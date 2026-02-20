While our society often considers “boredom” a negative experience, the truth is that the more boredom you can integrate into your routine, the more benefits from alone time you’ll likely reap. From boosting creative thinking skills, as a study from Frontiers in Sociology explains, to boosting emotional intelligence, boredom is a powerful feeling, even in lieu of productivity.

Some people run from boredom to distract themselves from quietness, and others feel a constant pressure to make themselves “fun” and their lives “exciting,” but the more comfortable you are with boredom, the more regulated traits you probably have. For example, people who get bored around large groups of people usually have certain brilliant personality traits that are hard to beat.

People who get bored around large groups of people usually have these 11 brilliant personality traits

1. They’re introverted intuitives

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Intuitive introverts are incredibly rare, with their blend of emotional intelligence and intuition shaping how they navigate interactions, relationships, and daily life. They’re not only intentional, but they’re observant of other people’s energy and the energy of the room they’re in.

People who get bored around large groups of people usually have these brilliant personality traits. They can read right into inauthenticity, social performances, fake kindness, and superficial small talk, which often makes interactions in these spaces feel draining and unnecessary. So, whether they’re leaving completely or spending most of their time alone, of course, these kinds of environments are going to be unfulfilling.

Advertisement

2. They appreciate depth and meaningful interactions

Lomb | Shutterstock

According to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, many people overestimate the awkwardness that will come from conversations with strangers and meaningful, deep conversations in their lives. Not only does that serve as a buffer for connection, but it keeps them from appreciating the joy that comes from depth.

People who get bored around large groups of people, especially in environments where everyone seems to be performing and indulging in exclusively superficial conversations, appreciate depth and meaningful interactions. Even if they’ve gotten over their fear of depth and vulnerability, everyone else may still worry about embarrassment or awkwardness and close themselves off.

Advertisement

3. They’re emotionally sensitive

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

Highly sensitive people don’t just feel and experience their emotions on a deeper level, they’re also often more sensitive to outward stimuli and sensory input from certain environments. Whether it’s the loud music in a crowded party or the pressure to constantly be willing to indulge in small talk with a million people gathered around them in public, it’s no surprise that emotionally sensitive people isolate themselves in these situations.

Especially if they don’t have the space to leave or the freedom to indulge in alone time at home instead of going out, they’re likely going to “bore” themselves by remaining in a quiet space or self-isolating in these environments. They know what they need, and they’re not afraid to seek it out, even if it makes the experience less “exciting.”

Advertisement

4. They’re protective of their energy

Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock

People who are protective of their energy and intentional about the people they bring into their life often get bored in large groups of people, largely because they prefer the depth of meaningful, one-on-one interactions. If they’re around a bunch of people they don’t know or pressured to indulge in superficial small talk, they’re easily drained. So, they spend most of this time alone or appreciating solitude in public.

Whether it means leaning into the conversations that feel good or spending more time indulging in their own interests in public spaces, people who get bored around large groups of people usually have these brilliant, intentional personality traits.

Advertisement

5. They can see through people’s facades

Today is Tuesday | Shutterstock

People who are good at reading “fake people” may be easily bored in large groups of people, because they’d prefer to save their social battery and conversational energy for people they deem genuine and authentic. They’d prefer to spend their time interacting with people who care to notice them and intentionally lean into meaningful conversations, rather than making space for performative, attention-seeking alternatives.

As psychology expert Arash Emamzadeh explains, the average person is relatively inaccurate in judging other people’s authenticity, but for these intuitive, intentional people, noticing performances is an innate skill. Even if that skill means they’re forced to spend more time alone and entertain themselves in crowded spaces to avoid draining energy with someone who’s only seeking validation from others, they don’t mind it.

Advertisement

6. They appreciate silence

fizkes | Shutterstock

Many of the same people who are comfortable with solitude and boredom also appreciate quietness and stillness. While it might seem harmless, so many people conditioned by “hustle culture” or gender norms to suppress their feelings struggle to embrace quietness without bringing up all their intense, complex emotions.

However, people who get bored around large groups of people may even have a preference for alone time and silence, compared to bustling social scenes and constant small talk. They enjoy spending time in their own company and have the emotional regulation skills to address and heal from all the emotions that come up when there are no distractions to entertain them.

Advertisement

7. They’re independent

pablolealphoto | Shutterstock

According to a study from Frontiers in Psychology, independence is often tied to self-esteem and life satisfaction in many ways, especially when it’s formed on the basis of self-reliance, rather than unmet needs or unresolved childhood trauma.

People who appreciate their own company, regulate their emotions, and feel secure in their resilience can tolerate being bored in large groups of people, because they know how to entertain themselves when they’re not interested in small talk or draining interactions.

Advertisement

8. They’re comfortable being misunderstood

La Famiglia | Shutterstock

Yearning for a sense of social belonging and the need to feel accepted by others are human experiences. While they’re often tied to a sense of internal instability or insecurity in some ways, everyone yearns for these things in some capacity or another.

However, people who are comfortable being misunderstood for keeping to themselves or appreciating their own boredom over entertaining performative social interactions have a strong sense of internal security. Of course, they need love and connection like anyone else, but they’re not willing to perform kindness or interest around people who don’t match or deserve their energy.

Advertisement

9. They have rich internal worlds

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Whether it’s a tendency to daydream and live “inside their heads” or a simple appreciation for their own company, people who get bored around large groups of people usually have these brilliant internal worlds.

They don’t need constant stimulation, attention, or entertainment from other people to feel secure in social situations, and, if anything, they actually prefer to be a “wallflower” and take in the environment without needing to make space for superficial small talk.

Especially for introverted people who often find small talk draining for their social batteries, sometimes being around other people is enough.

Advertisement

10. They’re wildly creative

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock

As a study published in the Creativity Research Journal explains, creative people often enjoy more idle, alone time than the average person does. They need solitude and internal reflection to appreciate innovative thinking patterns and creativity.

So, if they’re bored in large groups of people, either they’re yearning for that solitude to think and act creatively, or they’re seeking out some level of alone time without stimulation to actively make space for it.

Advertisement

11. They’re observant

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

From people-watching in busy, public spaces to appreciating alone time amongst other people in crowded rooms, people who get bored in these spaces are usually boasting brilliant personality traits like being observant. They notice people, energy, and things that the average person misses, largely because of their tendency to be observant and to seek out the introverted spaces where they can sit back and watch.

In many ways, this allows them to recharge their social battery and choose intentional interactions that actually align with the energy that they’re willing to make space for in their lives.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.