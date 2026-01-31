Are you feeling down about life? Do you wake up in the morning not excited about facing your day? Are you struggling to see anything hopeful in your future? You are not alone. Feeling down, unmotivated, and pessimistic is common among many people, especially given the social climate — it’s hard not to, with everything happening around us. Plenty of people, when they are feeling down, tend to turn their anger and sadness inward and blame themselves. That is natural, but it's not necessarily right or healthy.

If you’re feeling down right now, these 5 quiet reasons are usually involved:

1. The outside world is terrifying

There has never been another time in my life when things felt so out of whack all over the world. I'm a huge disaster movie junkie, and almost every one of them starts with floods, fires, and discontent with the government. And all of those things are happening right now.

We can all agree that things are changing: The U.S. Geological Survey tells us about 1,000-year floods. There are wildfires in places that have never had wildfires before, fires that the World Health Organization has shown are causing irreversible damage.

The tensions between varying sides of the political spectrum are getting higher, with everyone believing, on both sides of the line, that our country is at risk of being taken over by extremists. The economy is struggling, and the real estate market is out of control. Have I made you feel pessimistic about life right now with this lovely list I shared? I bet I have. And that is the reason I shared it.

If you are struggling, know that the world we are living in is most likely a huge part of it. I am sure you are blaming yourself and your love life, while those may be a part of it, when everything that is going on all around you is wonky, it’s hard to be on even keel in your personal life. What is happening in the world is nothing you can control, but you can control what you do in your little corner of it.

2. You hold a negative mindset

We have established that the world is a messy place, and your mindset is kind of wonky because of it. It’s hard not to focus on everything horrible in the world right now. But you must try not to make current events or your own shortcomings the focus of your mind regularly.

Pessimism showcases your perspective in a negative light. A study helped explain how pessimism is not a mental condition or disorder like anxiety or depression. There are numerous reasons why someone would have a pessimistic outlook. It could be a combination of the person's past negative experiences or constant exposure to negative news and surroundings. They may have suffered from multiple disappointments, failures, or setbacks that contributed to shaping their perspective.

A pessimistic person may also have this mindset due to personal insecurities and certain cognitive biases or thought patterns, such as focusing on the negatives or anticipating worst-case scenarios. If someone has low self-esteem or struggles with feelings of inadequacy, they may have a tendency to focus on their flaws and shortcomings.

Our brains are our worst enemies. They are constantly bombarding us with negative statements about ourselves. They tell us that we are too fat or too thin, not smart enough, not successful enough, not lovable, friendless, aimless, and hopeless. The list goes on and on. And those thoughts can cause a lot of damage and might be a big part of why you are feeling so pessimistic about life right now. You must make an effort to push away those thoughts. To keep them from causing damage that will only make things worse. There are two ways to do that.

The first involves pushing back. When you go down that dark road, push back on those thoughts. Try to access the truth about what your brain is saying so that you can get rid of those thoughts and focus on the positive. I always keep a list of the things I feel about myself when times are good. I look at that list as a counter to what my brain is saying when times get bad. It works almost every time!

Another thing a bit easier to do is keep your brain busy, even if just for a little while. Do yoga, read a book, go to the movies, and hang out with friends. Something to take you away from those negative thoughts, at least for a little while, to give yourself a break.

3. Your self-care is not a priority

Be honest with yourself.

Have you been taking care of yourself recently?

Has feeling pessimistic about life made it more difficult for you to do the things that make you feel good?

Are you exercising?

Are you taking showers?

Are you hanging out with friends?

Are you eating and sleeping well?

All of those things are important for having a positive view of the world, especially if they were things you used to do regularly. I am guessing that if you haven’t been taking care of yourself, not only are you feeling pessimistic about life right now, but you are probably struggling with a bit of self-judgment.

Interestingly, it’s a vicious circle — which comes first, the pessimism or the lack of self-care? Did you start feeling bad about your life and let go of your care, or did you let go of your care and start to feel bad about your life?

So, ask if you are taking care of yourself the way you always have. If the answer is no, it’s time to take the first step toward making a change. Take a walk, call a friend for coffee, or skip the ice cream for the day. A study of psychological health showed a primary difference in the problem-solving approaches between optimists and pessimists, so do whatever you can to make yourself feel a little bit more optimistic about life.

4. You're holding onto the past

I am one of those people who live with a ton of regret, and regret can pull me down to a dark place. A few weeks back, someone suggested that when I get to that place, I tell myself I was doing the best I could do at the time. Because it’s true. Who you were at that moment is not the person you are right now.

Do you have a lot of regrets?

Do you regret breaking up with that guy you remember to be awesome?

Do you wish you had majored in marketing instead of English in college?

Do you wish you hadn’t cut off that friend who was bad-mouthing you?

Do you believe that if you had just chosen differently in those instances, your life would be much better?

I get it, but was that guy really so awesome? You did, after all, break up with him. And would you really have wanted to do marketing as a career, even though it seems rather glamorous? And no one needs a friend who isn’t nice to them.

Furthermore, just because you didn’t make the choice you think you should have made, if you had made the choice, you don’t know if your life would be better. It could have turned out worse. So, don’t focus on the past. Look to the future. I know it might seem pretty bleak right now, but the future you can control — the past you can’t.

5. You have no vision for the future

Neurobiological studies supported how this is a challenge to change when you are feeling pessimistic because the brain's "watchful and inhibitive mode weaves a sense of insecurity that generates and supports pessimistic thought patterns."

When we feel bad, it’s hard to look to the future with hope. When our mind is working against us, when we don’t take care of ourselves, when we live in the past, we get so mired in our present agony that we can’t look to the future. From this point of view, it is impossible to access hope for the days to come. And that makes everything worse.

Look to the past to get through a lack of hope for the future. (I know — it’s ironic. I just told you to ignore the past.) Focus on all of the times when things were really bleak, when you were in a horrible place with no hope for the future. And what happened? More often than not, you pulled through those times and got on with your life.

Life has ups and downs. And while we all hope that one day we will find happiness that will stick, life will still give us lemons, and we will struggle. But reconnecting with the strength we have used in the past to get through bad times can give us hope for the future and help us plan what the future could look like.

With this advice, you can see the "why" behind your feelings of pessimism, which will allow you to take a good look at yourself and make a change — a change that might help you feel a little bit better.

I know it’s hard not to feel down right now. But if you have made it this far, you know what I am talking about. Just know it doesn’t have to be this way. While you can’t fix world events, you can focus on yourself. You can take care of yourself, not live in the past, not let your thoughts control you, and try to create a vision of your future.

You will not always be in this place. I know it’s hard to believe, but it’s true. I promise.

Mitzi Bockmann is a NYC-based Certified Life Coach and mental health advocate. She works exclusively with women to help them to be all that they want to be in this crazy world in which we live.

