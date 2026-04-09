Desperate to learn how to clear your mind? You are not alone. Everyone is stressed, and everyone knows how much stress can impact their quality of life.

People in their 50s and 60s, who have dealt with a lot of mental noise over the course of their lives, say there are some simple tricks to help quiet their minds when it just won’t turn off. Neurological studies have shown that clearing your mind will definitely benefit you in the short and long term. But how can you do it?

People in their 50s and 60s say these 6 simple tricks help quiet a mind that just won’t turn off:

1. People in their 50s and 60s practice mindfulness

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You can easily calm your mind by practicing mindfulness. But what does mindfulness even mean? Mindfulness allows you to stay focused in the present moment. Meditating is an example of practicing mindfulness. But if meditation isn't for you, you can easily focus on your senses or on your breath. Close your eyes, count to ten, and clear your mind. Goodbye troubles. Hello, reduced stress.

Life coach Susie Petit asked, "Do you brush your teeth once and forever have clean teeth? Nope. Do you do 30 sit-ups and suddenly have a strong core? Nope. Do you meditate once and forever live in a calm and reactive-free state? Nope. Rinse and repeat. When you find a workout that works for you, keep it. Make it a part of your routine. The great news is that, in the same way physical exercise and routines get easier with practice, and with neuroplasticity, so do emotional habits."

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2. They discuss their problems

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Discussing your problems is a great way to stop overthinking. Expressing your feelings is a great way to lighten the load that’s plaguing your mind. Clinical Hypnotherapist Keya Murthy explained that "discussing your problems with others who care can be uplifting and also provide relief. It’s a great destresser, reducing feelings of loss, stuckness, and overwhelm."

Sometimes it helps to lay your problems out to someone else because it helps you look at things rationally. It’s difficult to be logical when you’re swamped with emotions. Bouncing ideas off someone else can help you get logical.

If you feel like clearing your mind is a consistent struggle for you, you should definitely consider talking to a therapist. A therapist can help you identify negative thought patterns and strategize ways to break free from them.

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3. People in their 50s and 60s regularly move their bodies

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Doing a little bit of physical exercise every day can help you clear your mind and stop thinking. Health coach Lisa Newman, a positive psychology practitioner specializing in eating behavior and body acceptance, advises getting "into your body as a method of getting out of your head. There are many ways to do this, but a simple practice is to shift attention away from your thoughts and to what you are feeling in your body."

Going for a long run or taking a quick 15-minute walk around your neighborhood are both great options. You don't have to overload yourself to benefit from exercise. The point is not to lose weight or build muscle, it's to focus on unfocusing.

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4. They create a sense of order

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If you are messy, don't beat yourself up about it. Everyone is different, and being tidy and organized is a skill. One that takes practice. But cleaning up is worth it, as studies have shown that a clean house can lead to a clear mind: "Daily cleaning behavior may facilitate coping with stressors like physical risks and psychological threats to the self."

"Make it a daily practice to tidy your space for five to fifteen minutes," Murthy suggests. "Imagine or visualize as you tidy one area of your external space," she continues, "you are tidying your inner space and reducing redundancy within." It's a great way to get yourself in a focused headspace. You wouldn't overthink how to clean your room, would you?

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5. People in their 50s and 60s let music settle them down

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Another perfect way to relieve stress is to listen to music. Rock out in your room, why don't you? Research confirms: Listening to music can improve your mood and relieve stress.

Couples counselor Liane Avila suggested, "When you're dealing with trying to figure out how to reduce stress in your daily life, there is one thing that can make everything better for a while: listening to music. The first thing you need to do is take a look at your mindset. If you tell yourself you will never reduce the stress in your life. Then, you never will. Listen to music in your car. Invite your friends to a concert and have fun."

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6. They get their worries out on paper

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Confidence coach Lisa Petsinis encouraged people to "write out your worries and let them remain on the page. Journaling is a way to process your emotions, and creating a daily habit can help keep your thoughts in check, so they don’t build up. Alternatively, you can keep a worry box or ceremoniously burn your worry pages to symbolically eliminate them."

Writing down your feelings is a great way to process your emotions. Putting your feelings into words helps you stop thinking in your head. Journaling has been proven in American Psychological Association studies to help reduce intrusive thoughts, in addition to reducing stress.

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture and entertainment for YourTango.