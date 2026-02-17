People With A Seriously High IQ Tend To Say These 11 Phrases On A Regular Basis

There are some specific phrases used by people with a seriously high IQ. Someone’s measured IQ is typically a psychological assessment of logical reasoning, memory, and intellect, but it doesn't cover every type of wisdom. It’s not a measurement of the health of our social connections, a person’s empathy, or their success, although it tends to influence many of these experiences.

According to a 2017 research review, people with a high IQ tend to have more positive life outcomes than their low IQ peers, including better jobs and even healthier relationships. They often boast a kind of curiosity, empathy, and intellect that benefits others. These are represented with a few specific phrases people with a high IQ tend to use frequently that set them up for success. Not just in their careers, but also in protecting their emotional health and cultivating healthy connections and community.

Here are the 11 phrases people with a seriously high IQ say on a regular basis:

1. ‘Let’s unpack that’

People with a seriously high IQ aren't just smart, they're curious. They want to know how things work and why.

While traditional IQ tests generally cover a range of topics and skills, from memory to general reasoning, a great deal of the traits people with high IQs embody are related to analytical thinking. They’re committed to a general understanding of all things, whether it’s a problem they’re hoping to solve, a piece of their job or education, or even the underlying emotions behind a conflict in their relationship.

According to a study published in the Journal of Intelligence, high intelligence isn’t necessarily a prerequisite for solving real world issues. It’s not a causal relationship, but people with high IQs generally do have a more curious, intuitive, and committed attitude when it comes to unpacking, empathizing with, and truly understanding problems, perspectives, and issues.

2. ‘I feel that’

People with a seriously high IQ are just as interested in deep connections with partners and friends as everyone else, but they tend to look for peers with whom they can relate, rather than an exciting other. They want to be able to say, "I feel that" when their close loved one shares, and they want the same in return.

While high intelligence isn’t necessarily a determinant of social awareness and emotional intellect, research published in the Marriage & Family Review suggests that people with a high IQ tend to seek out connections with highly intelligent people they can not only learn from, but bond with in a healthy way. They’re more cognizant of the big picture, especially in needing open communication and empathy to bond with others, and how that social connection adds value to their lives.

Because they’re aware of those emotional skills and have a tendency to be more sensitive to criticism or disagreements over their perspectives, they also engage in more investigative discussions and debates than their peers. They can speak objectively, drawing upon their own emotions and experiences, without attacking or attempting to silence anyone else’s voice.

3. ‘I don’t know’

While people with a higher IQ tend to have a better memory, soaking in more information and having a better recall ability than their peers, they’re not perfect. There’s going to be things that they don’t know. However, the way they navigate through the not knowing in conversations and interactions is what sets them apart.

To put it simply, they’re curious, rather than combative. According to a 1999 study, there’s a greater association between tendencies of denial and defensiveness in lower IQ people than their higher IQ counterparts, typically in the face of these debates and conversations. People with lower IQs tend to be less self-assured, likely as a result of being made to feel less worthy in educational spaces earlier in life, and rely on defensiveness to cope with feelings of shame.

That's one reason people who know less about a topic boast rather than show authentic confidence. This trend, called the Dunning-Kruger Effect, essentially says that people who know more tend to also admit what they don't know. So watch out for the people who will never say, "I don't know". It's not a sign of competence or intelligence at all.

4. ‘I can understand why you feel that way’

While people with a seriously high IQ people are often more self-aware and self-assured as a result of their emotional intelligence, they’re also more empathetic and curious about why other people feel the way they do, act the way they act, and say the things they say. They want to understand other people, even if they don’t agree or share experiences with them.

By empathizing with others and communicating openly with curiosity, they set themselves up for healthier connections and more fulfilling relationships. This is part of social intelligence, but it's also part of intellectual IQ, too.

After all, a high IQ person is able to observe the outcome of stubbornness, being overly willful, or trying to control other people's feelings or opinions, and that's disconnection. They quickly learn that empathy builds connection, while stubbornness often drives people away.

5. ‘What do you mean?’

Higher intelligence people have a greater desire to be understood and to understand other people in their relationships and daily lives compared to their peers. They understand the importance of connection and collaboration, whether it’s in a professional space, a personal home, or in a passing interaction on the street.

When we spend time getting to know each other — from our peers’ perspectives to our neighbors’ intrinsic values — we add value to our connections, conversations, and debates.

6. ‘I’d love your help with this’

People with a high IQ aren’t afraid to celebrate other people’s successes. Because they truly appreciate others' competence, they often love to get collaborative support to solve a problem. This doesn't make them feel insecure or threatened, in fact, they’re often adamant about asking for help or advice if they need it.

A study published in the journal Intelligence shares that, often, high intelligence and mental health diagnoses tend to go together. That may be one reason why asking for help is a common self-aware practice high IQ people adopt in their daily lives.

Instead of struggling in silence or fearing the perceived emotional anxieties of asking for help, people with a high IQ utilize phrases like, "I'd love your help on this" to encourage social interaction and support in their relationships. After all, they're smart enough to know that humans are social creatures who thrive in collaboration.

7. ‘Thank you’

Both a sign of understanding and emotional intelligence, people with high IQs tend to express gratitude and share admiration more often than their peers. They respect other people’s knowledge, advice, and perspectives, even if they don’t agree with them, and aren’t afraid to open up discussions where they’re not the only ones contributing.

Laying the groundwork for healthy connections, intelligent people validate other people’s opinions and thought processes while also making space for meaningful conversation and mutual respect. They learn early on that showing gratitude not only helps people feel appreciated and encourages them to be supportive or helpful more often.

As an added bonus, The American Brain Foundation says expressing gratitude has been shown to increase overall happiness levels, something high IQ people have likely noticed, too!

8. ‘Let’s try it'

While it may not fit the stereotype, one thing people with seriously high IQs excel at is being brave. They know that growth and discovery come from taking calculated risks.

A 2015 study from Finland found that people with higher levels of intelligence are more likely to take risks and be open to new challenges than their lower IQ peers. Even in seemingly risky situations, more intelligent people have a better sense of situations and experiences that can add value to their life, whether they succeed or not.

While it might appear to be carelessness to the average person, this riskiness and openness to a challenge is a generally self-aware trait in intelligent people that helps them to cultivate more fulfilling lives and craft their futures from a big-picture perspective.

9. ‘Let’s let a step back’

People of higher intelligence often solve everyday problems in unexpected ways that benefit themselves and others while adding value to many aspects of their lives and relationships. This happens best when people step back and look at the bigger picture.

They have complex foundations of thought and tend to adopt unexpected and unconventional ways of thinking, not because they’re actively trying to, but because they can zoom out on a situation and see many different perspectives. The fundamental skill, called "mindsight" by psychiatrist and UCLA professor Dr. Daniel Siegel, allows them to step out of their own perspective.

As much as that seems like a strictly interpersonal skill, it's incredibly helpful from an intellectual perspective, too. Few discoveries are made by someone solely looking at a problem through their own lens. They also ask others for perspective, do research into other people's experiences and simply try to imagine what others feel. This broadens their ability to solve problems, which is a key aspect of success overall, not just in relationships.

10. ‘This reminds me of…’

People with higher intelligence and oftentimes, a higher emotional intelligence, can also be great teachers, as they bridge the gap between complex topics and more palatable and inclusive discussions. They make space for everyone to feel heard and respected, even if that means connecting the dots and putting aside more of their complex factual intellect and information.

Intellect isn’t just about your wealth of knowledge and academic success, it’s about thinking from a big-picture perspective, committing to open communication, and opening up more thoughtful and curious spaces for healthy conversations and debates. They show who they are, share their perspectives, and learn from the people in their lives.

11. 'Tell me more'

For people with a seriously high IQ, the phrase "tell me more" comes in handy during conversations at work as well as in their personal lives. They are wise enough to know there's a lot to learn from other people's experiences and perspectives and understand the healing power of emotional attunement.

When they're also emotionally attuned, they may see when someone needs a little encouragement to continue sharing. That's phrases like "tell me more" come in useful for high IQ people.

The old adage, "Interesting people are interested" holds true when it comes to knowledge, too. They ask people to say more when they notice someone is passionate about a topic, not just when they think they don't fully understand (though these phrases are helpful in those circumstances, too).

High IQ people know there's always more to learn. They also know the joy of encouraging people to share their passions, and that's why they love phrases like "tell me more."

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.