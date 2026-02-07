Hygiene routines, such as showering at least once a day or brushing our teeth regularly, may be essential for our health and well-being, but they’re not always convenient or easy to fit into our schedules. Whether it's due to a tendency to procrastinate or to decision fatigue, people who are too overwhelmed to shower every day usually have distinct personality traits that make what seems like a basic task difficult to complete.

Our personalities and mental health both affect how we navigate our lives, impacting our ability to carry out routines. When you recognize what makes certain basic daily self-care practices harder to complete, you can adjust your time and mindset in order to make them more manageable.

People who get too overwhelmed to shower every day usually have these 11 distinct personality traits

1. They’re prone to decision fatigue

Decision fatigue, a term coined for people who struggle to make intentional decisions when there are too many options, may be why some people struggle to follow a specific routine, such as showering every day. Especially if they’re prone to overthinking things and managing anxiety, this kind of fatigue can lead to inaction.

Of course, healthy, balanced decisions come from personal trust. A person who trusts themselves to make the right decisions for themselves has to rely on self-assuredness, honesty, and self-awareness, even when it comes to seemingly harmless choices like what to eat for dinner.

People who get too overwhelmed to shower every day may have distinct personality traits that misinterpret their sense of inner trust. They struggle to make space and time for themselves when they’re feeling pressured to follow specific habits or appease others, making any choice feel impossible.

2. They’re self-aware

People who are naturally self-aware aren’t just conscientious or aware of their internal feelings. They also accept them for what they are and take action to manage them, as a study published in Europe’s Journal of Psychology explains. If they notice their nervous system is unregulated or they need rest, they’re not running away from those urges in favor of routines and rituals they feel they “should” be doing instead.

While there’s a fine line between avoidance and intentional, self-aware action, people who get too overwhelmed to shower every day usually have these distinct personality traits. They’re not afraid to push off a task or restructure their typical routine to better support themselves at any given moment.

3. They’re easily burnt out

Especially with more responsibilities, expectations of hustle culture, and societal pressures, it’s no surprise that burnout is running rampant everywhere. More people than ever feel guilty about resting and taking breaks, making their everyday lives stressful and draining, even when it comes to seemingly simple tasks like showering or making a meal at home.

If someone gets too overwhelmed to shower every day, there’s a chance they’re simply more prone to burnout. They have a lot on their plate, a ton of stress to deal with, and a lack of coping mechanisms that help them to carve out time for rest and relaxation. Living in a state of chronic fight or flight can make even the simplest tasks and daily habits feel entirely impossible.

4. They’re perfectionists

Many people who struggle with perfectionism hold themselves to unrealistic standards and expectations. Whether it’s showing up as the “perfect” parent or saying “yes” to a million things at work, they often drive themselves toward exhaustion and burnout by trying to do everything perfectly.

Of course, making space and time for all these extra responsibilities can mean letting self-care and personal wellness take a back seat. Suddenly, they’re working into their evenings and sacrificing a shower to get their kids to every extracurricular activity, all because they’ve put too much pressure on themselves to change.

People who get too overwhelmed to shower every day usually have distinct personality traits, but to truly show up in the ways they hope to, they need moments of respite to protect their energy and sanity.

5. They’re neurotic

Many people who are inherently neurotic — a “Big 5” personality trait characterized by moodiness, irritability, and emotional instability — tend to be more at risk for developing mental health struggles like depression.

Considering depression often harms executive function and makes keeping up with hygiene rituals much more difficult, it’s no surprise that people who get too overwhelmed to shower every day usually have these distinct personality traits. They’re often living in their heads or struggling with negative thought spirals that make small acts of self-care and habitual routines feel impossible.

6. They’re introverted

While introverted behaviors aren’t at the core of all mental health struggles, and can often improve a person’s well-being in balance with connection and intentionality, a study published in the Current Psychiatry Reports journal found that they can sometimes amplify depressive symptoms in people already struggling.

If they’re isolating themselves to cope and struggling with depression from a lack of social support, chances are small that daily tasks like showering or even getting out of bed become that much more difficult. People who get too overwhelmed to shower every day may have these distinct personality traits and may even use their introverted habits as a justification for pushing off these hygiene tasks.

7. They’re overthinkers

Even though anxious people may justify overthinking as a means of preparation, it can sometimes spiral into inaction and a lack of progress. When we’re overthinking everything and managing a million potential outcomes or decisions, taking a single step in the right direction can feel impossible.

People who get too overwhelmed to shower every day usually have this distinct personality trait. They’re overthinking their entire routine and all their obligations so much that small hygiene rituals feel impossible to fit in.

8. They struggle with low self-worth

There’s a reason why healthy behaviors and hygiene are often directly related to self-worth and self-esteem. If you’re stuck in a cycle of insecurity and neglect, sometimes even small things, like taking a shower, can feel useless and unnecessary. If you don’t love yourself, you may also struggle to care for yourself, especially when life gets stressful and overwhelming.

People who get too overwhelmed to shower every day usually have these distinct personality traits. They overlook the need for rest, self-care, and self-love because they’re battling feelings of inadequacy and shame that make them feel unnecessary amid everything else they’re dealing with.

9. They’re procrastinators

Whether it’s chronic stress, depression, or an environmental factor that’s causing executive dysfunction, people who get too overwhelmed to shower every day may have a problem with procrastination. They’re too caught up in needing comfort in the moment that pushing off tasks and everyday habits feels like the perfect solution.

Of course, these procrastination habits often lead to a spiral of mental health concerns, according to a study published in JAMA Network, because they silently build more stress and shame under the surface. They may offer a fleeting sense of comfort or relief in the moment, but in the end, it only creates more work and anxiety.

10. They’re easily overstimulated

Around 20% of people are affected by sensory input and stimulation at higher levels than their peers, leading to overstimulation in everyday tasks and a sense of general unease. Whether it’s the water temperature in the shower or the drying off before putting on clothes while getting ready, people who get too overwhelmed to shower every day may have a lower threshold for sensory experiences.

While shifting their routines and habits to make them more approachable and comfortable can be the perfect way for easily overstimulated people to build healthy routines, avoiding them entirely can often lead to a spiral of neglect.

11. They lack routine

People who are inherently spontaneous or flexible in their lives may also struggle with rigid routines and schedules. Whether it’s hygiene maintenance like showering every day or working a strict 9-to-5 job, people who favor flexibility over routine tend to put off habits and tasks that require a set schedule.

Despite knowing that a routine can often boost well-being and general health, they still struggle to follow certain habits or complete everyday tasks in favor of spontaneity.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.