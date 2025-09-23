Different women find different things attractive about the opposite gender — and it's not always as straightforward as a "nice body" or "tall, dark, and handsome." We polled ladies on the Internet to see what unusual physical attributes about a man get their hearts pumping and their cheeks blushing. Here's what they said.

Here are 15 odd little male features women actually find super-attractive:

1. Your teeth

"I love guys with crooked teeth, especially ones who smile a lot! So many people have had their teeth straightened, capped, and whitened to the point where they look completely unreal. Their smiles have lost all uniqueness. I think smiling with a mouth full of crooked teeth exudes confidence, and that's just downright attractive."

2. Your forearms

thodonal88 / Shutterstock

"I love forearms with a lot of veins popping out. I don't need a lot of muscle ... Just those throbbing little veins. My forearm fascination dates back to my days of crushing on volleyball players in high school. Volleyball players have crazily developed forearms because of spiking, serving, etc. So attractive."

3. Your hands

"I like strong, sturdy hands on a man, the kind that look like they'd know what to do with a hammer and nail. I love feeling like I'm with someone who can take control of any situation, and has the strength and ability to back up their words."

"When I'm on a date, I look at a guy's hands. If they're small and skinny, it's an automatic turn-off. If I can't imagine them grabbing my hair with those hands and kissing me ... can't do it. And yes, I sometimes imagine a wedding ring on their left hand if I'm really into them."

4. Your ears

"Clean ears. I cannot handle dirty ears. I don't care how strong his hands are; I will run from a man with nasty ears."

"I once dated this guy who had really good ears. I know that's such a weird observation, but it made me want to whisper things to him all the time just to get close to them."

5. Your chest hair

“My boyfriend's chest hair is cozy and soft. It's like a pillow and my head fits perfectly there when I need a nap, and his burl catches some of my drool. And when he wears a deep-V and some of his chest hair shows = so hot. I can't with these smooth-chested pretty boys. I'm into men's men."

"I might be in the minority, but I like manly men with body hair. Not like werewolf status but no waxed backs, please!"

"His body hair. I go crazy for dark hair on a man's hands and arms, especially. And God forbid they have a long-sleeved shirt on with the sleeves rolled up. I may or may not have attempted to jump an arm once or thrice in my life."

6. The combination of blue eyes and dark hair

"Think Robbie Williams. There's something about the contrast between light eyes and dark hair that gets me going. It's a type of perfection that God has clearly bestowed upon only the finest of the male species."

(PS: The science behind the attraction might have to do with rarity and contrast. Only about 17% of the world's population has blue eyes, and when paired with dark hair, it becomes even more uncommon.)

7. Your jawline

Anton Vierietin / Shutterstock

"Give me a chiseled jawline or give me death. It evokes a Greek statue, and who can argue with that comparison?"

"I love profiles! The first time I saw my husband, he was in profile, and I was like, "Who is that?!"

8. Your 'V'

"The divot between the hip bone and belly that slopes down into the nether regions. Yum! There's also something undeniably alluring about the way it draws the eye downward, creating a natural focal point that feels both innocent and suggestive. It's the kind of feature that makes someone do a double-take when you're reaching for a high shelf, wondering if they really saw what they thought they saw."

9. The nape of your neck

"The nape of the neck. Beautiful: a cleaned-up hairline back there and a lovely shape. Awful: Nasty hairline and, well, a hot mess of shape. What makes this particularly attractive to many women is that it signals attention to detail and self-awareness. It's one of those grooming blind spots that many men don't think about since they can't see it themselves without mirrors."

10. Your freckles

"A series of freckles (not overly freckled) or birthmark, etc., that's subtle enough I can be the one to get to know it."

11. Your muscular back

"Defined shoulders and those dimples above the tush are a delicious plus."

12. Your chubbiness

"I have a thing for chubby guys. I don't know why, but I love a man with a little extra meat on his bones! Maybe because then I don't have to worry about having a little more on me either?"

13. The lines around your eyes

"Like the Lucinda Williams song."

"Smile/laugh lines. Seeing those eye crinkles and curves at the side of the mouth means this guy gets that life is best with laughs."

14. Your nails

"Not manicured nails by any stretch, but no straggly cuticles or jagged nails, just clean and well-kept! It's one of those grooming details that doesn't scream high maintenance but quietly communicates that you have your act together. A simple nail clipper and occasional attention are all it takes, but the impression it makes is surprisingly significant."

15. Your calf muscles

"Having strong, but slim, defined calf muscles — yes, I know this is really weird — but it's attractive and tells a lot about a guy's fitness style or sports they play."

Alex Alexander is a pseudonym. The author of this article is known to YourTango but is choosing to remain anonymous.