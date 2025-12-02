People Who Always Seem To Get Their Way Use 11 Clever Phrases On A Daily Basis

There's always that one coworker or friend who seems to have a cheat code on hand for every situation they get put in. These types of people seem to know exactly what to say or do in order to get what they want.

While the rest of us stumble over words or second-guess our decisions, they manage to get what they want without asking for it directly. These types of people have learned to master the art of persuasion. Confident people (or those who pretend to be) can get further in life than someone who isn't. In fact, they can appear more convincing in showcasing their abilities than someone who is truly highly skilled.

1. 'Here's what I'm thinking'

Seografika | PixaBay

Someone who always manages to get their way knows they won't be taken seriously if they come across as demanding, so they try to make it seem like a collaborative idea. Instead of demanding something that might meet resistance, they frame it as a curious thought that is more likely to be met with agreement, or people might even feel persuaded to start building on it.

Whether this person is trying to lead a team project on their own terms or convince their friends of a place to eat, offering thoughts instead of demanding someone to say yes to anything they say will often be more effective. It helps them feel more included rather than controlled.

2. 'What would it take to make this work?'

Surprising_Media | PixaBay

When someone says this phrase, not only are they planning to get precisely what they want, but they're calling for action to get the ball rolling instead of waiting around. If anyone were to go against their idea and tell them no, they can also use this phrase as a way to find a way around the disagreement and intentionally shift the conversation to finding a solution instead of accepting the rejection. It shows others that they're flexible and are determined to make this work.

People who use this line are also very aware that during an open discussion, people are going to want to be helpful, so asking a specific question, such as "would it work if we did X," helps them get the answers they need. This can quietly get them closer to attaining what they want with little to no confrontation.

3. 'I like that, but here's another option'

TungArt7 | PixaBay

Someone who is trying to get their way will not just say no to everyone else's opinion. In fact, they will probably do the opposite and toy with their idea at first to let the other people know that they're not just disregarding other opinions. But after discussing those, they will present their own idea as a better alternative, which will convince others to hop on board.

Acknowledging someone else's stance will not only show that they're actively listening but that they really care about the matter, so the redirection of the conversation towards their own desired outcome will not come off as deliberate.

4. 'Let's just go with the first instinct'

TungArt7 | PixaBay

Being able to convince people to go with what they want can sometimes turn into a longer conversation than expected. So, as a last resort, when the conversation seems to be straying from what they're trying to get out of it, the best way to redirect them to your idea is by saying this phrase. Not only will it stop the conversation from going into circles, but at this point, a lot of people will just give in and give it a shot.

Researchers even say that going with your first gut instinct is always the best idea. So when someone says this, they're not just trying to convince you to say yes to their idea, but they're also tapping into a shared subconscious bias to do so.

5. 'Let's try to meet in the middle'

Jamesoladujoye | PixaBay

Trying to sound as if they're actually going to consider other ideas is the best way to make others fall for what they're actually planning, which is to get their way in the end. Compromise is an easy way to get what they want, just worded a little differently, which helps them not get any pushback or conflict.

People are far more likely to accept the outcome when they're led to believe they're being met in the middle. Fox Valley Institute states that an easy way to do this is by finding common ground, maybe frame your need with what you know they would want to.

6. 'From my perspective, this is why it would work'

Jamesoladujoye | PixaBay

When someone is trying hard to get what they want, they will make sure to back it up with evidence showing why it's the best option, which eventually makes others want to consider it too. This phrase also comes off as rational, which can make the request hard to say no to.

Using real data and giving out examples of how their idea will work is an easy way to persuade people to do what this person wants, and it shows that they're passionate about seeing it through.

7. 'Let's try this for now'

wocintechchat | Unsplash

Sometimes people find it hard to make a decision, but someone who is trying to get their way in a situation will say this phrase in an attempt to give others the illusion of flexibility. By convincing others that they can go back and change their decision if it doesn't work out, this person can move forward with the plan they had all along.

This is a subtle tactic to make it easy for people to say yes in the moment and later forget why they said yes in the first place, but by then it's too late to change their vote.

8. 'If it helps, I can take care of it'

StockSnap | PixaBay

When a person with ulterior motives lets someone know that they won't have to worry about a particular task or situation, it is the easiest way for them to get what they want. Taking a load off someone's shoulders often distracts them from the real goal of this person's request.

By stepping in as the helper, they are actually just giving themselves the ability to call the shots and do whatever they want while appearing helpful and collaborative. Once they are in charge, no one can really question their actions, and if they do, they'll probably respond with "Then let me be in charge of it," and that's precisely their goal.

9. 'What makes you believe that?'

Koehlertina1 | PixaBay

A person who is trying to get their way will make everyone else question their own opinions. Using this phrase may not seem condescending, but this type of person is secretly trying to make someone else feel stupid for even offering other ideas, rather than accepting theirs.

This comment can catch someone off guard, leading them to stumble over their words and try to figure out why they really did offer their opinion. Their hesitation convinces others that their opinion isn't a reliable option.

10. 'Let's take this further'

Surprising_Media | PixaBay

This phrase helps keep the conversation feeling collaborative while also nudging towards a different idea. People who want to get their way in every conversation find that, to do so, they need to make others feel as though their idea is taken from everyone else's opinion as well.

This sort of phrasing convinces those around this person that they're simply expanding on a shared idea, when really they're just finding a sneaky way to redirect the conversation toward their preferred outcome.

11. 'Trust me, you'll be thanking me later'

Selassie | PixaBay

A person who tries everything to get their way will never fail to let the other person know that their way is best. By using this particular phrase, not only are they trying to convince others to agree on their idea, but they are also telling them that it's such a great idea that they'll be thanking them for it.

It perfectly plants the expectation that the outcome will be positive, all while subtly insulting everyone else who wasn't on board in the first place to be foolish for doubting it.

People who always seem to get their way aren't some magical creatures. In fact, they can actually be quite manipulative by being strategic with their words. The right wording can get them anything they want, and once you learn to spot a few of these phrases, you'll never hear them the same again.

Doreen Albuerne is a writer with a bachelor's degree in journalism, covering relationships, mental health, and lifestyle topics.