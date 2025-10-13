One of the most telling things about a person is how they handle change. Change can be good. It can also be bad. One thing it’s not is inevitable. Even the most stable of systems will be bound to change from time to time.

If you’re afraid of change, that’s normal. However, a person who’s deeply afraid of change will often have habits that reveal how scared they truly are. These are the most common signs someone doesn’t want things to change, ever.

If someone can’t stop doing these 10 things, they’re probably afraid of change

1. Sticking to a specific routine

Routine is something that is scientifically linked to improving a person’s well-being, but even good habits have their limits. Most people can break out of routine for something like a vacation or a quick trip abroad. Some, however, can’t.

If someone tends to freak out at any tweak to a routine, chances are high that they need predictability in order to feel stable.

2. Delaying necessary changes

We all know when some change ends up being a must-have, just to survive. This can be anything from moving from a bad neighborhood to breaking up with a toxic partner.

One of the most obvious ways people show a deep dislike of change is by stalling the change they know they have to make. No one procrastinates on things they really want to do. It just makes sense that it’s a sign of a hate for change.

3. Making fun of people who change

Many of us have met people who just can’t stand people who make massive changes in their lives, even if they’re for the better. Generally speaking, derision either comes from genuine disgust or from envy.

A person who’s afraid of change might have a case of sour grapes and poke fun at people who actually make changes in their lives.

4. Refusing to admit a need for change

We’ve all seen people who absolutely refuse to admit they’re wrong, especially when it comes to things that need to change in life. They don’t care what you say about change. When faced with abject facts, they will dig their heels in and say “NO!”

We’ve seen it with crypto. We’ve seen it decades ago with the invention of the PC. We’ve even seen it with social media. People who don’t adapt often end up being left in the dust, changing their behaviors only after it’s too late.

5. Trying to control every little thing at work

For many people who are afraid of change, their fear often stems from a need for predictability and control. They often feel like they’re losing control of their lives, leading them to claw back control by controlling others. It’s a form of projection, really.

This can reveal itself in many ways when they hit the office, including trying to find out every last detail of conversations they’re not part of, changing rules to make processes more old school, or even getting manipulative in workplace relationships.

6. Ordering the same thing every time they go to a restaurant

In movies, it’s become a bit of a trope to have a waitress ask a main character if they want “the usual,” but this is a legit phenomenon. People who dislike change often have little interest in tweaking their diets or trying something new, even at a restaurant.

Yes, they might love that food a lot, but is it really normal to eat the same darn thing every day, every time? They may be so afraid of not liking it that they just dip.

7. Sabotaging their own plans

Imagine the following thing: your friend really wants to ride their first roller coaster. You invite them after snagging a job at the local amusement park, but they always bail right before they’re supposed to go with you. Sound familiar?

If you know that someone wants to do something but they always seem to bail on their own plans, it’s a sign that they are afraid of change. They want to go. They’re just terrified of what could happen if they abandon their routine and do something new. So, they bail because it’s easier to avoid it than to find out that it doesn’t play out as you want it to.

8. Sabotaging others who are trying to make a change

A lot of people can’t stand the idea of having friends who “fly the nest” without them, even if they never actually intend on growing up themselves. These are the people who might dissuade someone from marrying a person who’s really good for them or even go so far as to sabotage someone’s diet.

People who are afraid of change aren’t just scared of changing themselves. They’re also afraid of others changing to the point of leaving them in the dust. It can be shocking to see how far some folks will go to keep things the way they are.

9. Panicking about the future

Change is scary because it can impact our future. The future is never certain, even if we try our hardest to make it predictable. People who are afraid of change are acutely aware of this, which is why they’re often afraid of change in the first place. Change is a sign of the future becoming the present.

This can show up in a wide range of different ways, from obsessing over future predictions by psychics to having a full-on meltdown because they feel so lost. It can even get to existential crisis levels.

10. Refusing to be vulnerable in front of others

A fear of change often comes across as obstinate stubbornness, especially with people who are too proud to actually admit fear. That’s why many psychologists suggest people try to embrace vulnerability if they are afraid of change.

Sometimes, being vulnerable allows others to help you transition to a better part of your life. Admitting that you’re scared is, well, scary, especially if you’re facing change. Unfortunately, building a brick wall doesn’t help anyone overcome anything.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.