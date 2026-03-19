People Who Grew Up Listening To 60s & 70s Music Almost Always Have These 10 Cool Personality Traits

The music scene was rapidly shifting in the ‘60s and ‘70s, influenced by new types of rock bands, cultural and social movements, and technological developments that completely changed how music was written, recorded, and shared with the mainstream. Practically everything was changing, and music changed right along with it all.

Given the way they absorbed this cultural phenomenon, people who grew up listening to ‘60s and ‘70s music almost always have certain cool personality traits you can't help but notice. From appreciating the depth in their lives that songs from this time period offered to seeking out novelty in a world that prefers conformity, these people are changed for the better by their artistic influences and the environments they grew up in.

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People who grew up listening to 60s and 70s music almost always have these 10 cool personality traits

1. They appreciate depth and meaning

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Whether it’s in their personal relationships at home, engaging with art in their lives, or simply listening to music on their commute, people who grew up listening to music from this era are used to finding meaning in art. They appreciate depth, compared to people who comfort and distract themselves with superficiality.

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Of course, the language of music evokes all kinds of feelings and emotions, which can vary widely from person to person. However, these tracks and lyrics also tend to make us feel collectively seen and heard when they resonate. Having grown up in a time when music was shifting and capturing a sense of humanity and storytelling in a new way, it’s not a surprise that this generation is used to seeking and finding meaning in their music.

2. They’re eccentric

According to psychotherapist Sean Grover, eccentric people often live by their own authentic desires and remove themselves from pressures to follow a strict social code and construct. They’re original thinkers who appreciate change, novelty, and unconventionality, often with a sense of anxiety for how they’re going to be perceived.

While today there’s always a new definition of “cool” or a trend to adopt to feel admired, people who grew up listening to music in the ‘60s and ‘70s were less defined. They could appreciate a million different new genres and experiment with their tastes, without being constantly judged or belittled for it.

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3. They’re open-minded about new ways of thinking

With a million things shifting, the music industry completely changing, and new genres emerging in popular culture, it’s no surprise that people who grew up listening to music from the ‘60s and ‘70s were forced to be more open-minded and accepting of change.

Luckily, according to a study published in Frontiers in Neurology, openness is generally more tied to creative achievement and success than sheer intelligence. So, growing up in a shifting artistic climate and music scene might’ve required some level of discomfort to appreciate in the moment, but in the long run, it’s made people more successful, appreciative, and open-minded.

4. They use music as a form of therapy

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In an era where love songs and heartbreak anthems were effortlessly popular, especially alongside a tumultuous social climate and movements, it’s no surprise that people raised in the ‘60s and ‘70s find respite and solace in music. They lean on their playlists and favorite songs as a form of “therapy,” to feel emotions and feel seen when they don’t have the space to speak to another person.

Of course, as a study published in the Brain, Behavior, and Immunity Health journal explains, music truly can be healing and greatly influence a person’s emotional state. Music can even support better cognitive and language processes, making verbalizing and regulating emotions that much easier.

5. They operate mindfully, not from a place of urgency

With the ability to appreciate art, music, and slowness in their lives, largely because of their impact on their childhood as kids in the ‘60s and ‘70s, many people from this generation refuse to operate from a place of urgency. Of course, many were pressured into “hustle culture” and ushering into today’s era of constant productivity, but there are also many who have a more relaxed outlook on life.

They appreciate the joy of nostalgia, listening to an old song or taking a few minutes to rest with an album in their ears. They cling to these small, restful moments in their lives instead of living on autopilot.

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6. They love to share art

Before music could be tapped directly from a phone or accessed in seconds, listening to a song or artist was a ritual. You shared this kind of art and music with loved ones and peers, whether by spinning a record or sharing a pair of corded headphones. Music was a bonding ritual, even if today, it defines a more solitary experience.

If you grew up listening to music with others during this time period, chances are you still love to share art today. You experience a wide range of benefits from sharing music, whether that’s experiencing a higher pain threshold or feeling more socially close and bonded to others.

7. They’re quietly confident

Instead of chasing the next best thing in today’s culture and trying to align with conformity around the art they consume, people who grew up listening to ‘60s and ‘70s music have the cool trait of being quietly confident. They’re eccentric and authentic at heart, not necessarily because of music from childhood, but because they existed in this time of social change, artistic eccentricity, and shifting values.

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Especially for kids, growing up around music and having it play a strong role in their upbringing is partially responsible for this self-confidence. As a 2023 study explains, these kids not only experience greater self-assurance but are also more likely to have a secure sense of belonging in their world growing up.

8. They’re nostalgic

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Many nostalgic people experience a sense of whimsy, connection, and appreciation through music because it’s associated with memories from earlier in their lives. From the sound of Bob Dylan’s rasp to jamming to Jimi Hendrix, they’re transported back to their childhood and the good feelings of sharing art as they replay these songs over and over.

According to a study published in the Human Brain Mapping journal, listening to music and evoking feelings of nostalgia from songs can even be a healthy tool for boosting memory. So, not only do these people feel connected with a past version of themselves and their lives by appreciating art, but they’re also cognitively supported by doing so.

9. They’re comfortable standing out

Of course, atypical, eccentric, unconventional people tend to stand out in today’s conformist society, but that doesn’t mean that being in the spotlight is a bad thing. In fact, many kids who listened to and appreciated music from the ‘60s and ‘70s learned to admire the spotlight. They appreciated the newness of rock bands and the new styles of pop stars during this season, and strived to craft their individuality and uniqueness in similar ways.

Especially coming out of a time when quietness and rigidity were the norm, embracing the color and vibrancy of life is their superpower.

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10. They’re curious

Whether they're meeting new people, trying new things, or stemming from their typical musical taste, people who were raised on music from the ‘60s and ‘70s are used to novelty. They’re innately curious, especially having been raised in an era when pop culture was defined by conversations and analog research, rather than by instantly accessible headlines and online publications.

If they were interested in music, they had to be curious enough to seek out more information in ways that weren’t always convenient. They had to find new music by digging through half-price CDs and tapes. They had to form their opinions and tastes without the constant echo of social media telling them what was “cool.”

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.