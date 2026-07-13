People In Very Sad Relationships Usually Say 10 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Sad relationships can take all kinds of disheartening forms, whether it’s controlling behavior or disengagement. Every couple finds their own unique way to cope with and manage a toxic relationship that's heading toward its inevitable end.

While most of the behaviors and habits that define these toxic, sad relationships are obvious at home, they sometimes manifest through casual phrases in unsuspecting interactions. A partner complaining to a friend or a passing jab at work, these are the warning signs that tend to show up before everything gets chaotic.

When people are in very sad relationships, they usually say these phrases in conversation

1. 'I'll have to check with…'

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Making decisions and plans with your partner in mind is a bare minimum effort at offering respect. Especially in marriages and long-term relationships, it's this kind of consideration that makes people feel seen and safe amid the chaos of everyday life.

However, if a partner is being controlled by their spouse and feels afraid to do anything without their permission, that's another story. So, the context of a phrase like "I'll have to check with my partner" is important. Are they afraid of the consequences of doing something for themselves, or are they trying to be considerate?

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2. 'I'd rather be here anyway'

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Our friends and support networks are essential to well-being. They become our second families when we need support, even if it's to cope with a sad, toxic relationship.

However, when they become a crutch for avoiding a partner or the issues in a relationship, phrases like "I'd rather be here anyway" should be a red flag. If you're intentionally avoiding a relationship, maybe it's not the right one for you.

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3. 'We don't even talk anymore'

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A couple's communication habits and behaviors inform their relationship satisfaction. While positive interactions do predict more satisfied relationships, any kind of communication is often better than none at all.

Especially in periods of turmoil, the hard conversations nobody wants to have become the most important ones. They're the opportunities couples have to resolve and move closer together, and if they're avoiding them entirely, they're pushing off the inevitable end.

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4. 'They'll be fine'

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When talking about a partner, if someone's frustration and annoyance are seemingly replaced by contempt, they're in a sad relationship. They've completely lost any kind of engagement and emotional disconnection, leading to a toxic place that most relationship experts coin the "point of no return."

"They'll be fine" and "I'm not worried about them" are all phrases that come out of an unhappy partner's mouth when talking about their spouse, and should be red flags that it's probably not worth keeping around.

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5. 'We'll figure it out eventually'

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So many people cope with unhappy marriages and toxic relationships by holding onto potential. Yes, it's sad for other people to witness, but for these partners, pretending like things will change or get better on their own is often all they have. In reality, nothing changes if nothing changes.

That's why "we'll figure it out eventually" is such a sad, disheartening phrase to hear from someone who's clearly exhausted in their own relationship. They've lost the hope that comes with actively trying to heal conflict and grow closer together, and now it seems like they're wishing for something that will never come.

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6. 'I don't feel valued anymore'

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A partner should be a safe space. Being with your partner should make you feel seen and valued. Even in periods of struggle and disconnection, couples who still love each other put effort into conversations and showing up.

But when someone's in a sad relationship that's clearly breaking down, you'll often hear admissions like "I don't feel valued anymore." They're not getting the love and attention they deserve, but it's also possible they feel discouraged offering any up. Both partners are disconnected, turning to these random conversations with friends and family to cope.

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7. 'We live separate lives'

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So many people in unhappy marriages and relationships feel more lonely with their partner than they do on their own. In a physical way, they've drifted away from one another, but emotionally, they're even further apart.

"We live separate lives" are huge warning signs to friends and family, but to a partner, it's a coping mechanism. When you're lonely at home and around a partner, sometimes it's easier to avoid that "quality" time altogether.

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8. 'You pick your battles'

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Speaking about issues in the moment and protecting your health by resolving conflicts in a relationship is how people protect their long-term well-being. When you're only avoiding or choosing specific conversations to have, the rest of them build up inside of you, creating resentment and tension over time.

People in sad relationships don't know any better, or would prefer to pretend their problems aren't worth solving as a defense mechanism. It's scary to resolve conflict when you're simultaneously afraid of saving and losing a relationship.

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9. 'I've just accepted this is it'

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Acceptance of yourself and a partner is foundational to a healthy relationship. However, there's a sad kind of acceptance that often happens to partners as they drift away from each other. They accept that "this is life" and nothing can change, completely removing their agency in their own lives.

Whether it's ending the relationship or making the decision to work together, partners can live in this period of confusion without making either decision for years, even decades. They start using these sad phrases in casual conversation, raising red flags for everyone else, but never taking action.

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10. 'It's easier to not bring it up'

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Whether it's an issue of people-pleasing or a fear of bringing up a hard conversation that might splinter the relationship for good, people in sad situations with their partner often use phrases like "it's easier to not bring it up" when talking about their issues.

Even if it seems like they're being resilient, these phrases are just an excuse to avoid the inevitable. Avoiding the problems only creates more stress and resentment, and wastes people's time in relationships that aren't meant to work out.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.