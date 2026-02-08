Even if it feels like a harmless chore that’s easy to skip in favor of a few more minutes of sleep, making your bed may be more meaningful than it seems. Many experts suggest that small morning habits can shape your mindset for the rest of the day, influencing everything from mood to motivation to overall well-being. For some people, making the bed provides a sense of order and control before the chaos of daily life begins.

However, people who don’t bother making their beds in the morning usually share certain distinct personality traits. Whether they prioritize flexibility, creativity, emotional regulation, or living in the moment, skipping this one habit can reflect deeper patterns in how they think and live.

People who don't bother making their beds in the morning usually have these 11 distinct personality traits:

1. They struggle with internal validation

Many people who frame their self-worth in the context of other people and relationships struggle with personal habits and alone time. When there isn’t someone around to reassure them that they’re making the right decisions or to offer validation to boost their mood, they’re often stuck in a stagnant cycle of lacking motivation and guilt, which research shows is common when people base their self-worth on external approval instead of internal confidence.

People who don’t bother making their beds in the morning usually have these distinct personality traits. They’re struggling to cultivate a sense of internal self-assuredness that feeds into their routines and habits, especially when nobody is around to congratulate or reassure them that they’re worth spending time and effort on.

2. They value authenticity

On the other side of the aisle, people who are entirely self-assured or authentic may also overlook basic chores and household labor. They’re not performing orderliness or cleanliness for anyone, and if it’s not worth their time in the moment, they’re not going to do it to appease someone else.

People who live their most authentic lives aren’t performing anything for anyone — whether it’s self-expression with their clothes or maintaining a certain “order” in their homes, just because everyone else does it.

3. They prefer low-maintenance living

While there’s certainly a line between being a “Type B” personality and a too-low-maintenance kind of person, people who don’t bother making their beds in the morning usually have a preference for ease. They don’t mind the visual clutter of an unmade bed and usually craft their routines in a more flexible way, rather than being driven by rigid routines or rituals.

They’re not stressing themselves out first thing in the morning with habits like making their bed, and for the most part, coming home to an unmade bed at the end of the day isn’t ruining their entire mood.

4. They tend to be very creative

According to a study from the Psychological Science journal, clutter and messiness sometimes spark greater innovative thinking, especially in someone prone to flexible, creative routines. Whether it’s working at a messy desk or being somewhat disorganized at home, the most creative people are often the least likely to maintain an orderly, neutral, sterile living space.

It’s the same visual chaos — crumpled sheets and mounds of washed clothing in a random chair — that actually provides inspiration for these creative people. Compared to neutral color schemes and obsessively clean homes, their spaces are a source of inspiration, rather than simply a place to eat and rest.

5. They're emotionally intelligent and regulated

For some people, making their bed at the start of the day gives them an outlet to naturally connect with themselves. When they come home from a bad day, where everything went wrong, having a made bed to rest in offers them a bit of solace and respite.

However, for people who are already naturally regulated and emotionally intelligent, chances are they don’t need that extra boost of comfort to feel safe and secure. They rely on other thinking patterns and coping mechanisms to maintain a stable sense of self and to regulate their emotions, so whether their bed is made or not, they’re okay.

According to a study from the Health Education and Health Promotion journal, that’s why emotional intelligence is often related to higher life satisfaction and well-being. They operate from a secure place, both emotionally and physically, that protects them from falling into stressful, anxiety-ridden cycles.

6. They're always thinking about the future

Whether it’s considering the “big picture” from the moment they wake up to always thinking about “the next thing” while navigating their everyday lives, people who don’t bother making their bed in the morning usually have these distinct personality traits.

They’re so focused on what’s coming next, their obligations for the day, or big goals they’re chasing after to sink down to the smaller, detailed habits that form their routines. While there’s certainly a healthy level of attention to routines that are important for productivity and general well-being, many of these people find a happy medium of chores they’re willing to make space for.

7. They're flexible and spontaneous

Many spontaneous people, who live their lives in an open-minded, adventurous way, are happier than people who only abide by strict rules and routines, according to a OnePoll survey. They don’t take on extra stress over household labor or expectations for cleanliness in their homes, so they have more physical and emotional energy to invest in the things that actually cultivate meaning in their lives.

Even if that means skipping the ritual of making their bed in the morning, chances are they’re finding other things to add purpose and comfort to their lives.

8. They're comfortable with imperfection

Especially in our current culture, which often pressures people into impossible routines and holds them to unrealistic standards for success, people who are okay with a little bit of “imperfection” tend to live less stressful lives.

They’re not perfectionists, curating routines and daily rituals that actually end up draining them, but authentic individuals who curate their days around how they’re feeling and the meaning they create for themselves. People who don’t bother making their beds in the morning usually have these distinct personality traits.

If not making their bed means allowing themselves more rest on early mornings or having space for a morning habit that actually “fills their cup,” they’d prefer to overlook it.

9. They practice self-compassion

Being a kind, compassionate person isn’t just about showing up and supporting others — it’s also about giving grace to yourself. Whether it’s accepting they need rest on a stressful day or overlooking chores to give themselves a break, people who are graceful and compassionate with themselves don’t take on unnecessary stress or guilt for crafting routines that work for them.

They’re not pressuring themselves into habits or shaming themselves for not having the energy to make their beds in the morning — they’re simply leaning into what feels supportive and comforting for them.

10. They live intentionally

People who move through life with purpose or act intentionally may be less likely to fall into unsupportive chores and daily habits that they feel like they “should” be doing. Whether it’s making their bed every single morning or sacrificing rest for the sake of productivity, they avoid anything that doesn’t feel supportive.

Intentional people are conscientious about what they spend their time and energy doing. Especially in combination with high self-esteem and a sense of self-assuredness, their routines are evidence of their intentional self-care and self-awareness.

11. They focus on the present moment

While many experts suggest that making your bed can set your future self up for success and ease, people who don’t bother with the chore in the morning may be too busy living in the present moment. They’re focused on what feels comforting and supportive for their present self, even if it means leaving an unmade bed for their future self to come home to.

Of course, there are many benefits to living in the present moment — from better relationships to a stronger sense of well-being — but there should always be a balance between comfort now and self-discipline to protect your future self.

