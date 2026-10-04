People Who Were Raised Right Usually Refuse To Say 9 Wildly Rude Phrases In Public

If your parents raised you right, they were both sweet and firm, and while they inspired love and hope in you, they also made sure you'd think twice before saying nonsense in public. The phrases you consciously avoid saying in public suggest your parents did a stellar job raising you.

People who were raised right usually refuse to say these wildly rude phrases in public:

1. 'Move out of my way'

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The first sign your parents raised you right is if you refuse to say, "Move out of my way." Understandably, everyone has bad days, and when you're in a crowd and people keep bumping into you, it's normal to snap. But there's a polite way to ask someone to move that doesn't involve aggressively shoving or shouting. Believe it or not, being kind and composed goes a long way. Thankfully, people who were raised by great parents already know this.

Because your parents instilled in you the importance of kindness, you grew into an adult who is as kind and loving as they were. According to a study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Development, children who have close bonds with their parents tend to grow into kind adults. So, if you don't utter this phrase, then congratulations, you're kinder than the average person who had a pretty bad day.

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2. 'That's not my problem'

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If your parents raised you right, you refuse to say, "That's not my problem." Sure, it might not be your problem, but saying it doesn't automatically mean it's the other person's problem. Sometimes, your coworkers are as helpless as you are. Or you may not be able to help a friend. Either way, kindness is the best route. If you were raised by great parents, this won't be hard. According to Michigan State University, parents who model kindness help their kids practice kindness in turn.

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3. 'I don't care'

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In your head, you might think you don't care as you hear your coworker babble. Still, most people save their thoughts for later. But there's something about going out in public that makes people lose their minds and forget their manners.

A sign your parents raised you right is refusing to say, "I don't care." You might be exhausted or having a bad day, but this doesn't give you the right to dismiss other people's feelings. According to the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, people who feel disrespected show increased aggression.

Thankfully, if you were raised right, this phrase wouldn't even cross your mind. You're way too caring to say, "I don't care." Instead, you choose to be respectful and honest by saying, "Hey, sorry, I need to wrap up this conversation since I have somewhere to go." This is much more compassionate.

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4. 'It's not my fault'

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Life gets out of whack. You might accidentally break a vase or, worse, mess up an important report due in an hour. Either way, there are two types of people in this world: people who choose to take accountability and those who avoid it.

Thankfully, your parents raised you right if you refuse to say, "It's not my fault," as refusing to take accountability isn't in your nature. Understandably, nobody likes to take accountability. If given the choice, you'd probably like to pretend you never made a mistake. Even so, your emotionally intelligent parents likely taught you that making amends and owning up to your wrongdoings is the best way to show genuine care and to grow as a person. So, even if it's hard, you don't buckle under pressure. Instead, you own your mistakes head-on and apologize with sincerity.

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5. 'This will only take a minute of your time'

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Everyone who's ever worked with someone ultra-annoying or in customer service has heard this phrase uttered way too many times. Some people are unfortunately convinced your time isn't all that important. As a result, they disregard it. However, your parents raised you right if you refuse to say, "This will only take a minute of your time."

Maybe it's because your parents taught you the importance of time and showing genuine respect. You'd never rush someone or force them to change their schedule unwillingly to benefit yourself. As licensed psychologist Clifford N. Lazarus, Ph.D., put it, "Every day we have just a little less time in that silo of currency than we did the day before. Hence, what remains becomes increasingly precious."

Instead, you ask, "Hey, when can you work with me on this?" and wait for their response. If you're truly in a rush, then simply saying, "Sorry, I know you're very busy, but is there any way you can help me in the next few minutes?" makes all the difference in the world. This shows sincerity and kindness, which always helps.

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6. 'No offense, but...'

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Starting a sentence with "No offense, but" is never a great idea. Whether you intend it or not, this sentence will offend someone. However, your parents raised you right if you refuse to say, "No offense, but" in public.

Honesty isn't always easy. When dealing with coworkers, the public, or servers, opening up and saying something to cause a reaction is one of the most nerve-wracking things. You never want to offend someone because of your people-pleasing tendencies, but people think sugarcoating makes it better when it can, arguably, make things worse.

According to a 2019 study, misunderstandings lead to confusion, which can lead to more conflict. To avoid this, people raised by good parents tend to be more direct and respectful. If they don't like their food, they say, "Hi, I hate to put you in an awkward position, but this food isn't cooked that well. Can you have this remade?" Believe it or not, being direct and having good manners goes a long way.

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7. 'I'm just being honest'

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There's no greater frustration than hearing disrespect and then having it followed up with, "I'm just being honest." Yet, that's exactly what people do daily, as strangers feel the need to comment on how people look or how people should and shouldn't raise their children.

However, your parents raised you right if you refuse to say, "I'm just being honest." As uncomfortable as it may be, people who were raised right understand that honesty truly is the best policy. It not only prevents misunderstandings, but can also bring people closer. Even so, there are respectful and disrespectful ways to go about it.

For instance, saying, "Wow, you look a mess," isn't all that helpful. But saying, "Hey, your hair is slightly messy; let me help you real quick," is much better. This response is kinder and more helpful because you're offering constructive help rather than insults.

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8. 'Do you know who I am?'

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Like something straight out of a movie, you meet someone who thinks that because they have a little disposable income, everyone should bow to them. However, if your parents raised you right, something you refuse to say in public is, "Do you know who I am?"

Being raised right almost always means your parents instilled humility and gratitude, with an understanding that not everyone is as fortunate as you are, and that your childhood was spent less judging others and more being kinder to them. As a result, you don't flaunt your status. Instead, you keep it real and ensure you treat everyone equally.

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9. 'It's just a joke, relax'

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Finally, your parents raised you right if you refuse to say, "It's just a joke, relax." It doesn't matter if you were joking or not. Whether you're with a partner or at a store, be careful with your words unless you want to offend someone.

Now, does this mean you need to walk on eggshells? Of course not. Most people can appreciate a good sense of humor. Even so, if you're not sure whether you should tell a joke, it's best to keep it to yourself. Keeping it respectful is the best way to avoid unintentional conflict.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.