Brilliant People Often Use 11 Polite Phrases To Professionally Say ‘That’s Not My Problem’

Contrary to what you might believe, there is no reward for being the overworked man or woman of the year. Furthermore, you may not be the best person for the job, and it's perfectly fine to redirect or delegate. That said, you can say, "That's not my problem," professionally and tactfully, using specific phrases that make the point without offending others.

Brilliant people often know how to professionally say ‘That’s not my problem’:

1. 'I recommend speaking with...'

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Refusing to take on an issue that isn't yours can be touchy. People may see you as lazy or as trying to avoid accountability. But the truth is, it may be more effective for a subject matter expert to handle a particular issue. It is a great idea to let someone who is knowledgeable take the lead and ask for help if they need it. When recommending that another party handle the matter, explain why you believe they are best equipped to do so. This courteous redirection avoids blaming others and helps to set professional boundaries in the future.

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2. 'That's outside of my scope'

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A polite way to say, "That's not my job," is to let someone know that your scope of work doesn't include the issue they're raising. It tells them you have thoroughly reviewed your job description and couldn't find the duties you are being asked to complete. The key to keeping this professional is to offer an alternative.

A strict no is rarely enough in professional situations; you need to connect them with the right person to move toward resolution. Rejection is much easier to digest when there is a path forward. You don't have to know all the answers, but you should know who does.

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3. 'Have you had a chance to loop them in?'

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Another smooth way to transition a problem to the right person or team is to point out who is responsible and ask whether they are aware of the situation. It puts the person needing help in charge of reaching out to the right people, and it takes the onus off you. This gentle approach is more conversational than abrasive and explains the right ownership without pushing responsibility off. It lets someone know that, sure, you can't fix it, but you're more than willing to work with them to figure out the next steps.

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4. 'I'd love to help, but I want to be respectful of my current priorities'

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Stating that you have deliverables that take priority over ad hoc requests for your time and energy can show you are not shirking accountability, but that stopping to help would put other important tasks at risk. Who wants to be responsible for you dropping the ball and missing something vital?

This phrase shows empathy, but it also encourages your professional peer to take a more empathetic approach. It opens their eyes to your workload and makes them aware that they overlooked it to selfishly get your help with theirs.

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5. 'I don't have enough information to be of assistance'

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No one ever wants to flat-out say that they don't know something, even if it is outside of their area of expertise. So, we fake it 'til we make it, making unnecessary blunders and trying to look smart while feeling inept within. A smarter way to let someone down without feeding your ego or messing things up is to say you don't have the context needed to help.

You are saying, without saying it, that if it is left up to you, it won't turn out well. You are communicating that handling it yourself will do more harm than good, and that you are self-aware enough to know that and act in everyone's best interest.

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6. 'I want to make sure this is handled properly, so let's get the right people involved'

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Your willingness to ensure that, even though you won't be handling a problem, you can take initiative and find the right people to handle it is top-tier from a professional standpoint. You didn't come across as useless and provided much-needed guidance on the right order of operations. This gives off a collaborative tone that others can't help but appreciate. It still meets your goal of deflecting responsibility, but in a positive light. You want to make sure the work gets the attention it deserves, and you know you are not the right person for the job.

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7. 'I'm not the best person for this, but I can help you find out who is'

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Admitting that you are not qualified to handle a problem can be hard in a professional setting. It takes a self-assured person to know what their lane is and stay in it. Acknowledging that a colleague might know more than you in a particular area shows self-assurance. You don't have to act like you know when you don't.

You don't take on things that you cannot do justice to. Instead, you find the right professional and do a warm handoff, building immediate rapport and setting the person in need and the problem-solver up for success. Remember that people will forget what you did for them, but they will never forget how you made them feel.

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8. 'That's not something I've been involved in, and I would hate to steer you wrong'

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How can anyone be mad at someone intent on helping them avoid calamity? I would much rather someone tell me upfront they are not the man or woman for the job than have them lead me down a path of destruction. If you don't know, say that and move on.

One of the biggest human issues is our disdain for not knowing. We want to know it all and can even pretend we do when we have absolutely no idea. This self-imposed anxiety causes our minds to race and makes us take actions that we probably should have avoided altogether. No need to overreach. Be honest about your lack of knowledge and limitations.

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9. 'Let me see if that aligns with our team's objectives'

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Part of being a professional is knowing how to organize and plan appropriately. A well-thought-out plan can keep you on time and aligned with objectives. But sometimes someone might throw a monkey wrench into your plans. They might ask you to do something that isn't part of the timeline or doesn't move you toward your goals.

It's okay to say no in those circumstances. You have priorities, and sometimes it's difficult or a bad idea to shift them in the middle of a project or plan. This phrase pushes others to consider that the world might not revolve around them and their needs, and to be more compassionate.

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10. 'I don't want to give you inaccurate information'

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When someone tells you there is a high chance they're wrong, you quickly excuse them from any ownership of the problem. You would much rather figure it out yourself than rely on someone who is just as in the dark as you are. You must send them to someone who might know more than both of you. When done correctly, this phrase avoids what I call "trick knowledge" or blurting out word salad to make people think you know more than you do. It points them in the right direction so they feel like you contributed to the resolution, not just passed the buck.

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11. 'That's a little outside my wheelhouse'

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Contrary to popular belief, admitting you are not a database of everything in the world is more respected than pretending you are. Telling someone a topic is outside your wheelhouse says you don't know and that it is not your job at the same time. You force them to think about who knows and to seek them out.

A great way to soften the blow is to offer something smaller and less cumbersome. Help them brainstorm very briefly. You help them think through the problem without being expected to provide the solution. It empowers them not only to find the right person to help, but to show up with some ideas.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and has written seven books. She writes lifestyle and human-interest stories that offer informative, actionable guidance on relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.