Despite being a common struggle for kids, a 2020 study suggests that "left-right confusion" also affects around 15 percent of adults.

While it seems like a simple differentiation for people who can do it easily, people who don't automatically know their left from right usually have certain high-IQ personality traits, despite finding it difficult to differentiate the two directions. People who struggle with left-right confusion remind us that there are actually many high-level processes behind the behavior.

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People who don't automatically know their left from right usually have 10 high-IQ personality traits

1. They can be dyslexic

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People with dyslexia often struggle with reading, letters, and spatial orientation, making it more difficult to tell right from left without extra time to think.

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While many people tend to mistakenly associate dyslexia with having a low IQ, a MIT study actually suggests that they operate independently from each other. So, the extra effort and intention it takes to do things like read could actually offer someone more opportunities to cultivate inner intelligence than the average person.

2. They move and act quickly

Many people who struggle with slowing down and creating pockets of intentionality in their routine may also struggle with spatial recognition. For example, making a lot of spelling mistakes may be tied to a person's inability to differentiate between right and left on the page, but it can also be tied to a false sense of urgency.

Whether it's distracting themselves from stress or feeling a pressure to be constantly moving, overworking themselves and moving quickly can amplify someone's struggles with spatial orientation. Of course, highly intelligent people sometimes fall down similarly urgent rabbit holes, because their minds work faster than the actions, conversations, and habits of the people around them.

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3. They're directionally challenged

The same people who struggle to get places without Google Maps or get lost easily out in public may have a hard time with left and right directions. However, some experts actually suggest that being directionally challenged is a hallmark trait of the most clever, intelligent people.

Especially considering they're prone to noticing detail and overthinking, navigating through the world without directions can be much harder when they don't have a structure to follow. Of course, if they're lacking in spatial awareness in some way, that can also play into both directional struggles and left-right confusion.

4. They're resourceful

Many people with left-right confusion in adulthood have to get crafty to avoid the discomfort or annoyance of messing up at work or home. Whether that's wearing a specific kind of jewelry on a single arm, making an "L" shape with their hands, or assigning their writing hand a direction, they're innately resourceful to make their lives easier.

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Outside of naming directions, resourcefulness also plays a strong role in creating personal well-being, according to a 2023 study. So, not only are smart people at an advantage by being able to solve problems with what they have, but they're also set up for a healthier, more intentional life.

5. They're emotional

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According to a Scientific Reports study, many people who are emotional or overly empathetic can be quickly overstimulated by sensory information like noise. Considering that overstimulation often makes differentiating between left and right more difficult, especially for people who already struggle with it, it's not surprising that these personality traits come full circle.

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When they're focused on connecting with someone or managing a complex emotion, the last thing they're worried about is tapping into their brainpower to consider spatial differences.

6. They spend most of their time on screens

Left-right discrimination in people is often associated with cognitive processes like concentration and memory, but if someone is overlooking basic behaviors that boost those functions in the brain, like writing by hand, they may struggle more with confusion in differentiating between them.

For example, if someone spends most of their time behind a computer at work or typing texts on their phone, rarely picking up a pen or pencil to handwrite, they may be more likely to struggle with lefts and rights. Of course, smart people appreciate the convenience and accessibility of technology most of the time, because it exercises their curiosity and makes life more efficient, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's helping them work through their spatial struggles.

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7. They're left-handed

Some experts suggest that there's a link between left-handedness and a higher IQ. Considering that left-handed people also often have asymmetry present in their brains, a main component of left-right confusion, it's not surprising that they all play into each other.

So, even though struggling to know which way is right and left seems like a childlike struggle, the truth is that it's a much more nuanced, complex experience than most people realize.

8. They have complex, quick-thinking minds

Instead of focusing on practical details in the moment, like directional nuances of left and right, smart people are often living in their heads, thinking more complexly about the bigger picture. That's part of the reason why they make more accurate predictions about the future, as a study from the University of Bath explains, because they're always one step ahead.

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Even if that means occasionally missing out on the memory of details and practicalities, they do have a higher chance of solving complex problems and seeing the big picture.

9. They're easily distracted

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Intelligent people, who are innately curious about the world around them, may be more likely to get distracted when something grabs their attention. Whether it's another person, an overheard conversation, or a story that sparks a novel thought, struggling with their rights and lefts may stem from an issue with sensory processing and concentration.

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While distractions aren't always helpful for us, if they lead to more productive conversations, ideas, and creativity, they can actually add value to our interactions, especially for intelligent people.

10. They're intentional about other things

Whether it's recalling someone's name in a social interaction, which ironically boosts a smart person's working memory, or actively listening to someone in a conversation to learn, if an individual is being intentional about showing up as the best version of themselves with others, spatial awareness might be the last thing on their minds.

However, if left-right confusion is the byproduct of better interactions, connections, and conversations, is there really so much harm in that?

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.