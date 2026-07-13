People Who Love Spending Time Alone Usually Keep 7 Things In Their Car

If you're an introvert, you're probably the person at the party who keeps checking the time, wondering when you can go home and unwind. When you run errands, you prefer to handle them alone and a solo vacation sounds pretty good right about now.

Similarly, there's a good chance your car is your safe haven. If you're always sneaking off to your vehicle to get a moment of peace and quiet, then it's likely that you always carry the essentials with you so that you keep yourself entertained.

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If someone really likes spending time alone, they probably have these things in their car right now:

1. Headphones

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Having earbuds in or wearing headphones is the universal sign that someone doesn't want to be bothered. Whether they're listening to music or answering a call, it's seen as disrespectful to interrupt. People who love their alone time use this tactic in public so they don't have to chit-chat. They'll always keep a set of headphones on hand in their car so they can be sure they have them with them at all times.

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Some people find it rude, but it's not personal. The same individuals who value their solitude may also become easily overwhelmed, and headphones can be a great barrier to loud noises and distractions. It also ensures that they're able to listen to songs or podcasts on the go. A lot of people who enjoy their alone time are also creatives who are mentally stimulated by music.

2. Lunch or snacks

While your colleagues are heading to the break room to sit next to their work friends, you're sneaking off to your car to chow down in silence. You'd much rather watch a YouTube video or be in the presence of your own thoughts.

That's why you keep your lunch or extra snacks in the car. You're not obligated to eat with others, and doing so is often accompanied by small talk that bores you. It's not that you're unfriendly, but when a long workday has depleted your energy, you want your downtime to be quiet so that you can recharge for the next half.

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People who love spending time by themselves often have many interests to entertain them rather than people, so eating lunch in the car lets them knit, read, write, or draw during their break.

3. Journals

Those who love to be alone are the same type of people who are in touch with their own thoughts and emotions. They are set on what they want, with a strong vision of what their future will hold. Putting their feelings down on paper helps cultivate a clear mind, making their solo time peaceful rather than a space for overthinking.

Carrying a journal around while out in public allows you to quickly jot down reminders, important dates, and capture how you feel in the moment. Rather than crowding your brain with unnecessary clutter, you can lay out your thoughts in a spiral notebook for future reference.

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This allows people who run solo to be more present, which is the number-one way to enjoy being by themselves. Being present always leads to a happier, more positive mindset that switches your mind from anxious to goal-oriented.

4. Books

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People who love to take on life solo have ripe imaginations, and it can be fed by reading often. Those who carry a book in their car or bag are dreamers and intelligent, and they love to be alone.

Reading a book while at a coffee shop or in the park is another universal signal that the partaker shouldn't be bothered. The avid public reader is much more concerned with the lives of their favorite fictional characters than with interacting with strangers.

While it's possible to join a book club or read while sitting next to a friend, reading is something that's entirely acceptable and expected to do solo. This gives those who secretly prefer their solitude an excuse to be left alone to the elaborate worlds that expand their lively imaginations.

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5. Charging cables

Not only is an in-car cable handy for when your phone dies during errands, but it's also the perfect excuse to escape an outing to recharge both the phone and you. That way, you can replenish your depleted social battery in your vehicle and face the music with a new, energized attitude. Having a moment of silence can prepare them for a night of being outgoing and answering an overwhelming number of questions.

People who keep a charger in their car also want to stay prepared in case they're at an event and need to check the time incessantly before the socially acceptable departure, or have nothing to do but scroll mindlessly through Instagram.

6. A blanket

This may be unthinkable to you, but those who spend a lot of time alone aren't afraid to take a nap in their car. When their energy gets low, they whip out the blanket stowed in their trunk or backseat and recline their chair as far back as it goes.

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The blanket also doubles as seating if the solo traveler is at the beach or in the park. Spending a lot of time alone means being prepared for any occasion, since you have no one else to rely on.

Keeping a blanket in your car lets you have a peaceful day by the seaside or simply just under the sun, completely alone. Those who prefer to take on things alone are allowed to be spontaneous, since they only have their own schedule to be mindful of. This gives them a lot of freedom to go on adventures or spend time in nature, whereas an extrovert may want to plan it out with friends first.

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7. Sunglasses

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Rocking a pair of chunky square sunglasses offers two benefits: they make you look chic and help prevent sensory overload. A primary reason why people prefer to be alone is that they may become overstimulated easily. When there's someone accompanying you places, you're subject to conversation or the possibility of loud noises, and the combination of this with the other senses can become too much quickly.

Like headphones, sunglasses are a helpful tool for blocking excessive light while still looking fashionable. When paired together, introverts can send a silent signal to others that they're too busy to be bothered while maintaining that cool persona.

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Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human-interest, and relationships.