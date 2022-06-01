31 Beautiful Mother-Daughter Tattoos To Ink Your Special Bond

The bond between a mother and daughter is not always articulable with words. Can you really use just words to express how long-lasting and strong your love for your mother is?

Sometimes, words don’t do justice in expressing what you’re feeling. That’s why some people get tattoos as a permanent symbol of the great love and bond that is shared between a mother and a daughter.

Getting a mother-daughter tattoo to honor your mom is an incredibly touching decision to make. A lot of people want tattoos that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also hold some sentimental value.

And there’s nothing more sentimental than a permanent mark on your skin that expresses just how much you love and care for your mother. After all, who’s been there for you literally since day one? Your mother, of course.

She changed your diapers when you were a baby, gave you advice when you were a teenager, and now she’s the strong woman you look up to as an adult.

We can all agree that moms aren’t perfect, but we love our mothers anyway because they’ve nurtured us to be who we are today.

So, without further ado, here are 31 beautiful mother-daughter tattoo ideas to use as inspiration.

1. Tiny sun and moon mother-daughter tattoos

Photo: Elizabeth Tsung / Unsplash

2. Mother-daughter birth flower tattoos

3. Dandelion mother-daughter tattoos

4. Matching birth year mother-daughter tattoos

5. Connecting line drawn mother-daughter tattoos

6. Simple mother-daughter heart tattoos

7. Matching mother-daughter quote tattoos

8. Mother-daughter 'Love You' tattoos

9. Minimalist mother-daughter spatula and whisk tattoos

10. Matching mother-daughter sun tattoos

11. Matching mother-daughter yin-yang tattoos

12. Mother-daughter 'double trouble' tattoos

13. Matching mother-daughter waves and hearts tattoos

14. Mother-daughter painted hearts tattoos

15. Mother-daughter infinity symbol tattoos

16. Mother-daughter handwriting tattoos

17. Matching mother-daughter butterfly tattoos

18. Mother-daughter connecting feather tattoos

19. Mother-daughter "Always With You' tattoo

20. Matching mother-daughter skulls and flowers tattoos

21. Matching mother-daughter mandala tattoos

22. Matching mother-daughter initials and flowers tattoos

23. Minimalist mother-daughter flower tattoos

24. Matching mother-daughter flock of birds tattoos

25. Minimalist mother-daughter cross tattoos

26. Mother-daughter watering can and flowers tattoos

27. Mother-daughter butterfly finger tattoos

28. Minimalist mother-daughter Sun and Moon tattoos

29. Matching mother-daughter heart tattoos

30. Mother-daughter 'To the Moon and Back' quote tattoos

31. Minimalist mother-daughter heart tattoos

Helen Luc is a writer and frequent contributor to YourTango. Her writing focuses on love, relationships, astrology, and pop culture.