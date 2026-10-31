Entitled People Who Think The World Exists To Please Them Often Say 8 Delusional Phrases In Casual Conversation

Many of the phrases entitled people say that instantly make you want to leave the room stem from the insecurity they're trying so hard to mask. In reality, these types of people are attention-seekers and manipulators who need a victim to feel faux-important.

Entitled people often say these delusional phrases in casual conversation:

1. 'I'm not paying for that'

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Causing a scene in a restaurant and disrespecting waistaff are status quo for a truly entitled person. Licensed counselor Laura Angers Maddox argues that in addition to expecting and feeling deserving of things they did not earn, entitled people also tend to be attention-seekers. These Karen-types will embarrass others (and themselves) and make others uncomfortable if it means getting what they want.

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2. 'I don't take no for an answer'

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Entitled people often use phrases like "I don't take no for an answer" to disrespect boundaries and force others to give up whatever they want. They don't appreciate it when anyone in their circle sets limits or advocates for themselves, because it makes them much harder to manipulate.

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3. 'I just have high standards'

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There's a difference between having high standards for yourself and holding people to unrealistic expectations. It's okay to express your needs and wants, but forcing people to live up to delusionally high expectations you've dreamt up only leads to disappointment. This disconnect is part of the reason why many successful companies take a human-centric approach to leadership and community. In places like the workplace, where people feel dehumanized and impossibly overworked, having a leader or peer who sees you as a human, rather than just another cog on a wheel, is incredibly important.

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4. 'I don't see what the big deal is'

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To get what they want from a self-centered place, entitled folks use phrases like "I don't see what the big deal is" to dismiss people's concerns and excuse their ridiculous requests. Whether it's pushing a co-worker to take on a project due in less than 24 hours or asking a partner to apologize for something they didn't do, selfish people often lack the empathy needed for healthy conversations and relationships. They'd rather put their own needs on a pedestal, even if it means invalidating others' feelings.

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5. 'It must be nice'

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Fueled by envy, many selfish people use passive-aggressive phrases like "it must be nice" to invalidate others' success. People who make this petty comment are often fueled by internal anger and resentment; they also believe they're somehow entitled to the success that everyone around them is experiencing. Instead of being happy for their friends and celebrating their achievements or blessings in life, they'd rather brush it off with a snide comment like this to feel better about themselves.

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6. 'I'm sorry you feel that way'

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Rather than taking accountability for hurtful language or mistakes, entitled folks use phrases like "I'm sorry you feel that way" to flip the script. They prefer to make others feel silly or insecure for expressing their (very valid) concerns and discomfort rather than truly owning up to any missteps. Many entitled people don't give a rat's booty about making others uncomfortable; in fact, many of the digs coming out of their mouths are actually meant to spark self-doubt or guilt. Selfish and entitled people want you to feel less confident, so you're more likely to give in to the manipulation it takes to get what they want.

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7. 'I have diverse friends'

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These are the same people who say things like "I don't see color" or "I don't see class" as a lame excuse for their lack of advocacy. They want to be part of every conversation, but they don't want to speak out or risk their own success and comfort. They feel entitled to privilege simply for being born into it, so they're less willing to step outside their comfort zone and risk calling out any inherent privilege or advantage they most definitely have just by existing.

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8. 'You owe me'

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People who have transactional relationships with the people in their lives tend to use phrases like "you owe me" to get what they want. Instead of offering unconditional love that's a two-way street, they weaponize their affection, holding basic human need for companionship over people's heads. A phrase like this is a train wreck waiting to happen.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies, focusing on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.