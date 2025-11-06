The One True Way To Know If You're Psychically Gifted, According To A Celebrity Medium

Celebrity medium Anthony Mrocka started as a skeptic, including toward his first mentor, who spotted him at a free public event and offered to help him. He had always felt psychic readings and all their trappings were a money grab, so he declined. Then she offered to mentor him and help him develop his gifts for free. That's when he became open to the possibility that he might actually have a gift.

Once you start paying attention, you'll probably notice some weird things start happening, weird things Mrocka told Andrea Miller on the Getting Open podcast. Even more fascinating? Halfway through the episode, Miller admits that after meeting Mrocka, even her brilliant skeptic husband was blown away.

So, how does it work? Mrocka tells Miller It's like a dream that's so vivid, you wake up and feel a revelation. It's not from you. It comes through you. He also believes everyone is a little psychic, in some ways, and shares how to tap into those "magical" talents.

The one true way to know if you're psychically gifted? Be open to the possibility

Allow yourself to be open to your own possible psychic abilities. You have to open your mind to your own abilities and what may not be as conventional as you have previously thought.

We talk about intuition, gut feelings, sixth senses, and other terms for what can also be seen as psychic abilities. Everything is made of energy, protons, electrons, neutrons, atoms, and molecules. That energy includes us. We just need to tune in to the vibration.

How to discover your psychic gifts, according to a celebrity medium

1. Seek silence

Silence will tune you in to your energy, and all the energy around you, all the vibrations, all the molecules and atoms caught in their kinetic dance. To find silence, you can quiet your mind through meditation, listening to word-free music, or being still for a set period of time.

Meditation isn't only about concentration. It's not sitting there for hours, chanting, or following a checklist. Mediation is about learning to quiet your mind. Research shows that it benefits many areas of your health, well-being and success, possibly by allowing our busy brains to rest and recover.

However you choose to do it, according to Mrocka, is fine as long as you start to breathe and start to focus on your breath, so you can learn how breath moves and vibrates with energy. Then you may start to feel the energy around you and realize your energy within it.

3. Pay attention while quiet

Listen to what you hear or sense when you walk into a room or start talking to a person. You're probably already sensing their energy, and the energy of the room. Mrocka met strangers, a few of whom he was immediately able to sense their backstory and the struggle they were carrying. He was able to sense their energy by being open to it and letting it flow through him.

At the base of who we are, underneath all the roles we play, the masks we wear, and the filters we perceive through, we are subatomic particles that are vibrating at a specific level. That is energy, we are that energy, so pay attention, and you can read it and understand it.

4. Start a practice

In order to read and understand the energy around us, within ourselves, and inside other people is by practice. You have to test it by working to develop your sensitivity, then intuition, then psychic powers. You can practice by playing games with friends who are aware of what you are doing.

Mrocka would watch reality competition shows and practice reading the contestants to see who might be eliminated next. Spoiler alert: he got really good at it and could ruin the suspense for anyone who watched the shows with him. He suggests doing the same with sports or whatever you're interested in, simply for a fun way to hone your skills.

5. Find your ethical center

Establish your ethics around when and who you try to read. As Mrocka cautions, "It's so apparent to me how inextricably connected we all are through our energy, and the conduit is hugely in our emotions." Thus, we need to be responsible with how we use our energy.

You don't want to tune in to someone without their permission. Mrocka told Miller how, at the beginning, it wasn't going around purposely trying to tune into people. When he would walk by these people and immediately understand everything about them, it was part of his awakening. Once he understood what was happening, he gained better regulation, including something akin to an "off switch".

6. Stay emotionally 'clean'

Realize you've taken on other people's energy, so it is important to have some sort of self-protection. Especially going out into the world, and especially in the world we're in right now.

Mrockas says, "Grounding is always going to be the easiest number one way. Just going and putting your bare feet onto the grass somewhere. The other thing is Epsom salt baths. It will make you like new. It's the salt. That's why the ocean is so cleansing."

It's easy to be a skeptic, but there's no real risk in being open to your own sensitivities, even if you don't believe they're psychic. We are all made of the same energy from the same stars.

