While we're taught how to write in school, some people can't help but have bad handwriting. Perhaps they tend to rush through their thoughts or have poor muscle memory, and end up writing chicken scratch similar to that of a doctor. But this quality can reveal many good things about someone, because people with very messy handwriting almost always have certain rare traits.

Some people even tend to make fun of individuals with bad handwriting. And sure, their professors or co-workers might complain about it, but it's not all bad. It just means their mind works in specific ways and shows how truly unique they are. Not everyone has wonderful handwriting, but those who don't tend to stand out from everyone else.

People with very messy handwriting almost always have these 10 rare traits

1. Highly intelligent

Arthur Bargan | Shutterstock

On the outside, messy handwriting might seem like a sign of low intelligence. From their hard-to-make-out words to their strangely summarized notes, bad handwriting doesn't look good on paper, but this sentiment couldn't be further from the truth. For those who have bad handwriting, their minds work differently than the average person.

Sensitive to information, they quickly jot down notes and ideas that come to mind, not paying attention to how well they're writing. As author and educator Jenn Granneman pointed out, there's an overlap between sensitivity and giftedness that can be explained by overexcitability, which is why their handwriting looks chaotic. Due to their excitement and quickness, they write before their minds can fully process what they're actually thinking.

Advertisement

2. Creativity

PRIME STOCK LAB | Shutterstock

People with very messy handwriting almost always are incredibly creative. Creative thinkers aren't the most organized people out there. In fact, someone with a creative mind is more likely to leave messes on their desks, specifically. And despite what others may think, the most creative minds go through their fair share of chaotic processes.

Creativity occurs through chaos for them. So, many creative people tend to have messy handwriting. It seems random, but it's the only way they're at their best selves.

Advertisement

3. Good problem-solvers

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Nobody likes taking time out of their day to solve complex problems. With all the daily stressors, the average person would much prefer if life were easy and uncomplicated. But that's not how life works, and whether it's complex problems needing to be solved at work or school, the average person should strive to be good at coming up with solutions.

A person like this likely has a mind that works at an unbelievable rate. As a UCLA study found, "The smarter the person, the faster information zips around the brain" Due to their mind running a mile a minute, they don't have the strength to keep their handwriting nice and neat. Needing to put everything on paper, they scribble on the page in order to dissect more complex issues.

Advertisement

4. Adaptability

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Not everyone is quick to adapt to their surroundings. While some people thrive, others are way too anxious to adapt. And while it may seem nonsensical, anxiety around new change is normal. The brain hates change, whether it's switching to a new career field or starting a relationship.

Some people might not like change, but their mind definitely processes it faster than everyone else. Due to their cognitive capabilities, those with messy handwriting are steps ahead of everyone else. So, while their handwriting isn't the best, they're blessed in almost all other areas of life.

Advertisement

5. Abstract thinking

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

Most people have a linear way of looking at and processing things. Whether they realize it or not, their tidy handwriting most likely means they have a very straightforward way of thinking and processing information. Their minds can't work linearly, no matter how hard they try.

Seeing connections that others miss, they write down their thoughts in a way that probably doesn't make sense for the average person. But this isn't exactly a bad thing, because as a study published in npj Science of Learning found, "Successful knowledge construction is suggested to happen through reactivation of previously learned information during new learning."

Advertisement

6. Eccentricity

carballo | Shutterstock

People with very messy handwriting almost always are eccentric. From their strangely worded sentences all the way to their interesting connections and theories, they tend to be a bit out there.

Now, do they get made fun of for their eccentric behavior? Absolutely. Do they care? No. While everyone yearns to conform and find their clique, eccentric people are okay with stepping outside of the box, which is why they make for the most interesting characters.

Advertisement

7. A disorganized mindset

New Africa | Shutterstock

Most people would agree that disorganization can be chaotic. Despite how much it breeds creativity, dealing with messy beds and clothes thrown on the floor would drive most normal people insane. While some people prefer a clean environment, those with messy handwriting thrive on disorganization.

And it's not just because it brings forth creativity, but because it's a huge sign of intelligence. According to a study published in the journal Intelligence, higher creative people are also more likely to be smarter. So, while it may drive others wild, a disorganized person with bad handwriting probably is more intelligent than they let on.

Advertisement

8. Self-assured

insta_photos | Shutterstock

The average person does their best to write neatly. Especially if it's for others, they aren't going to turn in barely eligible scribbles. However, while some care too much, others care very little. On the outside, it might seem like most people are fairly confident. Unfortunately, this isn't the complete truth.

Nearly half of Americans self-identify as people-pleasers. So, while half of us struggle with it, those with messy handwriting couldn't care less. So long as it makes sense to them, it doesn't matter what anyone else has to say.

Advertisement

9. Quick-thinking

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Whether it's coming up with clever retorts or responding in haste to an emergency situation, people with very messy handwriting almost always have these rare traits. They're able to think quickly and come up with solutions on the spot. They don't need to feel pressured to think of a solution, because their mind is always whirling with creative ideas.

And they're usually quick to write these ideas down. According to assistant professor of educational neuroscience Sophia Vinci-Booher, by engaging our fine motor skills and writing things by hand, we're improving our learning and memory abilities. Unlike some, these people understand the importance of writing things down as quickly as possible.

Advertisement

10. Free-spirited

Jorge Elizaquibel | Shutterstock

Many people can't help but care too much about other people's expectations. From what they wear to what they think, many people feel trapped by something. But fast writers with messy handwriting can't relate to that struggle, because rather than change and conform to other people's expectations, they've learned to embrace their free-spirited and unique nature.

With pride, they aren't afraid to show off their messy handwriting. While others may squint their eyes in confusion, so long as they know what they meant, that's all that matters.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.