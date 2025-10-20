Does your zodiac sign seem to fit your personality to a T? Naysayers might try to tell you otherwise, but you can officially push their criticisms aside because research has confirmed that the season you were born can reveal a whole lot about who you are as a person, and that's a scientific fact.

That's right, babies born in winter, spring, summer, and fall all have distinct personality traits that directly reflect the time of year they were born. Perhaps it's time to give astrology the props it deserves. There's a reason it's stood the test of time, even if it's been relegated to entertainment.

The season you were born reveals a lot about who you are, according to research.

A study from Semmelweis University found that there is a direct correlation between your birth month, your mood, and overall personality. Associate Professor Xenia Gonda surveyed 366 students to categorize them based on their birth month and season. She then separated the students into four distinct personality types: temperamental, energetic/happy, calm, and depressed.

Gonda explained, "Biochemical studies have shown that the season in which you are born has an influence on certain monoamine neurotransmitters, such as dopamine and serotonin, which is detectable even in adult life." She went on to say, "Basically, it seems that when you are born may increase or decrease your chance of developing certain mood disorders."

If the seasons can impact our moods while we are experiencing them, it stands to reason that they can impact our mood based on when we were born, and that's exactly what Gonda's research found.

Summer

Labeled as the cyclothymic temperament, if you were born in the summer months, you're more likely to experience mood swings. Ironically, you are also more positive than people born in any other season.

But moodiness or more prevalent mood swings don't mean you aren't happy; in fact, quite the opposite. A 2012 study published in PLOS ONE examining the relationship between birth season and psychiatric disorders found that August babies had lower rates of bipolar disorder. In fact, the researchers actually found that summer babies are more likely to have sunny dispositions. It makes sense. Summer babies shine like sunshine!

Winter

If you were born in the winter, the Semmelweis University researchers would classify you as calmer and more relaxed than people born in the other seasons. The downside to this is that you may be more depressed.

Winter babies have what researchers call “low reactive temperaments.” That means they have a more calming nature and don't get easily overwhelmed or stressed. The weather makes them particularly good at knowing how to conserve energy for when it's needed, and interestingly enough, being born with shorter days means anyone born in winter is better at naturally producing melatonin. Translation: you're a good sleeper!

There's another interesting benefit to being born in the winter. Extra time inside means greater imagination and creativity. Winter babies know how to entertain themselves, and that means they grow into adults with great imaginations. From painting to music and all the creative stuff in between, being born in the winter means you have a knack for the arts.

Fall

If you were born in the winter, the Semmelweis University researchers noted you have a happy disposition. The Plos One study took that a step further and classified people born during the fall months as having greater emotional intelligence than people born during the other seasons.

It doesn't stop there, either. People born in autumn tend to be high achievers, and it's likely because research has found that people born in the fall are intellectually gifted and usually excel in school and academia. So, not just emotionally intelligent but book smart too!

Women born in winter months may also be lucky enough to have a natural protection against breast and uterine cancers. That's because, according to Mother & Child, "reproductive hormones are higher in women who are pregnant in the summer, possibly leading to autumn babies being born with more eggs." That means menopause usually starts later for women born in the fall months.

Spring

If you were born in the winter, the Semmelweis University researchers found you have a hyperthymic temperament. That simply means you're exuberant, extremely positive, and cheerful.

Spring babies turn into early risers who truly thrive during the sunny and bright daylight hours. Unfortunately, the winter months can be hard on people born in the spring, so it's important to take note that seasonal depression could be something you struggle with.

Outside of not really loving the long, dark winter months, people born in the spring reflect the excitement of the season. They are happy and bursting with energy. Research has shown that light is a natural mood enhancer, and babies who are exposed to more sunlight tend to grow into adults with cheerier dispositions.

