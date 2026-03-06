From appreciating the nostalgia that’s often evoked by music to influencing their mood for the day by turning on an old playlist, people who still listen to the same music they loved in their 20s have certain distinct personality traits and really know how to appreciate the arts that influence how they entertain themselves. Most of us know that music has energetic power, but especially when tied to a past version of ourselves or nostalgia, it’s even more influential.

For some, this tendency to listen to the same bands or come back to the same playlist is a matter of comfort, much like why people rewatch comfort movies and shows over and over again. For others, it’s a mode of connecting with their past. Regardless, this second-nature tendency might be tied to your personality more than you even realize.

People who still listen to the same music they loved in their 20s usually have 11 distinct personality traits

1. They’re incredibly nostalgic

While too much nostalgia can keep people from enjoying the present moment, a study from Cognition and Emotion found that people with a healthy balance of sentimentality and nostalgia actually feel more grounded and connected. They tend to both nurture healthier relationships and have closer friendships than those who run from reflecting on their past.

Connecting with that nostalgic part of themselves looks different for everyone. From looking back on old photos to having sentimental conversations with family members, and listening to music from a past season of life, they’re all habits that allow people to appreciate their past without attempting to linger in it for too long.

2. They have a strong sense of identity

People who are secure in their individuality and have a solid sense of identity may value going back in their past or reliving past experiences without being tormented by dread. They know how they are and what matters to them, so they have a sense of security to reflect on memories without worry.

In some cases, people who have known who they are for a long time have a sense of identity continuity that allows them to listen to the same kinds of music from their 20s. They haven’t changed much in their interests or passions, even if they’ve grown as a person.

3. They find belonging in healthy ways

Even if it seems harmless, accepting and verbalizing our favorite things can be incredibly vulnerable. From sharing our favorite tunes to verbalizing love for a song, we’re essentially sharing our identity and personhood with others. That’s why music can cultivate community and help people feel like they belong, whether it’s connective through shared experiences or helps someone process their own pent-up emotions.

People who find belonging in healthy ways, whether it’s amongst music lovers or in healthy relationships, don’t fall victim to following trends for the sake of a misleading connection. They know what they like and what’s important to them, so they stick with it, even if it’s a song or band from their 20s.

4. They don’t perform for anyone

While some people play around with personality, perform socially, and adopt trends to feel like a part of something larger than themselves, people who still listen to the same music they loved in their 20s are clearly comfortable with their own identity. They don’t need to chase newness or relevance to feel comfortable, because they know what they enjoy and need.

Even if it seems like such a harmless part of our lives, our music choices tell the world a lot about who we are. They support us in tough times and bring joy to others. Without worrying about how other people will perceive their choices, they can enjoy music through the lens of their own authenticity.

5. They’re sentimental

Whether it’s a sense of sentimental appreciation for young love, their first car, or their first steps into adulthood, people who still listen to the same music from their 20s aren’t afraid to lean into reflection. It’s one step further than nostalgia and a simple appreciation for their best, but a true acceptance of what they’ve been through.

They weave these core memories with a soundtrack that they’re not willing to immediately dispose of when something new comes around. When they need a reminder of how far they’ve come, these albums and songs bring them right back.

6. They’re emotionally regulated

While music can often provide space for emotional regulation, according to a study from Psychology of Music, lowering stress and boosting mood, there’s also a chance that nostalgic songs bring up old memories and pent-up feelings that you haven’t addressed. Especially for songs from your past, listening to them brings up all kinds of feelings.

However, people who still listen to the same music they loved in their 20s often have secure emotional states and emotional regulation skills. They can return to these memories and acknowledge any feelings they bring up without falling into spirals of avoidance and nostalgic depression.

7. They feel obligated to overwork themselves

Whether it’s a taxing job, a sense of perfectionism, or a belief that they “work better under pressure,” people who feel obligated to overwork themselves need some kind of external comfort to protect their well-being. If they don’t have regulation strategies and space for rest, they end up moving closer and closer to burnout with each passing day.

People who listen to the same music from their 20s may find this respite and comfort from playing the same songs over and over again, according to a study from the University of Michigan. It’s grounding amid the chaos of their days to have something comforting and familiar to come back to, even if it’s just their favorite band’s playlist.

8. They appreciate slowness and intentionality

Especially in our world centered around selfishness, convenience, and constant productivity, it’s not surprising that slowness, alone time, and introverted habits are relatively rare and misunderstood. However, people who listen to the same music for years or come back to the same rituals aren’t chasing newness, popularity, or “coolness.”

They’re simply chasing comfort and ease. Whether that means spending time alone when everyone else is pressuring them to go out or listening to their favorite albums while everyone else raves about the next best thing, they’re not pressured into convenience and popularity easily.

9. They’re focused

According to a study from Brain Sciences, listening to familiar music is not only associated with better focus and concentration, but it also helps people to enjoy their tasks more.

So, if someone is working on a big project for work or trying to make the most of their free time by knocking out a household chore, coming back to the same music they listened to in their 20s can make the experience better on so many levels.

10. They’re well-connected

Forming healthy relationships and conversations often starts with shared experiences, but if someone’s not being honest about their character or clinging to inauthenticity to be instantly liked, chances are these connections are fleeting. People who are well-connected and bolster great relationships lead with their authenticity, even when it comes to sharing their music tastes or hobbies.

A study from Psychomusicology argues that when people share and hear familiar music, they also often sense a feeling of closeness and familiarity with the people around them. So, people who still listen to the same music from their 20s and share or listen to it openly are making connections with others based on a shared experience that actually says a lot about their character, rather than their need for validation.

11. They’re grounded

Especially without the novelty or flashiness of new music, people who listen to the same music from their 20s often appreciate a more grounded baseline. Whether it’s listening at work or relaxing before bed with a playlist, these kinds of people appreciate the comfort and familiarity of their own musical tastes.

Of course, trying new things and getting out of your comfort zone is important, even for music tastes, but when someone understands that they need a break or a moment of solace, relying on these tried-and-true options is essential.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.