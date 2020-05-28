30 Best Quotes To Show Your Daughter How Much She Means To You

There are so many beautiful ways for mothers to say 'I love you' to their daughters.

There are plenty of ways mothers can express their love for their daughters — whether it be with gifts, hugs, or maybe even by leaving her little notes with love quotes in inconspicuous places,

it's easy to find ways to let her know that she is what makes life worth living, especially if you know where to find the best quotes for your daughter.

Almost every little girl has dreamed of being a mother — having a daughter that to dress up and do her hair. For me it was a little bit different. it wasn’t until much later in my years that I started to play with dolls and dream of weddings and children.

But once I started wanting things like getting married and having children, I had my mind set on two boys and a girl — praying that the girl was the last so that her brothers could watch out for her once they got older. So imagine my surprise when I ended up with Irish Triplets — girl/boy twins and then 18 months later another little boy.

I love my sons, don’t get me wrong, but as a woman, I find myself pulling closer and closer to my daughter in a different way.

I still may not be the girlie girl that she wants me to be, but now I honestly try. You can tell that even at her young age she understands that I do try for her.

There are so many ways we can tell our daughters just how much we love them, and we don't always need to say the words out loud in order to express how we feel.

Small acts of kindness and simple notes tucked into a pocket or some other unexpected place can mean the world to a little girl.

There are so many inspirational quotes out in the world; words of praise that will brighten any daughter’s day.

Below are 30 of my own favorite quotes I've found for my daughter and slipped into her lunchbox or just shared with her in texts to let her know I'm thinking of her.

1. That gift is priceless.

"One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever gotten is my daughter."

2. Those blessings are so precious.

"My greatest blessings call me mom."

3. Forever and ever.

"Mother and daughter from the start. Best friends forever from the heart."

4. You can't even describe how lucky you feel.

"I have never dreamt of having a better daughter than you. You made my life complete."

5. That connection will always be there on the inside.

"Mother and daughter never truly part, maybe in distance but never in heart."

6. What an amazing gift.

"I did not give you the gift of life, life gave me the gift of you."

7. You want the world for your daughter.

"I don’t want my children to follow in my footsteps. I want them to take the path next to me and go further than I could have ever dreamt possible."

8. A treasure more precious than diamonds and gold.

"A mother’s treasure is her daughter."

9. Even when she has babies of her own.

"No matter how old my daughter gets, she’ll always be my baby girl."

10. Shakespeare said it best.

"And though she be but little, she is fierce."

11. Because they are the most important.

"Sometimes the smallest thing take up the most room in your heart."

12. You believe she can do anything.

"I hope you believe in yourself as much as I believe in you."

13. Teaching her about the hard time and good times.

"To my daughter, never forget that I love you. Life is filled with hard time and good times. Learn from everything you can. Be the woman I know you can be. Love, Mom."

14. She truly is.

"Someday when the pages of my life end, I know that you will be one of the most beautiful chapters."

15. She is the most special person in the world to you.

"You are my angel, you remind me of the goodness in this world and inspire me to be the greatest version of myself."

16. She is the best friend you'll ever have.

"A daughter is just a little girl who grows up to be your best friend."

17. Simply irreplaceable.

"Many people may be replaced in daughter’s life, but nobody can take the mother’s place."

18. Forever there.

"You’ll always be with me, like a hand print on my heart."

19. Taking the bad and making it into good.

"A mother is the only person in the world, who can turn daughter’s worries and fears into happiness."

20. The mother-daughter bond can never be broken.

"A mother and a daughter always share a special bond, which is engraved on their hearts."

21. So so beautiful.

"Your smile is charming, your laughter is infectious. You are a stunning woman and above all, you are my daughter."

22. Having your heart stolen suddenly isn't so bad.

"Since I’ve heard your first scream and saw your wonderful eyes, my heart has been stolen. And it was the prettiest thief I’ve ever seen."

23. What a special gift.

"A daughter is God’s way of saying, thought you could use a lifelong friend."

24. That means everything.

"There is nothing more powerful than a mother’s love for her daughter and there is nothing more healing than daughter’s gratitude."

25. That's for life.

"A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart."

26. They are the rarest diamonds in the world.

"Daughters are far more precious than Jewels."

27. It is far too precious for words.

"Words are not enough to express the unconditional love that exists between a mother and a daughter."

28. It is far too special.

"A daughter is a miracle that never ceases to be miraculous."

29. They are your angels.

"Angels are often disguised as daughters."

30. It's a special bond.

"A daughter makes a mother’s life brighter and the mother makes daughter’s life warmer."

Kaylee Dubois is a graphic designer and writer who lives off coffee and Monster Energy Drink so she can chase around her Irish triplets when she’s not escaping the mundane world to do renaissance reenactment.