forever, which isn’t a good mindset to have. I’m always impressed by the people I meet who can look at anything as a lesson.

A perpetually hopeful person may say things like, ‘I will figure it out.’ They’re likely determined to make the best out of the situation they are dealing with. It’s a great mindset to have, but I can’t say it comes naturally to me.

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3. ‘It could be worse’

When things get tough, some people can see the good in what’s going on. While they may not be happy with what’s going on around them, they know things could be worse. We’ve all heard this phrase, but we do not always have this mindset. It’s easier said than done. Realistically, we all know there is worse going on in the world, but applying that to our situation doesn’t always make it easier.

Positive people know that it can always be worse. No matter what they go through, they can see the good, even if it is only a small connection. This mindset helps them stay hopeful no matter how complicated the situation they’re going through is.

4. ‘Take it one step at a time’

When something goes wrong in our lives, we may rush to try to fix it. Even if we know the fix isn’t possible. We might get caught up in doing everything we can to find a remedy, thinking it’ll make us feel better when, in reality, it might make us feel worse. People who stay hopeful no matter what know that taking things one day at a time is the way to go. Thinking too far ahead can bring more stress to our lives.

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This type of person knows the importance of slowing down. It’s not helpful to look too far ahead. Instead, they ground themselves in the now. What can they do at that moment? Crossing things off the list one item at a time keeps them from becoming overwhelmed.

5. ‘I’ve made it through hard times before’

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Naturally hopeful people can look at bad situations and know they can pull through. They may put things into perspective. Looking back on past situations, they can see how they made it out on the other side. It’s not easy to have such a positive mindset, but it is important. Perpetually hopeful people know they can survive anything they’re put through, because they’ve done it before.

Hard times strengthen us. Even though they are difficult to get through, they matter. People with a positive mindset know this and use phrases like ‘I’ve made it through hard times before’ to lift their morale and remind themselves that they’ve only gotten stronger.

6. ‘Let’s look at the good in the situation’

Have you gone through something and heard someone say, ‘Let’s look at the good in the situation’? If you’re anything like me, this might grind your gears. I’m not the type of person who sees things through rose-colored glasses, and sometimes, I want to wallow in my own problems. I know it’s silly and unhealthy, but it’s something I feel drawn to when I am down. Optimistic people have a different mindset. They really do believe there is good to be found in every situation.

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Even if the only positive thing they can find in the situation is that they’ll come out stronger on the other side, they may use it as motivation to get through. It helps them get through the experience, and they’re handling things better than I do.

7. ‘This is out of my control’

Wise people always say not to worry about things you can’t control. I wish my brain would accept that and stop catastrophizing everything before it even happens. For some, perpetual hope motivates them through times of trouble. They know that this is out of their control, so there is no reason to worry. Of course, it’s difficult, but they know the importance of keeping a cool head.

Some people are natural worriers. It can be hard to look at something and try to let it go because they can’t control it. The lack of control is what drives my anxiety. Hopeful people have a healthier attitude towards problems in their lives.

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8. ‘This will turn out better than I expect it will’

Going into a situation with a positive attitude is important. There are benefits to seeing things through a positive lens when they feel difficult. It helps to manage stress and improve not only your mental health, but also your physical health. When you see the good in the world, it helps you believe that bad situations are temporary. Someone with perpetual hope may be able to look at a situation and say, ‘This will turn out better than I expect it will.’

It’s a healthy way to look at situations that could be bad. What if it turns out fine in the end? This type of mindset is rare, but it is something a naturally optimistic person does well.

9. ‘I’m allowed to feel overwhelmed'

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It can be hard to let ourselves feel our true emotions. Society puts pressure on us to hold it together, even when it feels like the world is falling apart around us. We often feel like we have to keep it together and look as strong as possible at all times. When in reality, that is far from realistic. Perpetually hopeful people know that it’s natural for them to struggle, and allowing themselves to feel the emotions helps in the long run.

We need to identify and feel our emotions, no matter how difficult they are. Someone optimistic may know how important it is to process their emotions. Working through those feelings allows them to move forward with a positive attitude.

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10. ‘This will pass’

Bad phases in our lives feel like they will last forever. It can be hard not to become completely consumed by the negative. I know I struggle with this. When I’m struggling, it never feels like it’s going to pass. Even though I rationally know it will, I still struggle. Perpetually hopeful people may not have this mindset. Instead, they look forward to when the feeling passes.

Someone who uses this phrase knows all storms pass. Even the worst hurricanes come to a close at a certain point. They may keep this mindset to help them come to terms with their own struggles. It reminds them that this too shall pass.

11. 'Tomorrow is a new day'

Every day is a new day. We all know this. However, when we’re going through a difficult time, it can be hard to look forward to the next day. When life feels especially heavy, it’s not easy. Perpetually hopeful people might look at each coming day as another chance for success.

To them, things get better over time. They never know if the next day will be the one where everything improves. They look forward to a new day and a new opportunity.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.