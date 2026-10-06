People From The Midwest Often Say 11 Phrases That Make Zero Sense To The Rest Of The Country

Americans have their fair share of regional differences depending on where they live. This is probably why people from the Midwest say phrases that make no sense to the rest of the country.

Like Midwesterners shortening their words by saying things like 'uff da,' certain phrases might raise an eyebrow depending on where they live.

1. ‘Yeah no, no yeah’

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The first phrase people from the Midwest say that makes no sense to the rest of the country is "Yeah, no" or "No, yeah." Now, if there's one thing about Midwesterners, they always keep it polite. Some might think it makes them a bit too nice, but that's just how Midwestern culture is. From infancy, people in the Midwest are taught that directness might come off as too strong. They'd much prefer to delay saying a "no" and instead, use other words, such as 'yeah,' to break the harshness of it all. It may not make sense to you, but it makes perfect sense to them.

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2. ‘Jeet?’

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Midwesterners truly care about their loved ones. From making sure their friends got a good night's sleep to taking care of their adult children, they're always subtly checking in on you. So, a phrase people from the Midwest say that makes no sense to the rest of the country is, "Jeet?"

When someone first hears this, they might blink in confusion. After all, what does 'Jeet' mean anyway? While it might sound confusing, Midwesterners aren't necessarily trying to pull a fast one on you. Rather, they prefer to shorten their language. If someone is visiting from the Midwest and says, "Jeet," they're really saying, "Did you eat?"

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3. ‘Ope, didn’t see you there’

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One of the biggest signs someone is from the Midwest is if they say, "Ope, didn't see you there." Sure, it might sound a bit strange; however, many Midwesterners can't help themselves. Call it a natural reaction. Saying "Ope" is part of the Midwestern vocabulary.

The Midwest isn't the only place that uses it. In Canada, it's not uncommon for people to say this word, too. The word 'Ope' has become ingrained in the Midwest. And there's a reason why they'd much prefer this over saying something like oops.

According to Dr. Margaret Hostetler, a linguistics professor, “We don’t want to say the whole word all the time, and so if you’re saying ‘oops,’ that’s short enough, but if you keep shortening it, pretty soon you’re left with ‘oop’ and ‘ope.’” So, in true Midwestern fashion, this is another way for them to keep it simple.

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4. ‘Want a pop?’

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The word pop — AKA soda for most people — has a rich history, especially in the Midwest. According to experts, the word pop was first used in the 1940s, when a new ginger-flavored beverage entered the market. However, as time has changed, the word pop has slowly faded from use, unless someone lives in the Midwest.

The same study found that people in Wisconsin might not use it as much anymore, but people in Minnesota still use it often. Either way, if you're traveling to the Midwest and stumble upon someone saying this, don't be shocked. This word is deeply ingrained in the Midwest and, despite its fading popularity, is still regularly used.

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5. ‘Borrow me that’

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Midwesterners are known to be a bit indirect, and that comes into play here with "Borrow me that." Once again, Midwesterners aren't here to make people's lives harder. However, their parents' upbringing won't allow them to be too direct, as they truly fear coming off as impolite. Because of this, they also do their best to give people a choice when they're asking for a favor. In this instance, instead of saying, "Let me borrow that," Midwesterners say, "Borrow me that?"

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6. ‘I’m bringing a hot dish’

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Another phrase people from the Midwest say that makes no sense to the rest of the country is "I'm bringing a hot dish." Now, those who grew up in the South know one of the biggest parts of a good dinner is a casserole. The casserole is a comfort food.

But people don't always use the word casserole, depending on where they live. For instance, in the Midwest, people use hot dish instead of saying casserole. According to Kara Haff, the State Historical Society’s public information officer, "‘Hotdish’ could perhaps come from the Norwegian word ‘varmrett,’ which means ‘warm dish.'"

Now, is this a bit strange for people who don't live in the Midwest? Absolutely. When most people hear hot dish, they aren't exactly sure what to expect. But whether people say casserole or hot dish, it doesn't truly matter: if good food is involved, who cares what the rest of the country thinks?

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7. ‘The snow's not that bad’

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Midwesterners know the weather can be brutal. Especially during a snowstorm, people often drive with almost zero visibility, hoping for the best. So, a phrase Midwesterners say that makes no sense to the rest of the country is "The snow's not that bad."

For those from the Midwest, sure, the snow might not be that bad. They're used to the freezing weather and icy roads. However, if you're from a warmer state, be prepared to be surprised. When a Midwesterner says, "The snow is not that bad," they really mean, "The snow is not that bad for us."

Now, they aren't trying to lie, but people who grow up in a certain environment get used to it. However, moving or traveling to a different state where winter is considered a battle zone would become unbearable. According to physiologist Courtenay Dunn-Lewis, "People lacking alpha-actinin-3 are better at keeping warm and, energy-wise, can endure a tougher climate." So, if a Midwestern person says it's not that bad and you go outside and freeze, don't blame them. Their body could quite literally be built differently.

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8. ‘Welp, I 'spose it's time’

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There's no worse feeling than being at someone's house, wanting to leave, and having them yap for another two hours. But in the Midwest, people find it hard to simply say, "Well, I gotta go." As a result of their upbringing, they say, "Welp, I 'spose." Yes, most people know what "Welp, I 'spose it's time," means. However, when Midwesterners say it, it signals they're about to leave and are preparing themselves. With a slap on their knee and an awkward cough, Midwesterners never want to seem rude or abrupt, so they stay respectful and slightly passive as they signal it's time for guests to leave.

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9. ‘We parked kitty-corner’

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While it might be confusing, most people say they parked catty-corner to mean they parked diagonally opposite someone or something. While this is the common way to say it, people from the Midwest say, "We parked kitty-corner."

So why do Midwesterners say this instead of catty corner? No idea; however, if you're traveling to any Midwest state, prepare to hear them say this phrase a few times. According to research editor Kara Kovalchik, Americans used to conform to the British way of speaking and used catercorner, but around 1883, people in the South slowly began using catty-corner.

As most people know, language travels, but Midwesterners made it their own and slowly replaced catty-corner with kitty-corner. Is it a big difference? No, but it is something people from the Midwest say in their parts.

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10. ‘Uff da, that took forever’

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One of the coolest phrases people from the Midwest say is, "Uff da, that took forever." Unlike the other phrases, this one completely throws people off. After all, those outside of the Midwest rarely use this phrase. However, it isn't shocking in the Midwest. According to the World Population Review, "Norwegian Americans are most highly concentrated in the Midwest, with North Dakota having the highest percentage of Norwegian ancestry at 22.5%."

As a result, it's not shocking that some of the language is still around. However, it means something completely different. According to Life in Norway, while most Americans use it to express surprise, people in Norway use it to console or show compassion (but not too much) toward something, especially a child who suffered a minor injury. Regardless, it's a staple phrase that has made its way to the Midwest and is here to stay.

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11. ‘We’re just gonna stop in real quick’

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The last phrase people from the Midwest say that makes no sense to the rest of the country is, "We're not staying, we're just gonna stop in real quick." From the outside, this might sound simple enough, right? There's nothing particularly too confusing about uttering this phrase.

However, this phrase gets confusing when someone finds their Midwestern friend staying way longer than they originally anticipated. Blame it on their people-pleasing tendencies, but if there's one thing Midwesterners hate to do, it's disappointing or actively upsetting someone.

As a result, they'll say one thing but do the opposite, as they battle with their need to be kind. So, if someone feels like their Midwestern friend is overstaying their welcome, give a tap on the knee and say, "Well, I 'spose it's time." In Midwestern talk, that's a cue that we better wrap this up.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.