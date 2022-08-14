7 Ways An Introverted Type-B Personality Loves Differently

Introvert. Type B personality. Call us whatever you like, just know that we're going to write a passive-aggressive Facebook status about it later.

As someone with an introverted personality, I identify as a "type B." Type B's tendency to overthink can sometimes prevent us from taking action and get us in trouble. But it's also the main reason why we make better partners: We always think before we act.

Not sure if being an introvert is a good thing?

Believe it or not, there are plenty of benefits to having an introverted personality, especially while dating.

Here are 7 ways Type B personalities love differently:

1. They have an "all or nothing" attitude toward people.

And that's particularly beneficial if you're on the "all" side of the equation. Most introverted people tend to have a small group of people they focus all their love and attention on, rather than spreading it across countless acquaintances.

That means you're going to get a much higher proportion of your energy and attention (and therefore love) than with someone who's more of a social butterfly. We'd rather give a few people 100 percent of ourselves, than many people a tiny fraction.

2. They listen more closely than the NSA.

As introverts, we're just more comfortable inside our own heads. And, as such, we'd rather be receiving information than distributing it.

The benefit for you is that you're getting someone who really listens and isn't just waiting for their turn to talk. And that's how people connect and grow closer as a couple through learning about each other, remembering what matters most to the other person, and feeling as though your emotions are tied to theirs.

3. When it comes to love, type B personalities show it, instead of talking about it.

The type B personality might not opt for the grand, sweeping gesture by default.

We're not going to shout your name from the mountaintops. But we're the ones who are going to bring you take-out when you're stuck working late. We're going to do a DIY art project centered on an inside joke about our relationship.

It's not just because we listen, it's because we hear you. And we're stuck in our own heads — a place you're occupying a massive share of because of that "all or nothing" mentality.

Advertisement Losing weight can be a difficult journey for many people. Build healthy habits with Noom, a healthy lifestyle program backed by science & research.

Click here to Learn More.

4. Introverts aren't the jealous type.

Introverts understand the need for personal space more than anyone. We're not going to spend the night worrying about what guy friends you go out to happy hour with because we're likely to be enjoying that time to rejuvenate ourselves.

Being around other people can physically drain introverts, so we value our alone time. That means we understand that you might need your own as well.

5. They're extremely patient.

Type B personalities don't get caught up in the moment. We're not on a carpe diem kind of mentality.

While a more type A person might be looking to take an action at any given moment — say, during a heated argument — we're always just thinking. Rash decisions aren't part of our mental architecture.

The upshot is that we're a lot better at dealing with crises and rough patches in a relationship. Anyone can be a great partner when the going is easy, but only we can be a great partner when the going gets tough.

6. Introverts are big believers in self-improvement.

Want a partner that just keeps getting better? Part of the very definition of being introspective is the preoccupation with one's self. Because our critical gaze is often turned inward, it means we're always thinking about ways to improve ourselves and our lives.

7. They admit to (and correct) their mistakes.

As a corollary to the above point, we're constantly judging ourselves and analyzing our decisions.

There's nothing worse than a partner who digs themselves a hole and then stubbornly refuses to leave it out of pride. That ain't us.

Bob Alaburda is a former contributor to YourTango.