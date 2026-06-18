You Can Almost Immediately Tell If Someone Would Be A Good Partner By What’s In Their Car, Says Study

A study from Talker Research found that the condition of someone's car says a lot about their character, and in turn, their potential as a partner. No, this does not mean you need a Corvette or a Benz (while that might be impressive). What really matters is how neat and tidy it looks on the inside.

Honestly, dating is exhausting. From witnessing seemingly perfect couples online to pressure from family and society to opening yourself up to scrutiny from a stranger, it's no wonder so many people are struggling to find their forever. However, if you're wondering why some people just aren't making the cut to be in your space, it might be time to try paying attention to their car.

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The inside of someone's car reveals a lot about their personal life.

The study surveyed 2,000 single Americans who were actively dating, and findings point to how crucial it is to keep your car clean if you want a second date. In fact, "73% believe the way someone takes care of their car reflects how well they take care of themselves, and 67% agreed that a messy car is an indicator of a messy personal life."

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You should really try to clean your car before a date if said date is going to be a passenger, especially since 65% said that a clean car indicates good character and that someone is put together. Furthermore, 1 in 4 people actually left a date early because the car was messy, and half of people stated that they actively judge someone based on the cleanliness of the car.

We haven't even touched on the specifics that people have found in their dates' cars. Participants in the study cited some of the wildest things they found that would make any interaction with the owner of the vehicle feel awkward and gross. Standouts in the list included leftover food and drinks, and even carcasses. Carcasses. Really? That'd send me running for the hills.

Prioritize cleaning your car to make a good first impression.

The invention of the car brought a symbol into American life that showed what your social class was, and to what degree you're prospering. It has therefore always been part of culture to judge someone by their car, whether consciously or subconsciously.

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For that reason, among others, it's important to care for your car to show that this extension of you is just as put together and classy as the rest of you.

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As far as demographics go, the study found that women cared more than men about the cleanliness of a car, and interestingly, millennials cared slightly more than Gen Zers. However, people across the board admitted that dating was a major factor in influencing them to clean their cars beforehand. While appearances shouldn't mean everything, your car's certainly does.

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While cleaning your car can be stressful, at least it'll increase your chances of getting a second date. Start by removing any obvious clutter and foul-smelling odors (like leftover food or carcasses). I personally like to bring a trash bag outside and get everything out of my car in one clean sweep.

As for the car itself, you have to at least wipe it down with a cloth or wet wipe, and vacuum between the seats and the cushions. Finally, it's probably best to open the windows to let the car air out, and consider getting an air freshener to ensure total odorlessness.

The statistics don't lie, folks. Your date cares about what your car looks like (and smells like). Again, you don't need a fancy car. In fact, you could have a really old, ugly, beat-up car. As long as the interior is clean and odor-free, literally everyone will benefit.

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, and human interest topics.