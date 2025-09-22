The Art Of Positivity: 10 Simple Habits Of Naturally Positive People

Nowadays, positive thinking has become a popular concept, but what exactly does it imply? According to Mayo Clinic, positive thinking “doesn’t mean that you keep your head in the sand and ignore life’s less pleasant situations. Positive thinking just means that you approach unpleasantness more positively and productively.”

Fortunately, like every other attitude, positive thinking — not to be confused with the unhealthy concept of toxic positivity — can be developed. Here are the ten rules to guide you towards positive thinking that will keep negativity from dragging you down.

Here are 10 simple habits of naturally positive people:

1. They frequently express gratitude

A simple routine of expressing gratitude can increase your overall well-being by more than 10 percent. One good habit is to write a gratitude journal every morning. It takes only five to ten minutes of your time, but this practice helps bring long-term benefits to your life.

Start by naming five things you’re grateful for. Try to be as specific as possible because details carry more benefits. Also, try to describe different things each time since there are many things you can be grateful for.

2. They surround themselves with positive people

It is said that you are the culmination of the five people you spend the most time with, so you should carefully consider your core circle of friends.

Surrounding yourself with positive people brings more positivity into your life and changes the way you think and act. Make a point to spend time with happy people who inspire you and avoid spending time with negative people who only drain your energy.

3. They meditate

Meditation is a powerful tool to improve the control of your thought processes. When you meditate, your mind gets clarity and peace that helps you concentrate. This state brings a sense of serenity that you couldn’t experience in the outside world.

Sit or lie comfortably, close your eyes, and focus on your breathing. If you’re new to this practice, it may be better to find a guided meditation and follow instructions. Remember that it takes some time to get used to meditation, so don’t give up on yourself.

4. They change their perspective

Life brings both positive and negative experiences. Naturally, it’s easy to think positively when everything goes smoothly, but with the first difficulties, we usually tend to repeat our old behavioral patterns.

However, in moments like these, it’s crucial to remember that it’s up to you to determine how you’ll perceive your experiences. Moreover, you’re the only one who can change that perspective. For instance, think of your health issues as an opportunity to improve your nutrition and develop new beneficial habits.

5. They exercise regularly

Physical activity has a potent effect on your mental health. When you exercise, your body releases endorphins, which are chemicals that make you feel good and positive.

Try to include even small changes in your everyday routine, such as taking the stairs instead of the elevator or stretching after sitting for a long time. Better yet, go to the gym three times a week or find a physical activity you like and practice it regularly.

6. They turn negative self-talk into positive

Are you aware of all the thoughts that come to your mind? Are you aware of the impact of negative thoughts on your well-being? Maybe you think that one thought of “I’m so bad at this” or “I shouldn’t have done that” won’t do any harm, but one by one will create a snowball effect.

That’s why whenever you catch yourself in negative thinking, stop it and transform it into positive thinking. For example, instead of thinking, “I’m bad at this,” say, “With time and practice, I’ll become better at this.”

7. They ask for help

It’s quite normal to feel overwhelmed from time to time. In such situations, it’s crucial to find support or get help without feeling ashamed or embarrassed.

These individuals tend to see challenges as temporary and see seeking help as a sign of strength, not a weakness. A 2022 study explained that this contrasts with individuals who have a more negative perspective, who might avoid seeking help because of feelings of shame or a fear of being a burden.

8. They're flexible

Sometimes things won’t go as you planned. Instead of complaining and whining, try to have an open mind that isn’t only focused on negativities. Being flexible helps you adjust easily to new circumstances and realize other opportunities that can help you overcome any obstacles.

Whenever you feel stuck, try to write down all the options you have. That way, you’ll come up with some useful solutions that will help you feel better and be more optimistic.

9. They're present

Living in the present eliminates all the worries from the past events, as well as the fantastic imagination of possible future events. Try to focus on the moment you are in and be completely present. That is the best way to live a meaningful life and avoid negative thoughts that the past or future might bring.

Natural positivity allows individuals to brush off small slights or annoyances, unlike someone in a negative mood might ruminate on the same details. Research has found this enables them to be more present in the process rather than being preoccupied with achieving a perfect result.

10. They celebrate even the smallest joys

We are usually so focused on accomplishing goals that we forget to celebrate our successes. It’s important to stop to acknowledge your progress and celebrate it. When you take time to honor your achievements, no matter how small they are, your body releases endorphins which make you feel great.

This behavior reinforces your positive attitude. Be proud of your accomplishments, share them with your family and friends, and take some time to reflect on the path you took.

This may seem overwhelming now, but take your time and you’ll incorporate these practices into your routine and you will find yourself becoming a positive thinker.

Kurt Walker is a writer who focuses on positivity, self-help, and motivation.

