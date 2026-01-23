Common sense is usually subjective and characterized by the environment a person is in, but most people can agree that social awareness and humility both play the largest roles in crafting it. The more intentional, aware, and humble someone is in their interactions, the easier it is for them to navigate the world and connect with people healthily.

Most people who lack this level of common sense find themselves isolated, putting their safety at risk, and offending others, sometimes without even realizing it. They're overconfident, arrogant at times, and too nonchalant in a world that often requires vigilance. While noticing these behaviors can be subtle, people with zero common sense almost always use certain phrases when they talk to you that immediately give them away.

People with zero common sense almost always use these 10 phrases when they talk to you

1. 'I don't see why that matters'

People who lack social awareness often tend to get caught up in their own needs and desires. They don't consider how their choices affect others and often make decisions impulsively before considering the people or environment around them.

That's why people with zero common sense almost always say things like "I don't see why that matters," when what they really want to say is "this doesn't matter to me." While their self-centeredness might feel like they have a grasp on control in any room, a study published in Health Communication found that a lack of awareness often harms social skills and general well-being.

2. 'That's not my problem'

Whether it's leaving a mess in public spaces or being rude in a shared environment, people with zero common sense rarely think about how their actions affect others. They don't care if leaving a mess somewhere means more work for a service worker or a stranger, because they're only interested in protecting their own time, effort, and comfort in the moment.

Of course, most people who litter in shared spaces do so accidentally, but if you notice a person lacking common sense doing it, followed by a phrase like "that's not my problem," it's entirely intentional.

3. 'I thought it would be fine'

When a person makes a mistake or hurts someone else and tries to justify it with a phrase like "I thought it would be fine," what they really mean is that they didn't think about how their actions would affect other people before engaging in them. People without common sense tend to lack social and personal awareness, making impulsive decisions and following every urge without any kind of reflection or accountability.

These phrases often come across as "tone deaf" because they are. When someone's fatal flaw is a lack of awareness, they're always doing things that put other people at risk without acknowledging their own privilege or role.

4. 'Everyone does it'

When a person assumes their bad judgment or poor decisions are universal to people around them, it protects them from feeling pressure to take accountability or own up to mistakes. Instead of appreciating and making space for the art of forgiveness, they instead run from taking responsibility and protect their comfort at any cost.

As a Stanford Report suggests, people without common sense are often stuck in a "fixed mindset" where they don't believe they can change. So, when they make a mistake, they don't treat it as a learning opportunity, but rather something to run from or over-explain to protect how they're perceived.

5. 'I don't know what to do'

According to a study from Frontiers in Psychology, people who lack decision-making skills often struggle with awareness and self-evaluation. Essentially, they don't know what they like and dislike or what they want. That's part of the reason why people with zero common sense almost always use phrases like "I don't know what to do" in their conversations.

They're expecting other people to give them all the answers or to solve their problems for them, much like an entitled person who doesn't understand or grasp the reality of their world.

6. 'I didn't know I'd be in trouble'

People who don't trust themselves or understand consequences often make impulsive decisions. They feel safer than dwelling on things and thinking deeply about choices, because for people who don't trust their judgment, nothing will ever feel safe and secure.

People without common sense will say phrases like "I didn't know I'd be in trouble" often, trying to justify their behavior and avoid taking accountability for their mistakes. They'd prefer to weaponize their own ignorance than admit that they made a decision without truly thinking it through all the way.

7. 'I already knew that'

According to a study published in Neuron, curiosity and intelligence stem from an ability to recognize gaps in knowledge. For truly curious people, they're excited when they don't know something, interested in seeking out learning opportunities, and curious about teaching themselves something new.

However, people with zero common sense are largely apathetic — they don't want to learn anything new. They'd prefer to rely on overconfident personas and a sense of entitlement to seem smarter than they are, so they don't have to put in the work of learning anything new. That's why you'll often hear them saying things like "I already knew that" to play up their misleading identity.

8. 'I'm not talking about that'

To an emotionally intelligent person who's in touch with their emotions and personal needs, a phrase like "I'm not talking about that" can feel like a healthy boundary. They're protecting themselves from being taken advantage of or overwhelming their minds. However, when a person with zero common sense uses this phrase, it's typically their way of staying in their comfort zone.

They lack self-awareness and the emotional regulation skills needed to have hard, vulnerable conversations, so when they're expected to speak up in these situations, they immediately shut down. Their defensiveness is simply a reminder of the insecurities and fears they're still coping with inside, usually through suppression and avoidance.

9. 'What's the worst that can happen?'

People without social awareness or common sense put their well-being and safety at risk on an everyday basis because they don't consider the potential consequences of their actions.

Whether it's going into a part of town they don't know, overspending money, or making any other misguided decision, they try to justify their decisions with passivity, rather than intention.

10. 'You only live once'

While phrases like this can encourage people to take healthy risks and live in the present moment, when a person who lacks common sense uses them, it's a way to pressure people into their misguided, impulsive habits. If they can encourage someone else to decide with them, they're less at risk for dealing with the consequences directly.

Whether it's overspending money or sabotaging security with a decision like calling out of work all the time, people with zero common sense don't have the awareness and intelligence to encourage people to make any kind of decision.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.