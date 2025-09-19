If someone doesn't have common sense, they'll usually do these 11 everyday things wrong

Common sense seems like it's hard to come by these days. In public or behind closed doors, common sense keeps us safe and helps us make rational decisions as we move through daily life. Unfortunately, for some people, often without realizing it, their actions reveal just how clueless they can be to the world around them.

Whether it's forgetting to turn the stove off, ignoring warning labels, or not looking both ways before crossing the street, if someone doesn't have common sense, they'll usually do these everyday things wrong. And as great as they may be at their job or academically, they still miss the mark on some pretty important things.

1. Not look both ways before crossing the street

If someone doesn't have common sense, they'll usually not look both ways before crossing the street. They aren't trying to hurt themselves on purpose, they just don't pay attention to their surroundings.

According to psychologist and author Steve Taylor, "Being present equates with a state of well-being. It enables us to perceive beauty and wonder in the world around us. And in a sense, being present means being truly alive... So if we're not aware of our experience in the present — if we're in a state of absorption or abstraction — then in a sense we're not really living."

That being said, it doesn't mean people with common sense can't change. It might be hard, but having a conversation with them and telling them to be more alert can give them the push they need to think.

2. Mix up left and right constantly

As kids, people are taught the difference between left and right. Whether it was through a song or a parent, this became important as kids grow into adults who walk or drive. Unfortunately, if someone lacks common sense, they'll mix up left and right on a daily basis.

From driving to giving directions, they'll accidentally say turn right when they really mean turn left. It can be frustrating to the person they're talking to, as well as themselves, but it might be a good idea for them to take a step back from being behind the wheel.

As it turns out, about 20% of the population has left-right confusion, so it's not completely uncommon, especially among people who don't have a large amount of common sense.

3. Leave food out overnight and still eat it

After an exhausting day of work, the last thing people want to do is cook and clean. As lazy as it may sound, they'd much rather cozy up on the sofa, reading books or napping. But for people who lack common sense, they have no problem eating food that's been left out overnight or even for more than a day.

In typical fashion, they'll wake up and eat their leftovers, even if it's dangerous. As the Washington State Department of Health explained, "If you leave food out to cool and forget about it after 2 hours, throw it away. Bacteria can grow rapidly on food left out at room temperature for more than 2 hours."

4. Forget to turn off appliances

Everyone has forgotten to turn off the kitchen stove or an oven at some point. It's a learning experience, for sure, but doing it all the time is something a person who lacks common sense frequents. And not turning off appliances is incredibly dangerous and reckless, even if it wasn't intentional.

Keeping the gas on is the quickest way to bring disaster into your home. Not only can this cause a fire to ignite or create an explosion, it can lead to gas poisoning or carbon monoxide build-up, all of which are deadly.

Everyone is human, but if someone is forgetful in this way, they should set reminders for themselves. Setting a timer is the best and safest way to save a home from accidentally burning down.

5. Talk loudly on speakerphone in public

If someone doesn't have common sense, they'll usually talk loudly on speakerphone in public. Without a care in the world, these individuals talk loudly while browsing grocery store aisles, annoying everyone around them. They not only don't know how to put their phone down, but are unaware of the environment they're creating.

According to a 2021 study, phone dependence can negatively impact physical and mental health. So, even if it's difficult, they might want to try putting their phone away to remove distractions and stop annoying people around them.

6. Forget basic social cues

Like something out of a movie, people who lack common sense will do the rudest thing without meaning to. From interrupting others to forgetting to say goodbye, they don't have the best social skills.

Maybe it's because they're too hyper or too caught up in the moment of how they feel, but it's easy for them to come off as rude if others don't check them. If a person lacks social cues, be sure to remind them. It might be awkward, but at the very least, it will cause them to pay attention.

7. Ignore warning labels

Almost every product we use comes with a warning label. Whether it's an age restriction or a safety measure, most people are wary of these tags. But if someone lacks common sense, they'll completely ignore the warning labels because they reason it's "probably fine."

They want to do things their way because they're too impatient to wait. This never ends well, which is why it's important to break this habit before it becomes dangerous. Breaking a bad habit is difficult, but not impossible.

As journalist Steve Calechman explained, "You're just trying to strengthen the new routine so eventually it takes over, and the old habit isn't even a thought. But it's a constant process, made easier with self-compassion, because there's no way to prepare for every situation or be able to predict when and where a trigger might happen."

8. Push doors clearly labeled 'pull'

Everyone's done this at some point in their lives. Like out of a movie, they're in a rush and are speed walking. With a million things on their mind, they accidentally ignore the "pull" label and push instead. Embarrassed, they awkwardly pull it before vowing to never do that again.

And while many of us have been through these awkward situations before, people who lack common sense do it every single time without fault. Even if they see the "pull" sign, they'll usually ignore it, choosing to push instead.

9. Not double-check their sources

If someone doesn't have common sense, they'll usually not check their news sources, and end up spreading misinformation. Even if people logically know better than to trust unverified sources, those without common sense won't do their due diligence.

They get so carried away with the information that they don't bother to check if it's correct. Unfortunately, this is becoming all too common. According to Pew Research Center, about 54% of adults say they get their news from social media. And, as we all know, social media should definitely not be a news source, period.

10. Leave the house with low battery

There are a few things people should take with them before leaving for work or an outing. Besides their keys and wallet, they shouldn't leave without a fully charged phone battery. But for someone without common sense, they'll walk out the door with their phone about to die.

In cases of emergencies or trying to navigate, it's always good to think about these things ahead of time. For people like this, however, they may end up in a dangerous predicament, all because they didn't take an extra moment to check.

11. Ask questions that were just answered

Many people zone out from time to time. Whether it's at a work meeting or dinner with their in-laws, it's normal to daydream and then ask a question someone has already answered. As awkward as it may be, though, this isn't always a bad thing.

As psychology expert Susan Krauss Whitbourne explained, "The occasional daydream, especially the one that allows you to unfocus and then refocus, can be one of the best ways to become better at what you're doing."

Daydreaming too much, however, is upsetting for the other person who has to repeat the answer, but in the long run, it can develop into an unhealthy habit.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.