People who are secretly jealous casually drop these 11 subtle clues in conversation

It’s not uncommon for jealousy to pop up in your relationships. Whether it’s your romantic partner or your closest friend, fear and competition can come up from time to time. Things can become deeper than the surface-level jealousy that comes to light occasionally with the people you love. Sometimes, the people in your life can become jealous in a toxic way. They may not verbalize it, but the subtle clues they drop in casual conversation show where they stand.

“Jealousy is often thought of in the context of romantic relationships: a boyfriend who forbids his girlfriend from talking to other men, for instance, or a person who can’t stand to see her old flame post pictures with a new partner on Facebook. But the feeling can occur in almost every type of human relationship—from siblings competing for parental attention to coworkers trying to impress a respected boss,” says Psychology Today. And if someone drops these subtle clues in conversations with you, there's a good chance that they are secretly jealous of you.

1. They say, ‘Must be nice’

When someone is secretly jealous, they will drop subtle hints in the conversations they have with you. One way they dismiss your accomplishments is by making comments like, ‘It must be nice.’ Saying this shows that they are belittling your success by downplaying your hard work. Instead of congratulating you, they will make these slight digs.

‘It must be nice’ hints that you didn’t get what you earned from your own work. They think whatever you’ve obtained has come to you with ease. They’re casually saying your life is easy. They can’t wrap their heads around what you have because they are unable to achieve it themselves. They are jealous, but they will blow it off like it’s nothing.

2. They explain away your hard work as simple luck

This comment goes along with their dismissal of your achievements by claiming your success must be ‘nice.’ They have a hard time celebrating your hard work. Instead of seeing something like a promotion or a special achievement as something earned, they think you were simply lucky. Maybe they feel they put in as much effort as you, but didn’t see the same results. To subtly show their jealousy, they’ll chalk all of your work up to luck.

Playing everything off as luck can be disrespectful. “Calling someone 'lucky' can really hurt,” says Lindsey S. Nixon for Happy Herbivore. “And calling someone lucky, that actually isn’t, is like telling that same person, 'You don’t deserve the happiness or success you have, because you didn’t earn it.’”

3. They give backhanded compliments

Few things sting the way backhanded compliments do. When someone is jealous of you but won’t tell you outright, they’ll stick to this tactic. It’s an easy way for them to get under your skin. They don’t want to give you too much credit. They’ll make sly comments as an attempt to keep you from feeling confident. It’s an immature way to show their jealousy.

Backhanded compliments can look different depending on the situation. However, they are always patronizing. Saying something like, ‘You’re actually pretty good at this,’ is a way to shoot down your confidence. If you’re thriving at something, it’s disappointing to hear it played off like this. It’s a way to break you down without actually saying something truly hurtful.

4. They downplay your wins

A jealous person never wants to give you the credit you deserve. They find it easy to shrug off your achievements because they don’t want to celebrate your wins. It’s an attempt to cover up their jealousy. If they don’t show you that they think your achievement was special, they can conceal their jealousy. If they ignore the situation, it no longer exists.

“Jealous friends often mask their envy behind polite smiles, but deep down, they may feel threatened by your success. These feelings of inadequacy can lead them to act in ways that drain your energy, undermine your achievements, and ultimately sour the friendship. It’s important to recognize these signs early and address them before they poison your relationships,” says Thebrilliantwriter on Medium.

5. They want all eyes on them

Picture this: you’re telling a group of friends about your latest successes. Maybe it was a big career move or the start of a healthy relationship. Good friends often want to discuss these things with you. They’re not jealous. They are happy for you and want to see you at your best. However, when someone is secretly jealous of you, they’ll subtly change the subject to make all eyes go back on them.

Instead of giving you the flowers you deserve, they flip the script. They’ll try to one-up you to impress you and anyone else in the conversation. They would rather be celebrated than do the celebrating. So, they will try to get the attention shifted from you to them because they are so jealous.

6. Their advice isn’t helpful

Someone jealous of you isn’t on your side. Since they don’t want to see you shine, they find it easy to give you bad advice. They may sway you in the wrong direction. They intentionally want you to fail. By telling you to do something they know won’t work in your favor, they can subtly show off their jealousy in the conversation.

“There are certain friends who have more sinister motives and who reveal their true nature by how they counsel us. Everything they suggest makes us doubt our intelligence, abilities and self-worth. These aren't really friends, but people who need to keep us down so that they can feel superior,” says Marcia Sirota, MD. However, you shouldn’t let jealous people taint your view of your true friends.

Sirota continues, “Most of the time, though, our friends are trying to help us. They sincerely believe that what they're saying is in our best interests. We need to see that even though they love us and know us to some extent, they don't always know what's good for us.”

7. They’re quick to copy you

It’s not surprising that someone jealous of you wants to be just like you. They see something in you that inspires them. They want what you have, whether they will admit it or not. They will try to copy you, and it will pop up in conversations.

Imagine you’re talking to someone about a new book you like. You’re giving insightful information to them. This person shoots back that they actually already read that, and they read it before you. This isn’t true, but they feel that by copying and one-upping you, they are bringing down your confidence. It’s a way they show their jealousy that most people might not interpret as such.

8. They rarely congratulate you

Have you done something recently that you are proud of? It can be hard to keep it to yourself. When you share your success with someone, it will show how jealous they are of you in their reaction. This is especially painful when it is a close friend in your life.

Rivki Silver can be one of those friends, and she wrote about it for Hevira.

“It shouldn’t be a big deal to be happy for the success of a friend, but it kind of is. It’s a big deal because I struggle with being jealous of other people’s successes. Friends, acquaintances, even people I don’t really ever interact with. I’m an equal-opportunity envier. Even though I had been experiencing my own successes in writing and music, it didn’t prevent me from begrudging someone else’s success. Any announcement of a popular blog post, an upcoming performance, a public speaking event, or whatever, would trigger my impulse to criticize. In my mind, I was always more worthy, more competent,” she writes. “The scary thing is that I didn’t even realize that I was jealous. That sounds crazy, I know. It’s so obvious to me now.”

9. They ask a lot of questions

When someone asks a lot of questions, it can come across as caring. It seems like they want to understand you. Maybe they’re trying to grasp your work life or interrogate you on your personal life. Whatever the intention is, when someone is secretly jealous of you, they’ll be sure to ask a lot of questions.

These questions can help them figure out what brings you what you have that they want. They may try to take your behavior and thoughts into their lives as an attempt to achieve what you have. They could also ask questions as a way to try to poke holes in your stories. Someone who is jealous can ask a lot of questions to flip the script and criticize you. They’ll try to prove you wrong as a form of belittling you.

10. They claim you have all the advantages

Jealous people can’t accept your hard work. Instead of giving you praise, they will claim you have all the advantages. They may genuinely believe that you are receiving some sort of special treatment. It’s not easy for them to come to terms with others’ success that they can’t reach. By claiming you have an advantage over them, it can help ease their jealousy.

Of this type of person, Wanda T. shared on Medium, “They are angry at themselves. Some people who see you succeed will recognize all the tough stuff you probably went through to get where you are. They’ll acknowledge that your success came with sacrifice — that they weren’t willing to make. So they get upset with the choices they made, understanding that they could have stood where you are if they’d had a little more courage or perseverance. In a broader sense, they can get frustrated that they’re stuck in a specific way of living that holds them back.”

11. Their behavior changes in public

Behind closed doors, someone can mask their jealousy more easily. When it’s just the two of you, they’re not as ashamed of their lack of accomplishments. They will listen to you. Sure, they won’t give you praise or support, but they will at least allow you to talk. If their behavior switches the second there’s an audience, they’re secretly jealous of you.

If you’re in a group of friends and are sharing positive things about yourself, how do they react? Most of the time, those who care about you will maintain the same attitude they would in private. They’ll provide you with support and encouragement. They will tell you how proud they are of you. Those who are secretly jealous may act like that one-on-one, but when they’re in a group, they will dismiss you. They will likely try to one-up you or make backhanded comments. In public, they care more about impressing others than praising your success.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.