People who say these 10 commonly misused phrases are often seen as unintelligent by everyone else 

No matter how well-educated we are, we've all pronounced a word wrong or mixed up our metaphors once or twice. Unfortunately, people who say a few commonly misused phrases are often seen as unintelligent by others. While it's not fair, especially considering that there are many different types of intelligence, it seems to be how people are.

Of the various types of intelligence, verbal-linguistic intelligence is the type that most influences people's vocabulary and reading comprehension. Some people may feel naturally gifted in this area, while others may commonly misspeak. It's highly likely they learned the phrase incorrectly or were never corrected after saying it wrong, and that's one big reason why a list of commonly misused phrases is so important.

1. ‘I could care less’

While many people say the phrase “I could care less,” the correct phrase is actually “I couldn’t care less.” If you think about it, only "I couldn't..." makes sense here.

Fortunately for the "I could care less" people, the Merriam-Webster dictionary recognizes both versions of the phrase, saying they are “used to indicate that one is not at all concerned about or interested in something.” Still, saying "I could care less" may sound unintelligent to others.

The “couldn’t care less” version of the phrase has been in use since before the 1940s. While the exact reasons why people began dropping the negative particle when using the phrase aren’t definitively known, Merriam-Webster theorizes that change occurred due to sarcasm, lack of education, or because the phrase sounds better without the “not.”

Both versions of the phrase are acceptable, but if you’re a die-hard grammarist, “I couldn’t care less” is technically the right way to say you don’t care at all.

2. ‘One in the same’

Another commonly misused phrase that makes people seem unintelligent is “one in the same.” The correct version is actually “one and the same,” which is used to refer to two things that are so similar, they’re practically the same. The roots of the phrase come from Latin, and its written usage dates back to the 1500s.

While it might sound right, “One in the same” is an example of an "eggcorn" or malapropism, which are linguistic terms signifying mispronunciation. A malapropism can be defined as the “act of using an incorrect word in place of one that is similar in pronunciation.” An eggcorn refers to mishearing or misinterpreting a word that’s so closely related to the correct word, it makes sense when said out loud.

“One in the same” sounds so close to “One and the same,” it’s not surprising that it’s often said wrong, although it makes even smart people look uneducated.

3. ‘Make due’

“Make due” is a commonly misused phrase that makes even smart people look uneducated. Of course, this can only happen in writing as the words sound the same when spoken, but it's something to keep an eye out, especially in professional correspondence. The phrase “make do” means managing or getting by with what you have, even if it isn’t ideal.

The original phrase “make do” stems from medieval English. It was acceptable to say either "do" or "due" as correct until the 1940s, but now, using “make due” instead of “make do” will make it seem like you’re only pretending to have high intelligence. Of course, the phrases sound the same when said aloud, but if you’re writing it down, make sure to use “make do,” or you run the risk of revealing that you’re not as smart as you want people to think.

4. ‘Escape goat’

The phrase “escape goat” is a commonly misused phrase that makes even smart people look uneducated. The correct term is “scapegoat,” which can be used as a verb or a noun, meaning to ascribe blame to someone, or the one who holds blame.

“Scapegoating” originated from an ancient Jewish ritual, referenced in the book of Leviticus in the Torah. Back then, a scapegoat was an actual goat, who held the collective sins of the Jewish people and was pushed off a cliff to symbolize the removal of wrongdoing.

In modern use, a scapegoat is someone or something that’s been unjustly blamed or punished for other people’s mistakes. An “escape goat” doesn’t actually exist, it’s just a misinterpretation of the correct phrase, scapegoat. Saying “escape goat” might win you creativity points, but for the most part, using the incorrect phrase will make it seem like you have low intelligence.

5. ‘Hone in’

“Hone in” is an example of a commonly misused phrase that strikes even academics and other intelligent people. They often don't realize the correct phrase is “home in,” which describes the act of moving toward a goal or focusing on something. While “hone” and “home” sound very similar, “honing in” on something doesn’t actually make any sense.

The verb “to hone” means to sharpen. Someone can “hone” their skills or “hone” a blade, but they can’t “hone in” on anything, since hone isn’t followed by a preposition. Despite “hone in” being incorrect, it’s still commonly used in conversation and even in print. Knowing the difference between honing and homing can put you a step ahead of other people, so you can subtly reveal your superior levels of intelligence.

6. ‘Free reign’

Yet another phrase that won't be caught when people say it, but stands out when it's written is "free reign". Unfortunately, this commonly misused phrase makes people seem unintelligent.

The correct phrase, “free rein,” originated from horseback riding terminology. It refers to holding a horse’s reins loosely, so that the horse can move at the pace it wants, in the direction it chooses. The figurative use of “free rein” dates back to the 17th century, when horses were the main mode of transportation.

The incorrect version of the phrase, “Free reign,” is an example of an eggcorn, or a word that’s used incorrectly because it sounds like another word. “Reign” means royal authority. It refers to the influence held by someone in power, and has nothing at all to do with guiding horses.

In case you’re still confused, just remember that that “free rein” means letting go of control, like letting a horse run free.

7. ‘On the lamb’

“On the lamb” is a commonly misused phrase that makes even smart people look uneducated. Being “on the lamb” is only correct if you’re physically sitting on top of a baby sheep, otherwise, the phrase you want is “on the lam.”

If you’re on the lam, it means you’re on the run, usually from law enforcement. The phrase has been in use since 1928, as part of pickpocket slang. While the etymological origins of the phrase are uncertain, some scholars believe it’s connected to the verb “lam,” which meant “to beat” in British student slang from the 1590s.

If you’re on the lam, you’re probably in more trouble than just using grammatically incorrect phrases, but at least you can show off your intelligence while you’re hiding from the police.

8. ‘Shoe-in’

Another commonly misused phrase that makes even smart people look unintelligent is the phrase “shoe-in.” While it might look wrong, the phrase “shoo-in” is actually the correct version. Like many other common English phrases, “Shoo-in” has origins in horse racing. From the 1920s on, a “shoo-in” referred to a horse that was a “sure win” in a rigged race.

While the roots of being a “shoo-in” have to do with cheating, the current-day use of the phrase has been divorced from its original negative context. As it stands now, being a shoo-in means that you’re highly likely to win an award. A shoo-in is guaranteed their spot in the winner’s circle, usually because of their high-quality work.

9. ‘Chomping at the bit’

“Chomping at the bit” is a misused phrase that often makes people seem unintelligent. This one is a little tricky because the phrase “Chomping at the bit” sounds almost exactly like the correct version of the phrase, “Champing at the bit.”

The phrase is an example of an idiom, which can be defined as a term with literal origins that takes on a more figurative meaning over time.

“Champing at the bit” describes the image of a horse grinding its teeth on its bit, which is part of a horse’s bridle. In a figurative sense, someone who’s “champing at the bit” feels restless or impatient and wants to get something done at a faster pace than others.

While “champing at the bit” originated first and is more technically correct, you can use “chomping at the bit” interchangeably, and not get run out of town for being wrong.

10. ‘Flush out’

The phrase “flush out” is often misused phrase that often causes people to be seen as unintelligent by others, since what they mean to say is “flesh out.” According to professor Paul Brians, flushing someone out means pushing them into the open or forcing them to reveal themselves. The term has its origins in bird-hunting.

To “flesh out” is to give an idea more substance. A teacher who tells students to flesh out their term papers expects to see more credible information in each paragraph, to back up the points they’re trying to make. Flushing out and fleshing out sound fairly similar, but they mean two very different things. Knowing when to use each phrase can showcase just how high your IQ really is.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.