9 Old-Fashioned Things People Raised In The 70s & 80s Loved That Are Suddenly Cool Again

Trends tend to come back every 20 years, usually with their own eccentric twist.

So, if you've ever criticized a parent's style or thought, "Why would someone ever wear that?" be careful. You might be waiting in line for, or begging for an older family member to pass down the same pieces, when they become trendy again. We see examples of that already today, with old-fashioned things people raised in the 70s and 80s loved that are becoming cool all over again.

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People who were raised in the 70s and 80s loved these things that are suddenly cool again

1. Scrunchies

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Unique hairstyles and trendy haircuts are constantly evolving with every passing generation, but so are the accessories people rely on. From headband styles to little bang clips and scrunchies, Gen Zers are bringing back some of the trends we didn't realize ever went away.

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Sparked by young people's new wellness trends, scrunchies are a comfortable, protective way to style your hair without leaving the same kind of damage that a tight elastic might. Despite slicking their hair back with gel in ways that cause all kinds of breakage, young people are still trying to protect their hair with these fashionable alternatives to regular hair ties.

2. Leg warmers

Who would have thought that leg warmers would ever have a comeback, for anything other than practicality in the winter? Well, Gen Zers proved everyone wrong and are now layering these unique pieces, even in the summer.

Typically a fashion choice, more than a practical one, for when it's cold outside, they're taking a page from their parents' books in the 70s and 80s and breathing new life back into this trend.

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3. Teased, voluminous hair

For a great deal of adolescence, Gen Zers went through phases quite the opposite of their parents at the same age, especially with hairstyles. They wanted pin-straight hair and crisp part lines. Now, voluminous, big hair is finally having its resurgence.

There are all kinds of nuanced cultural and personal elements to someone's hairstyle, as well as their clothing, but generally, this kind of volume is a trend coming back around again. For Gen Z, using mousse and blow-drying their hair upside down are habits connecting them back with Gen X family members and parents in nostalgic ways.

4. Layered clothing

Layering isn't necessarily a trend on its own, but a fashion pillar. Both in the high-end fashion world and in someone's casual lifestyle, layering is an act of style and comfort. We layer clothing for warmth, but we also layer pieces to curate a vibe.

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In the 70s and 80s, layering button-downs with sweaters or pants and leg warmers was a curation of the generational vibe. The same is taking shape for young people today, who are playing around with colors and textures by layering their own pieces. It may not look the same, but the experimentation with their style is strong.

5. Aerobic and dance classes

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Even if they were just on tape for living room workout sessions with mom, aerobics and dance classes were a foundational part of the 70s and 80s. Surprisingly, they're coming back for young people today.

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Considering so many Gen Zers are both interested in wellness and coping with collective loneliness from social isolation, workout classes are a reasonable coping mechanism. Not only do they show up as a form of social support, but they also provide a sense of community in an era where you have to pay for any kind of third space.

Mixed with the fun, endorphin-forward classes like dancing and pilates, Gen Zers with all kinds of mental health struggles are looking forward to these kinds of classes.

6. Capris

Despite being the laughing stock of social media discourse for decades among young people, capri leggings and jeans are coming back into style. People raised in the 70s and 80s knew they were cool before they came back, but now, they're a picture of functionality and style for Gen Zers.

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While they still have all kinds of controversial ideas about the fit of clothing, including their own "tight on tight" rule, Gen Zers are accepting of these old-fashioned trends that they used to find hideous and embarrassing on their Gen X parents just a few years ago.

7. Gaucho pants

Alongside parachute pants and other baggy jeans, gaucho pants are back and suddenly cool again. Not only are they pulled into wellness culture and yoga for young people, but they're a new pillar of comfort.

Across Gen Z trends, that's the invisible string. Whether they're dressing for work or going out on the weekends, they're most interested in comfort, right above self-expression and authenticity. Yes, they look a lot different and are taking shape in unique, unexpected ways, but they're a trend and iconic style that Gen Xers couldn't get enough of.

While we have a gut instinct to grasp onto these kinds of trends as our own and blame people for stealing our generational culture, the truth is that they'll find a place in the culture forever, and keep coming back in unique ways every few decades. These trends aren't our own, but are simply a reflection of generations and people that evolve greatly over time.

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8. Mood rings

Many Gen Zers are taking on a whole new idea of wellness in ways that overlap with trends. From splurging on organic groceries at Whole Foods to spending hundreds on skincare routines they saw recommended on TikTok, young people are seriously investing in their physical health and wellness.

Surprisingly, this new wave of wellness trends is even overlapping with old-school jewelry trends. Gen Xers had mood rings that tracked their moods, and now, Gen Zers have Oura rings that track their sleep cycles and heart rates.

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9. Upturned collars

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Upturned collars on button-down shirts, often called "popped collars," were a fashion staple in the 70s and 80s. Typically for style, but sometimes for practicality to layer clothes, this trend is coming back strongly amongst Gen Zers.

Swapping button-downs for windbreakers and half-quarter zip fleeces with an upturned collar, they're putting their unique spin on a classic as the 20-year cycle of trends comes back around.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.