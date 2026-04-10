People In Their 50s And 60s Say These 6 Small Shifts Help When Even Simple Things Feel Like Too Much Effort

When everything feels like too much effort, especially as you age into your 50s and 60s, you are not alone. Low motivation and emotional exhaustion are among the most common responses to prolonged stress, and even the most capable, driven people hit these walls. It feels like you have time to get things done, but you are totally incapable of doing them. The drive just isn’t there anymore.

And if you’re wondering whether your personality type plays into it, connection with others is rooted in your emotional well-being, whether you’re an extrovert or an introvert. That need for connection is human, and when it’s disrupted, motivation goes with it. There are many opportunities to connect through social media, Zoom, the phone, and more. A good share of people use these formats and still feel a lack of motivation, because digital connection doesn’t fully replace the kind of in-person contact that regulates mood and drive.

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There are many factors to consider, one being the new stressors you have. You may have thought working from home would be better because you don’t have to deal with traffic, the pressures of deadlines, getting dressed, being at the mercy of other people’s energy, and many other factors. You didn’t realize that staying at home would have its own set of stressors, like learning to work around your significant other, teaching your kids and having them at home, financial stress, and however many other factors that might interrupt your daily focus.

People in their 50s and 60s say these small shifts help when even simple things feel like too much effort:

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1. People in their 50s and 60s set up a routine

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We all need some things in life to be constant. There are many things you can keep the same and consistency Monday through Friday with the same bedtime and wake-up time is essential. This allows you to keep a sense of normalcy in “non-normal” times. Even if you’re not working, you’ll need to trick your brain into purpose and focus each day. Keeping a routine will help you and your family stay on track.

A consistent daily routine reduces the number of decisions you have to make before your brain has fully warmed up, which lowers early-morning stress and sets a more focused tone for the rest of the day. Psychiatric social worker Leigh Miller explains that by turning small repeated tasks into habits, you conserve mental energy for the decisions that actually matter.

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2. They plan for fun and find joy

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This is something you need to do every day! Most of the time when you’re around others, fun happens in an unplanned fashion, and you may not realize it brings you joy until it’s gone. Consciously invite things into your life that you find fun. Laughter is the key to finding joy in your life.

I watched a video the other day, and I laughed till my face and stomach hurt. I actually went back to watch the video several times, and this is when I got my first hint that I needed more joy in my life. The feeling of a laugh that makes your gut hurt is irresistible.

A 2023 study in PLOS One found that spontaneous laughter produced a roughly 32 percent reduction in cortisol levels compared to non-humorous activities, and even a single laughter session drove a 37 percent drop. When you feel the pull toward something that makes you laugh, follow it.

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3. People in their 50s and 60s carve out time each day to reflect

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Know that whenever you experience any change, it will take time before you feel comfortable. This is normal. Embrace the uncomfortable feeling of change and take baby steps to a comfortable world. All change becomes normal at some point. Building moments of reflection into your daily life is not indulgent. It is how you track that you are actually moving. Stopping to acknowledge what you have already done is how you build the emotional fuel to keep going.

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4. They recognize their progress, no matter how small

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Take time to relish your effort to go into the uncomfortable zone. This is something you probably don’t do. You keep looking ahead and forget to celebrate the awesomeness of right now. The present moment is where joy is. Taking time every day to enjoy it will bring more happiness to your life. Taking time each day to notice where you are, without judging it, is one of the most consistently supported strategies for sustaining motivation over time. The present moment is where progress actually lives.

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5. People in their 50s and 60s take to enjoy what they've earned

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Set up ways to reward yourself for going into the uncomfortable zone. Most people practice this at work, when they make healthy changes, when they successfully save money, and more. Why would the scenario now be any different?

People with good emotional health are aware of their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors, which allows them to find healthy ways to acknowledge and process how they are feeling. Building in small rewards for steps you take, no matter how small, reinforces that effort is worth making.

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6. They spend time with people who matter

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You need time to connect with others. Yes, introverts don’t need as much, and extroverts need a lot, but connection is important for every human. Find the best way to connect for your personality and make a conscious effort to get it. This fills your soul.

A 2024 review in World Psychiatry found that social connection factors are among the strongest independent predictors of both mental and physical health, with some of the most compelling evidence centered on mortality. Even partial or limited social contact meaningfully protects against the effects of stress and isolation.

Therapist Mary Kay Cocharo explains that being physically present with others activates the brain’s relational circuitry and builds the kind of felt safety that allows us to relax and experience joy. That is something a screen cannot replicate.

Teresa Brenke is a life coach, speaker, and behavior-modification expert who focuses on health and wellness.

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