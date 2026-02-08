Making lists of lessons learned and lofty goals is one of my favorite pastimes. But the list I check most is my Happiness Checklist, and it contains the simple (mostly) and free daily practices that help me feel loved, supported, whole, healthy, and at peace with myself and my place in the world.

I keep the list in my phone. Whenever I feel off and irritable, I check each item to see what I’ve dropped or forgotten. Often, it only takes a tiny adjustment like taking a break, checking in with a friend, or turning my face to the sun to make me feel better. It’s a good reminder that, while I can’t control what the world throws my way, there’s much I can manage. Because, after all, my most wished-for hope and goal, even though it never makes it onto any of my lists, is to be happy.

Here are 12 proven ways to be happier each day that cost absolutely nothing:

1. Sleep

Stick to the routine that works for me: get into bed at 9 pm, read a good book until I’m sleepy, and wake up between 5 and 6 am.

2. Solitude

I feel most calm and at ease when I protect the first hour of each day to spend alone practicing silent meditation (10-12 minutes upon waking); gratitude (simply writing “thank you”), affirmations (“I am loved” is my favorite), and journalling (three pages longhand).

3. Sun

Kimberley Lee / Pexels

Turn my face to the sun each morning and during the glorious golden hour each afternoon. Especially in the gloom of winter!

4. People

Do not go a day without seeing and interacting with another adult. This can happen when I cloister myself to write. Zoom meetings, text messages, and phone calls count, as does saying hello to people at the Post Office, grocery store, or on the street.

Numerous studies, including the world’s longest-running study on human happiness, have proven that strong, close relationships are the key to happiness and good health.

5. Motion

Move my body in some way every day. A twenty-minute walk or bike ride is good, while playing a game with others is ideal. When time is short, five minutes counts … and never skip the shower squats!

6. Fun

Liza Summer / Pexels

Adult responsibilities often conflict with silliness and fun, and laughter can be elusive. Make spending time with friends a priority and seek out diversions and joy. Ideas: watch SNL clips, a sitcom, or a funny movie; sing along to an 80s classic, read The New Yorker humor section, organize a tennis game, call a friend to chat, and ask the kids to tell me a joke.

7. Satisfying work

Don’t skip work I enjoy for busywork and things I feel like I “should” do. I love writing, researching, organizing, and analyzing. Do at least one of these each day.

8. Tidy up

Five minutes spent clearing a kitchen counter or tidying one room instantly helps me relax, think more clearly, and breathe easier.

9. Quality leisure

Koehan Erdol / Pexels

Mindless scrolling makes me feel icky and lazy. Watching an excellent show or movie, reading an engrossing book, going to a museum, seeing a play, perusing a beautifully curated store, or spending time on a hobby like tennis, puzzling, water coloring, or mahjong feels refreshing and inspiring.

10. Eat (and drink) well

Making the effort to plan three delicious meals to look forward to is a secret to my happiness. And while I love a crisp glass of Sancerre, I sleep, feel, and look vastly better when I don’t drink alcohol.

11. Limit news

Keep notifications off and don’t get sucked into consuming too much news: there's so much negativity. My limit for news media is one hour per day. More than that leaves me jittery and anxious.

12. Rest

The voice in my head saying I need to work nonstop is wrong! I do much better work when I give myself frequent breaks—especially to do something fun.

Amelia Wilson writes Happy on Purpose, the bestselling Substack newsletter about habits, happiness, and thriving in midlife, which has been featured in Cup of Jo, Culture Study, Half-Baked Harvest, and Modern Mrs. Darcy, among many others.