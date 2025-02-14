Manifestation Expert Shares How To Hack The Universe’s Piggy Bank To Make The Exact Amount Of Money You Want

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think about money? Is it thoughts of unpaid bills and how much more cash you need to make? Or is it feelings of abundance?

If it's the former, manifestation expert Persis Mistry said you are doing yourself — and your bank account — a major disservice. Luckily, in a recent TikTok, she also shared a clever trick to ensure you receive the money you truly want.

Advertisement

She explained how to hack the universe's piggy bank to make the exact amount of money you want.

"You completely get to choose how much money you get to have in your bank account right now in any given moment," she stated. "I get that it might not have felt that way so far, but I'm gonna tell you how to hack the piggy bank of the universe in your favor so you see your account with six, seven, eight, nine figures."

It all has to do with the law of attraction, which states that positive thoughts lead to positive outcomes, while negative thoughts lead to negative outcomes. In other words, like attracts like, and the energy that you put out into the universe will come back to you.

Advertisement

When it comes to money, the same rule applies. "What you're currently thinking when I say money, whether it's lack or abundance, is what you've programmed to get more of from the universal piggy bank," Mistry explained. "So if you're like, 'I've got bills to pay,' you've programmed the universal piggy bank to give you more bills."

Conversely, if you think through the lens of abundance — that you have enough money and all your needs are met — the universe will send more money. "When you're able to give yourself credit for where you are now, the universe says, give this person more," she said.

Mistry claimed that she successfully used this trick herself. "I literally went from jobless and unemployed to being able to manifest over a million dollars in just over one year."

Advertisement

First, she said, you must 'neutralize' your emotions around money.

"If you're programmed in lack, the first goal isn't to get you into positive," she stated. "The first goal is to just get you into neutral."

It would likely be too difficult and too big of a leap to jump straight into abundance. Start small and aim for neutrality. "Move into a space where a lack of money, whether it's a perceived lack or a real lack of money, does not trigger you and where it does not faze you at all."

She suggested the use of emotion-focused therapy, EFT Tapping, and visualization. All of these techniques can help you process your emotions around money. "You need to feel completely untriggerable, completely neutral when money comes up," she said. "And that happens with training your nervous system into a different response."

Advertisement

As with most manifestation techniques, you should also focus on gratitude. As Mistry noted, "If you're not living in a hut somewhere without a phone, without internet connection, you have things to be grateful for."

fizkes | Shutterstock

If you have a roof over your head, food in your stomach, and a device you're reading this article on, you have at least some money to be grateful for. Focus on that fact, rather than the things you can't afford. Learn to be satisfied with what you have.

Advertisement

"Start to have gratitude for the money that is circulating in your life, that's allowing you to even be here and maintain this," she said. Once you've done this, and reregulated your nervous system to have a positive emotional response, it's time for step two.

Next, allow yourself to feel more abundant.

"You're gonna start to allow yourself to feel more grateful. You're gonna start to allow yourself to contemplate what it's like to be taken care of at the level that you desire," she said.

Set an achievable goal — don't aim to be a millionaire when you've never manifested money before. "You need to pick a goal that feels attainable to your subconscious mind," she said. "And this is where the true magic happens."

Advertisement

If you can shift your emotions around money from the negative to the neutral and finally to abundance you will soon see money flow from the universe's piggy bank directly into your account.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.