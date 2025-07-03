5 Things Deeply Skeptical People Do Almost Constantly

Many people struggle with trust issues in all aspects of life, including relationships with romantic partners, family members, friends, and co-workers. Trust is essential to successful relationships, but it can be difficult for us to let go of control and place confidence in someone else, giving them the power to potentially hurt us.

Sometimes, you just have to trust that things happen for a reason. As Oprah Winfrey once said, "I trust that everything happens for a reason, even if we are not wise enough to see it." But for some people, that's far easier said than done.

Advertisement

If you are a deeply skeptical person, you find it hard to trust people and believe in the general integrity of others. People with trust issues in relationships may often let fear of being hurt or betrayed stand in the way of their happiness. Research shows that a pervasive lack of trust in a relationship can cause harm to both the person with trust issues and their partner.

Here are five things deeply skeptical people do almost constantly:

1. Battle with self-worth issues

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Trust issues can stem from traumatic experiences you encountered as a child. For example, if you grew up with parents who lied to you or neglected you, you may have developed trust issues over the years.

According to Keya Murthy, a clinical hypnotherapist and spiritual life coach, this goes hand-in-hand with self-esteem issues.

"It’s directly related to low self-esteem, what you heard and saw growing up, and past relationships," Murthy explains. "Trauma and abuse make it worse, and without deep healing, it is nearly impossible to overcome and begin trusting again." And there's scientific data behind what Murthy tells us about the strong relationship between a lack of self-esteem and interpersonal trust issues.

Advertisement

2. Question other people's motives

polkadot_photo / Shutterstock

If a former partner in a romantic relationship was manipulative, cheated on you, or lied to you throughout your relationship, you could develop trust issues. Repeated instances of broken trust compound matters. The more trust is broken, the more the lack of trust grows with time.

Advertisement

3. Hesitate to open up emotionally

DimaBerlin / Shutterstock

Physical abuse and other forms of mistreatment from family members, previous partners, or others who were close to you may lead to trust issues in your present relationships.

If you were bullied as a child or teen, abused, or betrayed by anyone, this could contribute to trust issues you face now, including fears of rejection and other social anxiety-related difficulties.

Advertisement

4. Doubt the sincerity of romantic gestures

Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

One study explained that trust issues can result from observing constant battles between your parents, who may have had a tumultuous or unhealthy relationship with each other. Perhaps they ended their marriage in divorce.

These experiences during your formative years could lead you to be suspicious of romantic relationships, not know how to have healthy ones, and have a tendency to always keep your guard up later on in life.

Advertisement

5. Question loyalty at every turn

My Ocean Production / Shutterstock

Trust issues can also be associated with mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), schizophrenia, and attachment issues.

If you have trust issues, there is a chance you may also experience harmful thoughts, actions, or emotions like suspicion and jealousy. These may contribute to developing unhealthy coping mechanisms.

All of these have the potential to take root and impact your day-to-day life, causing you serious problems at home, work, and otherwise.

Megan Hatch is a multimedia journalist and frequent contributor to YourTango. Her bylines have appeared on Medium, Patch, BuzzFeed, SAGE Publishing, Voice of America, as well as dozens of independent television and online publications.