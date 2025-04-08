Many of us seek out life advice and support when things take a turn for the worst in our lives, but what happens when you digest this wisdom prospectively? By learning from others and using some of these sentences that can solve almost all of your problems in life, a million new doors open up for you — even if you’re feeling uncertain, anxious, uncomfortable, or stagnant.

From building a better relationship with yourself, to creating your social circle, finding community, and dealing with the hardest, yet sometimes the most gratifying, parts of life — grief, heartbreak, loss, or change — these bite-sized snippets of wisdom don't just get you through, but urge you to thrive. So, shed your antagonistic mindset now and embrace these pieces of life advice with open arms, as they could truly change your life.

Here are 12 sentences that can solve almost all of your problems in life

1. Work with people, not against them, to best resolve conflict

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Many of us fall into unhealthy habits around conflict resolution, urging us to take on a competitive edge, working against others, rather than alongside them to resolve issues and effectively argue. Arguments can be healthy in many different contexts, but only if people feel respected, heard, and supported to express their opinions and collaborate with others.

According to psychotherapist Moshe Ratson, when you're nonjudgmental and leading with empathy, even in highly stressful situations and emotional conversations, you're better equipped to spark collaboration and effectively resolve conflict. Whether it's a co-worker, a customer, your partner, or a friend, remind them that you're on the same team, working to attack a shared issue.

Even if it's an issue of communication in an intimate relationship or a lack of trust with a parent, if you're both trying to mediate the same issues and craft a better path forward, you'll be more successful working together.

2. Pretend everyone was sent to teach you something

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

One of the sentences that can solve almost all of your problems in life is "Pretend everyone was sent to teach you something." Because when you embrace the idea that everyone you interact with, meet, or build a relationship with was meant to teach you something, you give yourself the grace to move forward without resentment, frustration, or sadness when things don't go as you expected.

You're not only more open to trying new things, accepting challenges with grace, and being open to discomfort in your daily life, you may actively seek out these new experiences as teaching moments that help you grow.

Even if you're heartbroken over a breakup, consider their faults or your miscommunication as preparation for your next relationship. Without that partner and those experiences, you wouldn't be one step closer to finding your person.

If you're experiencing a loss, remember the ways they taught you and informed your life, and even consider the ways dealing with this grief is changing you for the better, when you're ready.

3. Your body language can convey more confidence than your words

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

Your nonverbal cues — like shaking your head or using noises to express agreement — and body language make up a significant portion of your social interactions and communication, according to research from the European Heart Journal.

When you make the intentional choice to be conscious of your body and focus when you're speaking to someone, you have the power to ensure they feel heard, understood, and valued in a conversation, compared to the contrary that sabotages the potential for connection and a new relationship.

By making eye contact, opening up your body language, using a calm tone of voice, and even smiling, you can ensure you're crafting a safe space for anyone to express themselves.

4. Normalize saying 'I don't know'

Jelena Zelen | Shutterstock

Admitting when you don't know something and asking for help actually boosts other people's perceptions of you, according to a study from Management Science, making you seem more confident, intelligent, and competent.

By unlearning toxic societal stigmas that urge people to believe making a mistake or not being an expert at everything is a sign of weakness, you give yourself a chance to step outside of your comfort zone, embrace challenges, and learn from others without shame or embarrassment.

Like many of the other sentences that can solve almost all of your problems in life, you can take this one another step further, following up your "I don't know" with phrases that herd other people into your conversation, spark teaching moments, and urge you to follow your curiosities.

5. Great leaders craft more leaders, not followers

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Like author Roy T. Bennett suggests, the best leaders — whether it's at work or in their personal lives — craft other leaders, not followers. They pull people into conversations, teach them important skills, and give them praise, feedback, and support in achieving their goals. Bad "bosses" do the opposite. They paint themselves as the solution to everyone's problems, "gate-keep" advice, and spark self-doubt in people when they make a mistake.

By learning how to communicate more effectively, lead with empathy, and secure your own self-worth to avoid seeking it from others, you can be the leader that everyone feels confident, seen, and comfortable around.

6. The only relationship you'll have for your whole life is the one with yourself

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

The only person you'll have for the entirety of your life is yourself, so why not make your body and mind a comfortable place to live? Why not build trust with your body? Why not make the intentional choice to love yourself and put yourself first, even amid the chaos of life?

We have the power to build self-esteem, grow our self-worth, and make choices that allow us to thrive in this personal relationship, but so many of us choose to avoid and ignore.

According to Susanna Wu-Pong Calvert, founder of the Foundation for Family and Community Healing, listening to and learning about yourself can help you to build a more comfortable and cohesive sense of self.

Adopt hobbies — like meditation, journaling, or even moving your body — that help you to learn what you like, don't like, need, and value. When you know what you need, you're at a better place to advocate for yourself in relationships, the workplace, and at home.

7. Happiness is often a choice

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

For the sake of advocating for people with mental health struggles or life experiences like loss, grief, and heartbreak, the phrase "happiness is a choice" can sometimes feel reductive, but it's actually one of the sentences that can solve almost all of your problems in life.

Not everyone always has power over their thoughts, but there are intentional choices and actions everyone can take to feel more comfortable navigating everyday life. Your words have power and the thoughts you choose to act on can influence your mood.

According to authors Shawn Achor and Michelle Gielan, finding joy in the journey of life is the key to happiness. It might seem annoying or like a cliché to realize that fact, but that doesn't make it any less true.

Research, including one study from Psychological Reports, shows that when we're actively working towards clear goals and taking actionable steps to realize our potential, we're generally happier and more fulfilled. Just like your mood changes when you receive good news or wake up on "the right side of the bed," you can craft moments in your life, adopt habits, and cultivate an intentional routine that sparks happiness, rather than isolation, fear, and dread.

8. Practice going first — introductions are essential

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Just like riding a bicycle or learning cursive, practicing the art of stepping outside of your comfort zone takes time. You have to feel uncomfortable, fall down, and make mistakes before you can bike for miles or write perfectly crafted handwritten letters. Even in conversations, introducing yourself, addressing people by their name, and learning to hone your unique body language signals takes time, but in the end, it pays off immensely.

Like experts from a PLOS One study suggest, intentional attention, empathy, and respect are three of the pillars of ensuring other people feel heard in social interactions. When you introduce yourself first — even with a simple, "Hi, I'm Ben. It's really nice to meet you," you're giving people space to truly be a part of a conversation.

Making friends in adulthood isn't easy, crafting a new community can be uncomfortable, and finding your space in conversations is occasionally awkward, so be the person people feel safe and secure around, even in a fleeting moment.

9. Praise publicly, criticize privately

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

As Warren Buffett once said, "praise publicly, criticize privately." Whether it's about your spouse, a co-worker, or a new friend, we often follow an innate human desire to immediately express our frustration or distaste in the wrong environment.

Give yourself time to decompress, cool down, or regulate your anger, then find space to discuss your frustrations. Don't gossip about other people, talk poorly about loved ones behind their back, or criticize something a person can't change, especially in the moment.

10. Build an inner circle that helps you discover your blindspots

Dejan Dundjerski | Shutterstock

How do you start building this circle and making friends, especially in adulthood? According to psychologist Dr. Marisa G. Franco, there are a number of mindsets and actions you can make to maximize your social connections and show up as your best, most empowered self to make great friends.

First, assume people like you. Research from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology argues that people who enter a conversation believing they'll be accepted tend to embrace a more positive mindset, make more connections, have more shared experiences, and disagree less with the people around them.

Secondly, make an effort. Friendships don't always happen organically, and research shows that people waiting for other people to interact with them tend to be lonelier and more unhappy.

Put yourself in uncomfortable situations, be your authentic self — to the best of your ability — make other people feel heard, make the first move, and don't be afraid to affirm yourself with some confidence, no matter how misguided it might feel in the moment to tell yourself that "everyone likes you."

By crafting healthy friendships based on trust, you not only grow from a social perspective, you also start to realize your own blind spots and grow as a person.

11. Start living like the person you're aspiring to be

Evgeny Atamanenko | Shutterstock

Your life doesn't evolve entirely by chance; you have to intentionally change first. Whether it's healthy habits like making your bed in the morning, journaling, moving your body, or going on more first dates, you're never going to realize your envisioned dream life unless you start living like that person.

Manifestation might feel a bit "woo woo" to some people, but you can practice the art without saying affirmations or meditating. Simply write down the kind of person you're aspiring to become — figure out what their daily routine looks like, what habits they've adopted, or the kind of relationship they're in — and then start integrating their life into yours.

It's going to be uncomfortable to change into someone new, especially if you're not already actively working towards your lofty goals on a daily basis, but the payoff will be incredible.

12. It's okay to look back on your past, but don't stare

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

While it's perfectly fine to reminisce about the choices we made or who we were way back when, one of the sentences that can solve almost all of your problems in life is "It's okay to look back on your past, but don't stare." And for good reason.

Whether it's an old relationship, a mistake you made at work, or a regret that seems to follow you around to this day, find ways to let go of your past while holding onto the memories, beauty, and nostalgia that adds value to your routine.

Like clinical psychologist Karin Gepp explains, letting go of your past is difficult and occasionally uncomfortable, but by seeking help, accepting what you can't control, taking accountability, and focusing on the lessons you've learned from trauma, grief, and adversity, you can live a more empowered life in the present moment.

Even if they're mistakes you made or regrets that you had control over in the present moment, what are you gaining from ruminating on them now? Forgive yourself, move forward, and learn from your mistakes — that's all anyone can do.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.