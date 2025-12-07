While the struggles and challenges of modern adulthood aren’t lost on baby boomers, many of whom worry that their adult children will be worse off than they were at the same age, their childhood experiences certainly set them up for a certain level of success. Growing up through the 50s and 60s, many baby boomers experienced world shifts and life experiences that set them up to be hard workers, to appreciate simplicity, and carve their adult lives around strong values.

Many of the forgotten life lessons from the 1960s that actually created a stronger generation are still being upheld in these families today, but could truly change many younger people’s lives. From financial literacy to building community, it’s these traditional values and life lessons that keep them connected and thriving.

Here are 10 forgotten life lessons from the 1960s that actually created a stronger generation

1. Talk to your neighbors

Baby boomers tend to build a sense of belonging and combat feelings of loneliness or alienation by talking to their neighbors, according to research published in Innovation in Aging. However, the importance of developing the ability to lean into sometimes-uncomfortable social interactions is often lost on younger people, many of whom are growing into socially anxious adults because of their technological access.

While connectedness is especially important as we get older, talking to your neighbors is a forgotten life lesson that can add value to everyone’s lives. Getting comfortable with discomfort, leaning into difficult conversations, and putting yourself out there can have huge payoffs.

2. You should fix things before you have to replace them

Even when it’s inconvenient, learning new skills and fixing things instead of immediately replacing them is one of the forgotten life lessons from the 1960s that actually created a stronger generation. They didn’t have YouTube to learn from or the same online access to services to fix things immediately, so they were forced to get crafty.

While it’s not always possible or safe to make these fixes personally, when possible, it certainly promotes better critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

3. Reliability

One of the common traits and values associated with baby boomers is service and reliability, including showing up for people, even when it’s not convenient or comfortable. They answer the phone, keep their commitments, and follow through with action when they speak things with words.

It comes back to a comfort level with discomfort. They’re willing to make their lives a little bit more inconvenient in the moment to cultivate better relationships and communities. If more people did that today, we’d all be happier and less lonely.

4. Accepting boredom

According to experts from the Mayo Clinic, accepting and appreciating boredom can actually be healthy, boosting creativity and improving critical thinking skills. Baby boomers, who didn’t grow up with technological distractions or social media to fill their free time, got crafty with boredom, and that’s a life skill from the 1960s that truly created a stronger generation.

Now, as adults, they’re not only more regulated when they spend time alone, but they also get a lot from their free time. They’re not constantly shackled with guilt for accepting boredom, and they have stronger, more secure relationships with themselves, even when nobody else is around to reassure them.

5. Cooking at home

For most baby boomers, cooking at home was the norm. They didn’t have the option to order DoorDash for convenience or even eat out of the house every single night of the week, so they learned to cook for themselves. In adulthood, it’s a skill that’s largely forgotten, especially as a hobby or kind of self-care ritual.

While many people in younger generations simply never learned to cook, this skill is largely forgotten because of time. The great majority of Americans are too tired when they come home from work to even consider making a home-cooked meal, so they rely on convenience, fast food, and easy, processed options to sustain themselves.

6. Saving money

Compared to baby boomers, many younger generations have far fewer financial literacy skills. They struggle to save money, manage their finances, and focus their energy, even amid the chaotic economic environment most people are dealing with today.

For people growing up in the 1960s, hearing their parents talk about money might still have been stigmatized, but as young adults, they had the privilege of managing and growing their wealth without much economic pushback.

Traditional means of living, pursuing education, and finding well-paying jobs were more accessible to these young adults, so they found their way. Today, it’s a forgotten life lesson not just because parents and schools stopped teaching these tangible skills, but because people are surviving financially and don’t have the income to consider anything else.

7. Appreciating nature

While many younger generations today struggle with social anxiety, leaving the house, and spend most of their free time on their phones, baby boomers appreciated nature in an entirely different way. They were forced out of the house for unsupervised play and often explored to pass the time. As adults, their appreciation of nature hasn’t gone anywhere.

According to one multinational, time in nature is also incredibly important for aging people, helping to improve health and well-being. So it’s a life lesson for everyone to follow, but it's especially important as you get older.

8. Prioritizing family time

Family is one of the pillars of many baby boomers and something they always make time to prioritize in their daily lives. Whether it’s staying connected with people online, calling their kids, or showing up for commitments and gatherings year after year, they care about the integrity and strength of the family dynamic.

It’s certainly not a “trend” to disconnect from your parents or become estranged from family. Rather, it's a sign of increased boundaries and mental health awareness amongst younger generations. Yet some have used avoidance to protect themselves from discomfort. Family values are a forgotten life lesson for some, as they avoid family gatherings and the value of community at home in favor of their own needs and convenience.

9. Working hard through uncertainty

Resilience is a superpower and life lesson from the 1960s that truly created a stronger generation. Not only did it influence boomers’ sense of work ethic in workplaces, but it also allowed them to step out of their comfort zone in the face of uncertainty.

It’s this generation of people who truly understand that life isn’t always easy or comfortable. Of course, to a certain extent, you shouldn’t be overworking yourself and unhappy all the time, but to grow, you have to be uncomfortable at times.

10. Loyalty

Especially in the workplace, many baby boomers feel a strong sense of loyalty that has fueled their commitments and work ethic. Of course, especially among younger generations' expectations for work-life balance, this kind of endless loyalty to an employer or corporation isn’t always healthy, but in other areas of life, it builds trust and connection.

Loyalty to family, friends, and even themselves means showing up for commitments. It means being reliable, saying things they mean, and keeping bonds strong with intentionality. It’s one of the forgotten life lessons from the 1960s that created a stronger generation, but has subtly been replaced by narcissistic traits and selfishness today.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.