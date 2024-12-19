People With Superior Brains Do These 11 Things Easily

Feelings are incredibly subjective. What one person experiences is different than what others go through. While we have no real way to quantify our emotions, we can compare and see the differences.

Some people perceive life in a deeper sense than others. They are less likely to disconnect and protect themselves from the magnitude of emotion. They don't dial down their feelings.

People with superior brains do these things easily:

1. They feel things deeply

They feel everything more deeply than others. They don't have a way to disconnect, so what others can just shrug off and not take personally, perceptive people take straight to their core. This makes everything very intense for them and the people close to them. Pay attention and respect their feelings.

2. They notice slight changes in energy

They prefer to be alone, and when they are around others, they spend energy as opposed to absorbing energy. They pick up on every little external stimulus and react to it. They feel other's emotions and feel bombarded in large, noisy crowds. After being in public, they need time to recharge and realign themselves. Give them time to replenish their internal resources.

Psychologist Elayne Daniels explained the impact of being highly perceptive on a person's mind. "Just about everything you process is intense because you were born with a biological difference in your nervous system. The high sensitivity trait means what you see, hear, touch, taste, and experience are deeply processed and can naturally lead to feeling depleted as if you have nothing left. Fortunately, you can replenish in a quiet, low-stimulating setting, and give your nervous system some time to recalibrate."

3. They pick up non-verbal communication

LightField Studios via Shutterstock

They are very observant. Perceptive people can pick up nonverbal communication and individual vibes with ease. Loving a highly sensitive and empathic person means they will call you out on your feelings and thoughts. You won't be able to keep secrets from them. Be prepared to be in the spotlight even when you don't want to talk about it.

4. They take relationships very seriously

Perceptive people take romance very seriously. When they consent to making love, they are trusting and confiding in you on a very intimate level. Their empathy and attention to detail mean they will learn much about you while expressing themselves. This means they are comfortable with you, and when you love them, pay attention to their spiritual needs.

"[They] are constantly processing and integrating thoughts and information into their consciousness. It’s that depth of processing and innate curiosity that helps them to solve complex problems — including relationship ones — in an incredibly creative way," as career coach Lisa Petsinis explained.

Petsinis continued, "Besides the precise vision and intricate organization of stimuli, they pick up on vibrations in their environments, just like an antenna. This is why you felt your highly sensitive partner understood you from the moment you two first met. They pay attention to the little things about you and love those quirks, too."

5. They are natural insomniacs

Their brains and hearts are always in overdrive. They toss and turn even when they are deadbeat and tired. As a result, they are naturally night owls. They come alive at night, wondering about the universe and its mysteries. Be prepared to stay up late.

6. They may be overwhelmed in stimulating environments

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

A study in Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews shows how perceptive people react to stimuli more intensely than others. They prefer environments where they can hear conversations and their thoughts. They won't want to go to clubs and house parties as much as coffee shops and a small get-together with good friends.

7. They are extremely empathetic

Emotional sensitivity and empathy are inborn traits, suggests research by the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences. Their neural pathways are wired differently than others. Their mental reward structure is different, so what they like to do is different.

Don't try to change them, respect their differences. It can seem very difficult to get close to and love a perceptive person, but it's worth it. Their love is bottomless and unlike anything you've felt from someone else.

8. They avoid fights

They know how those insults hurt all too well, so they don't readily throw them. When presented with conflict and fights, they are likely to walk away or try to talk things out.

Do not test their peaceful ways, as when pushed past their limit, they might lose control. Be patient when working things out with perceptive people, and give them the time and distance necessary for them to make decisions and express themselves.

9. They often feel misunderstood

Prostock-studio via Shutterstock

They often feel like people mislabel and judge them for their sensitivity. Don't make them feel more different than they already do. Love them for their uniqueness, and don't judge them.

Spiritual coach Pernilla Lillarose explored the challenge of perception and sensitivity, "You were born into this world as a more 'round' expanded soul. The world you were born into is inhabited by many 'square' souls here to learn how to become 'round and whole.' And you are here to show them just by being yourself, round and all — sensitive, perceptive, in tune with what is true and what isn’t. You are here to show them what it’s like to be around simply by being yourself and trusting your wisdom and intuitive guidance from within. You don’t need to prove anything to anyone."

10. They value loyalty

Perceptive people will never intentionally hurt or restrict you. They know that they can be a handful at times and love you even more for your efforts. They will express such deep and unique love that you've never felt.

11. They are great conversationalists

Quiet at first, they will open up after some time and presence. The more comfortable they feel, the more they will express themselves. Their hearts and minds are always active, thinking, feeling, and delving into experiences. So, they always have something new to talk about or a fresh take on an old concept.

