What It Means If You Have A 'Mongolian Birthmark' On Your Body

There are many natural markings that people have on their bodies. Many people have freckles or develop them over time. Others have marks they are born with, while some of us have no birthmarks at all.

Birthmarks come in a variety of unique and interesting sizes and colors, but one spot on your body that is the most common, occurring in 3-5% of newborns, is a Mongolian spot.

What is a Mongolian spot or birthmark?

Many babies are born with a Mongolian spot, so if your child has one, it is not a cause for concern.

Depending on genetics, gender, and ethnicity, they can end up in different places on your body. Most are found at the base of the neck or the end of the spine.

This unique birthmark is caused by a build-up of pigment-producing cells just beneath the skin and is completely harmless. Mongolian spots usually fade between the ages of 2 and 6, but in a rare 1% of the population, this type of birthmark is permanent.

Mongolian spots are a pigmentary disorder called congenital dermal melanocytosis and usually appear blue, gray, or green in color.

What does a Mongolian spot symbolize?

The meaning of a Mongolian spot varies from one group of people to another, but in most cultures, Mongolian spots are a sign of good luck, an indication that you have been blessed with good fortune.

Of course, from a health and wellness perspective, you don’t need to worry about any negative impact from your Mongolian birthmark. You are simply special and have the evidence to prove it.

8 Mongolian Birthmark Spiritual Meanings

There are several interpretations of what the appearance of the blue-gray birthmark means spiritually. Here are the most common translations for the spiritual meaning of a Mongolian spot.

1. You're following your destiny.

People around the world believe that the Mongolian spot is a sign that you are aligned with your purpose in life. It is a reminder to be prepared to manifest your destiny and the responsibility that comes with it.

2. Luck is on your side.

Mongolian birthmarks are thought to be a sign that good fortune is around you. Things often tend to turn out in your favor, and although you might attribute them to coincidence, you are predestined to have good outcomes in your life.

3. You're extraordinary.

People with a Mongolian spot are thought to be unique and stand out from others, especially the 1% that carry it through life. The intriguing feature sets them apart from anyone else.

4. You're connected to the universe.

It is often believed that those with this special marking have a divine connection to the spiritual world. They have angels watching over them and are provided spiritual protection.

5. You're not using your full potential.

People with a Mongolian spot have a pool of untapped talent that lies within. They have gifts that they may or not be aware of. The marking tells you that it is time to live up to your greatest potential.

6. You need to leave your comfort zone.

The Mongolian spot indicates that if you can just move outside of your comfort zone, you have the ability to realize your wildest dreams. Change is a scary but necessary thing. You should feel the fear and do it anyway.

7. Your emotions are in check.

The birthmark you have been blessed with is a sign that you have achieved emotional stability. You are grounded, calm, and level-headed. This should help with the uncertainty of trying new things.

8. You have magic powers.

Another interpretation of the Mongolian birthmark is the presence of magical and mystical powers. Perhaps you have an intuition that is stronger than most and can see the "truth" in all things. Or you can be an energy magnet who needs to be careful of who is around you.

Mongolian Birthmark Myths & Superstitions In Different Cultures

Outside of the spiritual meanings, many cultures have their own individual thoughts on what the appearance of a Mongolian spot means.

Mongolian Superstitions

In Mongolia, a blue spot signifies good health. People who possess them are the picture of vitality and are capable of rising to the occasions when challenges come.

Chinese Superstitions

The Chinese attribute the Mongolian birthmark to a goddess called Songzi Guanyin, who left the mark when she slapped or kicked the baby to speed up labor.

Japanese Superstitions

The Japanese don’t have a common superstition regarding the blue spot, but the term “shiri ga aoi” as a Mongolian spot translates as “to have a blue butt.” This is a reference to immaturity or a lack of experience.

Korean Superstitions

Korean lore about the blue birthmark mimics that of the Chinese. Again, legend has it that a goddess, this time Samsin Halmoi, left the mark when she slapped the baby on the butt to help it come out of the womb.

African Superstitions

In Africa, the Mongolian spot represents prosperity and nobility. It points to an unbelievable destiny that could possibly manifest as a leader or a healer with supernatural abilities.

Indian Superstitions

In India, the marking is a sign of prosperity. Children who have it are celebrated for their impending good luck in every aspect of life. They are believed to attract opportunity everywhere they go.

Native American Superstitions

Indigenous people believe that the Mongolian spot is lucky as well. They, too, think it symbolizes spiritual protection, allowing the bearer of the mark to aspire to great things.

