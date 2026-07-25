People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Resilient Usually Say 10 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Resilient people aren't born, they're forged in fire. Sounds a little dramatic, I know, but it's true. Every time they overcome a challenge, they build a deeper well of emotional and mental resilience.

Then, when another challenge presents itself, they know they can keep going. To do this, resilient people often rely on a few motivating phrases to remind themselves that they're strong enough to overcome pretty much anything.

People who are mentally and emotionally resilient casually say these 10 phrases

1. 'I can handle whatever comes my way'

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Trying to remain positive isn't always easy, sometimes it's the hardest part of your day. But people who are mentally resilient have learned that they need to affirm their strength when times get tough.

It may sound cheesy, but it truly is all about practicing a different perspective. As psychotherapist Ilene Strauss Cohen, Ph.D. writes, "Perspective influences our daily interactions and decision-making processes in numerous ways."

Shifting perspective from one of disempowerment ("I can't handle this! This is too much!") to one of empowerment, like "I've got this" may seem false and weird at first, but you're doing it for your own good. You're flexing a mental muscle that will carry you into a more positive, hopeful mindset.

So, for those who choose to see things positively, congrats! You're probably one of the most resilient and well-adjusted people out there!

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2. 'This is a good learning experience'

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Everyone makes mistakes. In the moment, it can feel awful, especially if you haven't fully mastered resilience yet. Going through pain and embarrassment feels like a sentence!

But those who've learned to accept and appreciate challenge often say somethinge like "this is a good learning lesson" to remind themselves that these are opportunities for growth. Fun? Absolutely not. However, it you let it, character and inner strength are the result.

See, resilient people choose to look at mistakes differently. They don't belittle themselves for the mistakes they've made. Instead, they choose to push through the embarrassment or regret in order find their way to success.

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3. 'I'm not sure, but I'll figure it out'

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Emotionally and mentally resilient people know that they don't know everything. As much as they try to stay ahead, even the highest IQ genius won't know all the answers.

Rather than allowing that to hold them back, resilient people know their limits. That allows them to get curious and become open to learning something new. A truly amazing side benefit of this is that people learn to trust them.

While it may seem weak to someone who is insecure, saying "I'm not sure, but I'd like to find out" is a sign of someone who is confident enough in their own intelligence to know when they don't know. They're also curious by nature, which inspires them to dive deep into almost any topic they don't already fully grasp.

So, while it may be unpleasant to put in the work, resilient people dive in anyway. After all, those who seek knowledge only become stronger the more effort they put in.

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4. 'This is just a hiccup'

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Everyone says it's key to look at the big picture when there's a problem or unexpected challenge, but few actually know how to do it. But resilient people have practiced the skill of zooming out on a situation in order to see if the problem is really as bad as they think it is.

When you can't see past the mess, it's common to be consumed by the anxiety or disappointment.

Resilient people, however, pause and see that this thing that feels big is likely small in the grand scheme of things.

They say, "this is just a hiccup," and they mean it, even if it requires some reminding to get them to believe it at first.

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5. 'I'm going to re-focus on what I can control'

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It sucks, but we can't control everything in our lives. People who successfully build resilience learn to focus on the present and put effort into the things they can actually control.

How do resilient people do this? As the American Psychological Association explains on their site, "Focusing on four core components—connection, wellness, healthy thinking, and meaning—can empower you to withstand and learn from difficult and traumatic experiences."

Those who work toward mastery of these four core elements can casually say, "I'm gonna focus on what I can control." Not only is this a healthy distraction from discomfort, it gives them a map forward, even when times are tough.

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6. 'Let's figure it out together'

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Stress can often cause people isolate themselves. Without realizing it, highly anxious individuals withdraw from their loved ones, which can lead them to feel lonelier and more frustrated. They often end up all alone, which can be overwhelming and often less effective in the end.

Resilient people have learned that working together to solve a problem is actually more effective, even if it feels a little scary at first, especially if you're a naturally independent person. For those people, they learn to get comfortable with the uncomfortable and, in so many different ways, that alone adds resilience.

Learning to ask for help or to team up during a challenge also helps them gain new, highly trusted friends, which is one of the greatest assets of resilient people, too.

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7. 'Give me a minute to think about it'

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Most people struggle with people-pleasing at some point in their lives. Because they're so worried about letting someone down or disappointing them, chronic people-pleasers often accidentally burn themselves out when they refuse to advocate for themselves.

This is why mentally and emotionally resilient people take time for themselves. They know they'll make a better decision if they take a breath and think through a decision. And, because they are resilient, they aren't worried if this upsets someone else when they know it's the right choice.

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8. 'One step at a time'

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Even the strongest people can get consumed by life's daily stressors. It takes work and practice.

Learning to focus on the moment isn't a skill set people develop overnight. Resilience takes time and patience to develop; however, when people do, their mentality shifts completely.

Once they get sick of being consumed by anxiety, resilient people often say "one step at a time" or something similar to themselves as a reminder of what can actually help. It's a simple phrase, but a phrase that grounds them back in reality.

Laser-focused on what's right in front of them, they allow future problems to stay exactly where they belong. This helps make any problem easier to tackle. And, as mentally and emotionally resilient people know, it also makes it easier to bounce back from something.

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9. 'This is hard, but I can do it'

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Resilient people aren't born, they're made. And they need to be continually re-made when things get tough.

It's not that these people never feel self-doubt, they simply have practiced not letting it hold them back. They learn to recover, adapt, and keep pushing forward.

It wasn't easy to get there, but with time they've learned to say, "I can do hard things," when they start to doubt themselves. Over time, they actually believe it, too. And that is where resilience comes from: experiencing challenges and bouncing back so many times, you no longer doubt your ability to recover.

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10. 'Tomorrow is a new day'

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Some days are just bad and no amount of positive thinking will get you through it. Tragedies happen and bad luck can strike randomly. Even the most emotionally resilient people sometimes just have to call it a day, get into bed and watch something comforting on TV.

This is a perfectly healthy way to cope when you are able to tell yourself that tomorrow is a new day. It's a fresh start and a chance to do it differently or to see your luck turn around.

By chalking some days up as just a write-off, resilient people don't get caught up in everything that went wrong that day. Understanding that life isn't always pleasant, they're able to bounce back faster than the average person because of this.

It sounds obvious, but it's a good little reminder to themselves and others that life eventually does get better. That, despite its difficulties, we can always start anew tomorrow. And that is the core of resilience: hope.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.