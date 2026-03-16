It's easy for people to assume that certain things we're witnessing today are completely new. Social media has a way of making everyday habits and behaviors seem as if they were just invented. But the truth is, people haven't changed nearly as much as we sometimes like to think. Human behavior and history have a way of repeating themselves, even if the tools that we're using to do certain things have changed. Whether it's self-care or a work-life balance, people think these "modern" things are new, but they've actually been around a very long time.

Every generation definitely believes that they're experiencing totally new social trends. But when you actually dig into the past, you start to realize that people have been navigating very similar situations for a while. Psychology expert Qi Wang explained that a benefit of being able to remember the past is so it can continue to shape our future. By being able to reflect on past experiences, we're able to gain insight not only into who we are, but we're also able to learn lessons that inform our decisions and plans. It's good to know that some trends have been around for years or even decades, and it's reassuring that people in the past were dealing with some of the things we are today.

People think these 9 'modern' things are new, but they've actually been around a very long time

1. People getting their news from influencers

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A lot of people talk about getting their news from influencers like it's some brand new phenomenon. Scroll through apps like Instagram or TikTok and you'll be able to see different creators breaking down what's been happening in this country and around the world. According to Pew Research Center, about half of U.S. adults (53%) say they at least sometimes get news from social media.

But people getting their news from influencers has existed long before there was social media. There were plenty of influential voices that shaped how people understood current events. The human side of news has always mattered a lot. People are able to naturally connect more with stories when they're delivered by someone they feel like they know or can relate to.

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2. Self-care

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Whether it's putting on a face mask or meditating for mindfulness, people think these "modern" things are new, but they've actually been around a very long time. Today, self-care is usually associated with different wellness trends and mental health awareness. But the concept can be dated back decades.

People throughout history have recognized that there is power with rest and reflection. Self-care has always been tied to health and medicine. There are many spiritual traditions as well that encourage people to rely on prayer and quiet reflection to alleviate their stress and anxiety.

The only reason people think self-care is this new thing is because the wellness industry has capitalized on it now more than ever. It's become another avenue where people can make money by relying on the fact that people might be experiencing mental health struggles.

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3. People complaining about younger generations

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Complaining about younger generations is something people have done for many years and among many different generations. Gen Z has often caught the brunt of older generations' criticism, whether they're being branded as "lazy" or "dumb."

But every generation has been on the receiving end of complaints. What seems alarming or frustrating to one generation might be completely normal to the next. Complaints against younger generations are usually less about bad behavior and more about the fact that there is serious discomfort with how much change is happening.

While it feels like people today might seem uniquely annoyed with Gen Zers, it's really just history repeating itself. Humans have always found reasons to gripe about young adults, and they always will.

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4. Billionaires owning everything

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It's easy for people to assume that billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos owning pretty much everything that we consume is a new concept. But in the late 1800s, the Gilded Age brought similar conversations amongst Americans for the small group of extremely wealthy men who were controlling massive industries. At that time, powerful business figures were building their fortunes through railroads, oil, banking, and steel mills.

Today's billionaires may not be making their money through those specific avenues anymore, relying more on technology and consumerism, but the formula is still the same. The wealthy and upper-class have always been selfishly focused on their own interests, as illustrated by a study published in Psychological Review, and will often exclude people from their own interests. It's truly nothing new at all.

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5. Work-life balance

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During the major labor movements that have happened throughout history, conversations surrounding the importance of rest and spending time outside of work with family and friends have always been happening. Working long hours and having demanding jobs was a reality for most people. The movements that tried to combat the unfair working environments has been an ongoing struggle for generations.

While certain things have been fixed, the "hustle" culture is still embedded in how Americans work and are expected to work as well. Work-life balance might be a new term coined to encourage employees to not let work take over their lives, but it's one of the "modern" things that have actually been around a very long time.

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6. Going viral

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The concept of "going viral" existed before the emergence of social media. It's easy to assume that the internet invented the idea of something catching everyone's attention and immediately spreading like wildfire. But truth is, humans have always been fascinated with popularity for quite some time.

Before social media existed, stories and rumors could sweep through the country and even outside the country with surprising speed. The difference today is the scale of that, but the idea of something gaining traction and being heard around the world is nothing new at all. People have always enjoyed passing along things that grab attention.

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7. American foreign policy of 'might makes right'

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The idea that American foreign policy follows the "might makes right" approach isn't a new criticism at all. The United States has long acted in a way where they'll proudly intervene into other countries' affairs. The debate over how the U.S. uses its power internationally has been happening for a very long time.

In regards to America's latest intervention with Iran, 70% of voters think the U.S. should not get involved, while 18% think the U.S. should take military action against Iran, and 12% did not offer an opinion, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll of registered voters. Most Americans are often outspoken against America's foreign policies, and that's how it's been for decades.

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8. Cryptocurrency

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Throughout history, people have always experimented with different forms of currency. In many ways, cryptocurrency is just the latest version of that idea. According to a Gallup poll, roughly one in seven U.S. adults (14%) report owning cryptocurrency, with others intending to buy it soon.

But crypto feels so revolutionary because of the fact that it's entirely digital. It exists only online and both the speed along with accessibility has made people interested in it. The desire for alternative forms of money is anything but new. People have always looked into ways that they can store their money and even build wealth.

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9. Situationships

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People think situationships are "modern" things that are new, but they've actually been around a very long time. The actual definition of the word proves that relationships like that have been around for ages. While the term might be new, the casualness of it has been happening for quite some time. People have always struggled with defining terms in a relationship.

The rise of dating apps, though, has made situationships more visible, but they haven't created the concept. People have always been navigating the uncertainty of commitment and expectations with a person that they might be romantically interested in. It didn't matter if those conversations were happening face-to-face or through messaging on apps like Hinge or Tinder.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.