8 Things People Born In July, August & September Are Wildly Better At Than Everyone Else

Your age affects how you behave. However, your season of birth and early childhood environments, even your astrological sign, may also play into your personality.

While it might seem a little bit "woo woo" for some, people born in summer months, like July, August, and September, are often wildly better at certain things than everyone else. They have specific traits and strengths that others lack, and they're better off because of them. So, hot weather and summer birthdays aren't always wonderful, but they're worth the annoyances for these traits.

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People born in July, August, and September are wildly better at these things than everyone else

1. They're optimistic amid adversity

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According to neuroscientist Dr. Sarah McKay, people born in the summer months have a tendency to be excessively positive and optimistic. While they also may shift between this incredibly positive mood and a more dreary one faster than people born in the winter months, they can see the light in a bad situation before everyone else.

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Their season of birth affects this general mood and temperament, even later in adult life. The environment you're born into affects your brain and shifts behavior, and while it might seem like such a small part of your personality, it does feed the traits that you still carry around today.

2. They connect with people easily

Many people born in July, with a Cancer zodiac sign, are naturally nurturing and emotionally intelligent. They don't just know how to make good connections, they know how to make people feel seen and loved.

Compared to Capricorn and Aquarius signs born in winter months, who tend to be more independent and disciplined, people with summer birthdays, especially in July, spark meaningful interactions and relationships. Even with strangers and in the mundane moments of life, you'll often find them connecting with someone randomly.

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3. They're loyal to their people

Leos, born in late July and August, are loyal to their core. They're charismatic and often feel magnetic to the people meant for them, but they're also confident. They know that the relationships they're choosing to keep in their lives are worthy of their effort and attention because they trust their own instincts.

Even if it's not always easy to inconvenience themselves for other people, they're willing to help and support their people, no matter what.

4. They think outside of the box

Many of the star signs born in summer months have an inherently imaginative, innovative disposition. They're not afraid to think outside of the box, whether it's in their personal lives or at work. They bring a unique perspective that not everyone has the confidence and creativity to offer.

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These are the same people who have eccentric hobbies and incredibly unique interests. They don't conform to what everyone else is doing just because it's easy to.

5. They're generous

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Many people with summer birthdays are generous. Whether it's a stranger who clearly needs help in the grocery store or a person asking for donations, they're always willing to offer their time and resources, even when they're scarce.

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While this kind of giving mentality is sometimes controversial in the modern world with rising rates of narcissism and entitlement, their willingness to do a good deed is impossibly rewarding in the long run.

6. They're incredible listeners

Especially for Virgos born at the end of August and September, a dedicated and observant mentality comes naturally. When they're working on something or connecting with someone, they're present. They're not distracted by other people or the allure of something better. They're locked in and engaged.

Their love and respect for other people generally come through acts of service, like offering a listening ear when someone needs to vent. They can sit back, observe someone, read their energy, and show up exactly how that person needs. It's a true superpower.

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7. They mend conflicts and tension

Whether it's being the mediator in their friend groups when someone is mad at another person or bringing an aura of calmness to stressful arguments at work, people born in July, August and September have a natural ability to create harmony.

It's written into their astrological signs, but it's also a natural part of their personality and demeanor. They bring the balance of light and intention, much like the seasons around their birthdays do.

8. They can create their own fun

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Even when things are going wrong for other people or there's bad energy floating around, people born in these months can figure it out. They can make their own fun, whether that means boosting the energy in a social situation or figuring out how to spend their time alone at home.

They're not afraid to take control of their own time, and in the long run that's a superpower. They're not waiting for anyone to make their lives more exciting and fun, because they have the power in their hands already.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.