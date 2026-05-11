People Raised In The 70s & 80s Literally Don’t Care About 11 Things Younger Generations Worry About

Despite being “the most stressed generation” in the world, according to a study published by the American Institute of Stress, there are many things Gen Xers raised in the 70s and 80s literally don’t care about that younger generations worry about almost daily. Their priorities are different, hence the shifts in values and lifestyles, which partially explains their indifference.

From mental health days at work to curating a specific presence on social media, some worries are more concerning for modern Gen Z minds, as other generations grapple with their own unique issues.

People raised in the 70s and 80s literally don’t care about 11 things younger generations worry about

1. Access to mental health days

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While both Gen Zers and Gen Xers raised in the 70s and 80s both care about protecting their personal time and seeking work-life balance, their priorities are much different. Gen X wants access to personal leave for family time, while still having space to do high-quality work. Gen Zers want flexibility with work, especially after starting their careers in a unique remote setting, with space for mental health and work-from-home days when they need them.

Growing up in a digital culture where protecting and speaking about mental health was far more common than the stigmatized world of Gen X childhoods, it’s not a surprise that nearly 85% of Gen Zers want mental health days. However, for traditional workers and in rigid workplace environments, it’s far less of a priority.

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2. Being taken seriously at work

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According to a Barna study, nearly half of Gen Z feel consistently judged by older generations, with 39% more suggesting that their parents’ expectations play a role in that judgment. Whether it’s being labeled entitlement at work or not having a space to share their innovative ideas, they regularly stress and worry about their position and role in the workplace.

In fact, Gen Xers have actually become the connective tissue of the workplace, bridging together generations on their opposite ends and mediating differences in values and work styles to make a more productive workplace. So, as Gen Z worries about perpetuating myths about their generation and making sure their ideas are heard, Gen X feels secure in bridging the gap.

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3. Curating a presence on social media

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Despite seeming somewhat mundane and unsuspecting amid the entire institution of the internet, a study published in the Communication Theory journal suggests that social media curation is actually a meaningful form of communication for younger generations. People are consuming what they curate, and it sends a very specific message to anyone perceiving them.

So, it’s really not a shock that Gen Zers, whose primary mode of connection is social media and the digital world, that they worry about how they’re being portrayed online. Despite the majority using social media every day, Gen X learned to make connections and communicate without a screen in front of their face.

They don’t have to fret over their social media pages and curations, because the relationships they actually care about showing up for aren’t strangers on the internet coming across their feed.

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4. Climate change

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According to a study from the University of Michigan, Gen X is surprisingly indifferent to climate change, especially in comparison to Gen Zers, who have serious anxiety about the state of environmental issues almost daily.

Largely formed by their childhood years and the media they consumed as kids, skepticism plays a large role in Gen Xers’ disinterest in climate change advocacy. They’re used to pushing back against “propaganda” and not believing everything they hear on TV, so even dire issues like climate change have an element of confusion and skepticism that’s hard to shake.

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5. Finding the right label for things

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Whether it’s a defining part of their identity or even labeling someone as “toxic” in a relationship they’re not interested in healing, younger generations are taking on a lot more stress about finding the right label than their older counterparts. According to human relations professor Sterlin L. Mosley, Gen Xers even have a degree of skepticism around labels, worrying that they over-pathologize ordinary parts of daily life.

For Gen Z, labels are a means of connecting with people, empathizing with like-minded individuals, and finding their community. In a world where they’re in dire need of community amid loneliness, it’s no surprise that finding their labels and figuring out relationships by labeling others is a priority for them, compared to other generations raised on more traditional grounds.

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6. Finding meaning at work

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A study from GoodHire suggests that Gen Xers are relatively happy at work, having found meaning and purpose from a blend of experience, age, and workplace conditions. However, for Gen Zers, many are unhappy with their meaning at work, despite placing it as a top priority in their careers.

Especially when Gen X often cares more about PTO and space to protect their personal time, they worry much less about finding meaning and purpose in their careers, as long as they have access to those things and a certain level of comfort.

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7. Fast fashion

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Gen Xers usually prioritize reliability and quality over conformity and trends, at least according to a Heuritech study. However, with a lack of community and rising rates of loneliness in younger generations, the belonging that tends to come from following trends is much more alluring for Gen Z.

Despite their worries about the climate crisis, Gen Z still worries a lot about fitting in, and sometimes they manage that stress by feeding into fast fashion, following trends, and overspending on clothing and other material things that can convey status.

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8. Support from parents

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According to a study from the Mather Institute, Gen Xers are incredibly concerned about aging and losing their independence, in comparison to Gen Zers, who are experiencing quite a different experience of autonomy. In fact, around two-thirds of Gen Z are still actively getting financial support from their parents, with many of them living at home to cope with economic and workforce struggles.

With a childhood of independent play and personal responsibility to fall back on, Gen Xers are far less concerned about relying on support, especially from their parents, at this stage of their lives. However, for Gen Z, it’s an incredibly nuanced experience. They both want autonomy and need support, creating a cycle of anxiety and stress that plagues their daily life.

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9. A fear of missing out

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Despite struggling to interact with other people, many Gen Zers still experience “FOMO,” or a fear of missing out, almost daily. Whether it’s comparing themselves to events and people’s lives they see online or staying home to cope with social anxiety and feeling the burden of social exclusion, they regularly worry about their social life and engagements.

However, people raised in the 70s and 80s learned to manage boredom and personal time constantly. They were home alone and forced to entertain themselves without cellphones, and didn’t fall into a routine of comparing their lives with others at an impressionable age.

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10. Finding the next best thing

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Compared to Gen Zers, who tend to be in search of status through materialism and overspending on the “next best thing,” Gen Xers are more committed to brand loyalty. When they find something they like or realize a piece of clothing is actually standing the test of time, they don’t search for or spend on other, trendier alternatives.

They aren’t using their spending as a means of seeking status or attention, but instead to craft a routine and a life that support their own well-being, happiness, and comfort.

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11. Oversharing

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Especially online, Gen Z’s oversharing habits are becoming an inevitability of their lives. Both to cope with loneliness and seek attention for their goals and accomplishments, they sometimes can’t help but overshare at the expense of their connections and the people around them.

However, for Gen Xers, who’ve developed independence and personal validation habits, they don’t need attention from others to feel secure. They can celebrate themselves and take pride in their accomplishments, without seeking validation from anyone else.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.