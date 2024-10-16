Mom Says She Spoils Her Daughter So She’ll Never Settle For Anyone Less Than A Rich Man

While it’s controversial to many to express a desire to date solely wealthy partners, social media has changed things a bit.

A love coach on TikTok named Goldi isn't shy about sharing her opinions on the subject. She argues that adopting a “wealthy mindset” can transform your dating life and prospective partners—even from a young age.

According to Goldi, and something she practices with her own teen daughter, the key to raising a confident woman who attracts wealthy men starts early in life. “It’s so incredibly crucial that we are very mindful about what we share with our daughters, what we expose them to, and what they should tolerate.”

A mom shared that she spoils her daughter, so she’ll never settle for anyone less than a rich man for a partner.

“If you want to date money, you have to be around money,” Goldi shared in an advice video to women “searching for a wealthy man.”

Alongside advice for meeting wealthy people, crafting an approaching aura, and navigating the dating scene, she also shared her parenting advice for raising daughters who may one day seek wealthy partners of their own.

“If we don’t hold our daughters to higher standards, our daughters won’t either.”

The mom said that women will only ‘marry a rich man’ if they have a ‘wealthy mindset’ with high expectations for partners.

While luxury dating is a lucrative industry, many dating coaches suggest there’s an art to attracting wealthy people — specifically men.

“You have to go to charity events, golf tournaments, and exotic car shows,” Goldi advised women. “Wealthy people surround themselves with wealth.”

Many debate whether it’s a balance of “being flashy,” egotistical, and purely yearning for connection, but meeting someone wealthy means infiltrating their third spaces. Once you’re there, it’s about crafting a similar mindset.

Besides knowing about “the finer things in life” Goldi said it’s about a sense of self-confidence. If you know what you want and deserve, you’ll attract exactly that.

As a mother, she asserted that ‘spoiling’ her daughter sets her up for a successful marriage with a rich man.

Our thoughts create our reality. Even if you’re not financially wealthy, crafting a “wealthy” mindset of abundance can attract that energy into your life. It’s about worthiness, confidence, and genuineness.

“She’s not a gold digger. She just knows her worth,” Goldi said about her teenage daughter.

With a mix of advice and her unique parenting style, she’s worked to instill this sense of confidence in her daughter — urging her to pursue her dreams, set high expectations for the people in her life, and most importantly, “never settle.”

Replying to @Millennialial It's so incredibly crucial that we are very mindful about what we share with our daughters, what we expose them to, and what they should not tolerate. Spoiling your daughters doesn't mean spending thousands of dollars on them, spoiling them can simply mean that you are sharing a wealthy mindset with them. Wealthy is not always about money, wealth can be wealth, and your spirit, your soul, who you are as a person. Expecting the greater, grander things of life. Wealth in relationships, wealth, and friendships, wealth with their self love. We don't hold ourselves to a higher standard, our daughters won't either.

According to this Goldi, the difference between raising a “spoiled brat” and a child spoiled with luxury, love, and confidence is how you frame wealth. “It doesn’t mean spending thousands on them,” she explained. "Wealth can be about your spirit, soul, and who you are as a person.”

At the end of the day, she’s committed to setting her daughter up for success in the future — not just for the financial security that so many people yearn for, but for the wealth of experience, confidence, and the “grandeur” of the lifestyle.

