People can tell you have your life together if these 11 things are in your home

Whether it's overworking yourself at a job or stressing out about daily responsibilities, it's sometimes difficult to keep a level head when things seem overwhelming. And environment in which a person lives can reveal quite a lot about their state of mind. But whether it's framed art or high-quality items, people can tell you have your life together if these things are in your home.

When someone is struggling emotionally or mentally, their surroundings are often an expression of this. A person who is busy may have cluttered areas, while someone who is relaxed might be a big more organized in their spaces. So, when someone is taking care of themselves and has their priorities set, their home will say as much.

1. Fresh flowers or thriving plants

Most people don't have the time or energy to take care of plants. With only so many hours in the day, it's normal to get fake plants instead. Even if it isn't as beautiful as the real deal, at the very least, it gives the illusion of a comfortable home with plenty of greenery.

However, people who have their lives together almost always keep fresh plants in their homes. From fresh flowers on their table to herbs they use for cooking, their home smells beautiful when guests walk in. Even if it's a pain to take care of, it's all worth it, as a 2015 study found that houseplants can reduce stress.

2. Matching towel sets

Most people aren't overly concerned about their towels. So long as it's clean, it doesn't matter if they're mismatched. But like something out of a magazine, matching towel sets make all the difference in the world.

Especially if you already have a theme in your home, having corresponding colors makes everything look much tidier. Of course, it isn't the end of the world if someone doesn't have matching towel sets, but a good piece of advice is to ensure that towel sets people can see correspond with the overall theme.

3. An organized pantry

If there's one thing people are bad at, it's keeping their pantries organized and clean. But people can tell you have your life together if your pantry is just that: organized. With multiple people in one home, it's easy for pantries to go from looking pristine to a complete disaster.

If you ever have a bit of time to spare, it's highly recommended that you get organized. Not only does it look good, but it might make you feel good as well. According to Newport Healthcare, cleaning provides a sense of order, releases endorphins, improves focus, and helps regulate emotions, benefiting mental health. Whenever you can, take the time to tidy this little area in your home.

4. A full-length mirror

Whether it's to show off their date night outfits or to take cute selfies, a full-length mirror says a lot about a person's state of mind. A full-length mirror allows you to see your entire outfit rather than just the front half. From your top to your hair, to your shoes, you're able to see how good you look and, most importantly, can change if you notice something out of place.

These mirrors are used for outfits, yes, but can also make a room look bigger and provide better light. It's a really useful tool to have in your daily life and can boost your confidence as well.

5. Framed art or photos

If you've ever been in your parents' home, you've probably seen beautifully hung pictures in frames on the walls. And while this may be the case for some, most people just tape their photos on the walls or have an album instead.

Framing takes a bit of work. From finding the perfect place to picking out the perfect frame, it isn't as convenient as some think. Even so, there's something beautiful about framed photos. Especially when guests come to visit, having these beautiful memories on display can give you something to talk about and help you recall positive memories.

As therapist Denise Winn explained, thinking positively about the past "activates the brain regions that can help calm us down and enable us to think straight." She continued, adding, "Evoking positive memories is enormously powerful because, when we are in the throes of mental distress, such memories are the first things to disappear and we get a skewed sense of our world, where everything is suddenly grey; nothing brings joy; nothing matters but whatever unhealthy preoccupation is swamping us."

6. A signature scent throughout the home

From how someone smells to how their home smells, scent definitely impacts a person's perception of you and helps them remember you. Long-standing research notes that certain smells evoke memories and can even affect our health in various ways, both good and bad.

Even if you aren't a huge fan of candles or incense, having a signature scent can set the mood in your home, making you appear like you have your life in order.

7. Wall hooks for coats and bags

Many people just hang their coats and bags in the closet, rather than on wall hooks. But having a place for these items isn't just courteous, it shows you're prepared. A lot of people don't always consider how to best make their guests feel comfortable and welcomed, but a small design change can make a world of difference.

If you truly want to make a guest's stay just a bit easier, always have a place for them to store their things. Not only is it easier for them to find their items when they leave, it looks more organized as well.

8. High-quality cookware

People can tell you have your life together if you have high-quality cookware in your home. Of course, not everyone can afford this, as the average good cookware set can easily cost hundreds of dollars. Most people will just reuse their old pots and pans instead of shelling out a fortune.

But there's a reason why people are impressed when they spot the Le Creuset brand in someone's kitchen. In fact, having high-quality anything in a home instantly makes people think someone is living large. Maybe it's because it costs a pretty penny, but if you truly care about what people think, investing in good cookware and finding a way to display it is your best bet.

9. A coffee station

For coffee drinkers, it's important to have coffee somewhere accessible. When you're rushing to work and only have a few minutes to spare, the last thing you want to do is run into your pantry looking for your coffee beans. But people can tell you have your life together if you have a designated coffee station in your home.

Not only does drinking coffee at home save a ton of money, but coffee, in general, has great health benefits. Multiple studies have shown that drinking the right amount of coffee can increase longevity, decrease the risk of developing certain diseases and cancers, and even decrease breakage in DNA strands.

10. A bathroom tray

When you think of having your life together, the last thing you're considering is the appearance of your bathroom. Besides the weekly cleaning, most people aren't thinking of anything outside of soap and towels.

But a bathroom tray is a nice touch. These trays are filled with cotton balls, cotton swabs, and other toiletries guests can use. It's there to make your bathroom look organized and help your guests feel more comfortable and impressed.

11. High-quality bedding

It's a simple change, but high-quality bedding can make all the difference. From feeling more comfortable to improving the stay of a guest, bedding that can withstand wear and tear is a great investment.

According to the Sleep Foundation, it's all about the material of sheets and bedding. And while high thread count is softer and more durable, it can reduce breathability, noting that a higher thread count isn't always best. Still, it really all depends on the preferences of the person on the sheets.

