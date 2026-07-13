People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Lazy Usually Say 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

While people like to equate mental or emotional exhaustion to laziness, that couldn't be further from the truth. When someone is mentally and emotionally lazy, they tend to feel burnt out and have run out of energy. Their brain is essentially working at lower capacity, and they choose to verbalize that discomfort in conversations.

Although they may not want to put in the effort to become less tired, as it can be difficult to take a break from daily responsibilities in life, it's important for them to rest and recharge if they want to be their best selves.

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Phrases people who are mentally and emotionally lazy usually say in conversation

1. 'I'm just tired'

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Mentally and emotionally lazy people often become physically lazy as well. They might lack the willpower to push themselves to eat healthy and exercise.

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Our minds and our bodies influence each other. When we move our bodies, it helps our brains work more efficiently. But people who aren't using their mental muscles fall behind because they aren't nearly quite as efficient.

2. 'I'll check my schedule'

If you invite someone like this to an event, they might tell you that they'll get back to you or let you know. When they say "I'll check my schedule," they're trying to reassure you that they aren't just blatantly saying no. Still, the chances are that they won't RSVP yes to the invitation.

They might push off giving an answer until the day of, saying they haven't gotten a chance to check their busy calendar. But some people use this phrase to deflect blame. Unfortunately, when people keep saying no to plans, it's highly unlikely they'll get invited again.

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3. 'I don't have the patience for this'

Someone who has limited patience probably isn't driven to strengthen themselves mentally or emotionally. People become patient by reflecting on their mistakes and being empathetic. So, when someone says they don't have patience for something, they likely feel overwhelmed.

Things that don't usually bother them are starting to make them snap. They might avoid putting in necessary work because of their burnout levels. These people can be ill equipped at handling tough situations, as they won't have the patience to deal with it.

4. 'I guess so'

Sometimes, we are faced with important decisions, and there are two types of ways to respond to this. You can act and take charge in choosing what's the best option, or you could remain passive.

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When you respond to something passively, you're just kind of letting life happen. You'll let whatever decision other people make influence your life just to avoid putting in the work. That's exactly the kind of behavior mentally and emotionally lazy people have.

When they say, "I guess so," they are being passive. It usually means they're too tired or distant from the situation to disagree with whatever decision is being made.

5. 'Whatever, it's not that big of a deal'

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People who say "whatever" are trying to hide their emotional laziness from other people, but also from themselves. If they say "it's not a big deal," they're trying to pretend that's not true. Because, in reality, it is a big deal.

When something big happens, it causes a lot of stress. People feel anxious about handling it right, worrying that if they do something wrong, there will be negative consequences.

Emotionally lazy people don't want to deal with their heavy emotions, so they use this phrase to stay peaceful and ignore their problems.

6. 'I'm not good at giving advice'

Mentally and emotionally lazy people don't want to do the work to understand their emotions. They don't want to reflect, despite how important it is.

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It helps us make better decisions in the future. When someone thinks inwardly to see how they can do better, they use this new information to handle similar situations.

Since mentally and emotionally lazy people can't put in the effort to help themselves, they won't be able to give good advice. When they say, "I'm not good at giving advice," they're being truthful, but also want to avoid doling out anything helpful.

7. 'I don't care'

When someone says they don't care, they're exhausted mentally and emotionally. They don't have the energy to invest in their relationships or responsibilities.

Because they refuse to put work in, choosing instead to avoid conflicts and push their inner thoughts down, they won't go very far. Changing our behaviors takes a lot of intentional work, and breaking habits is really hard.

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8. 'My life is so busy'

Life can get really busy at times. It happens to everyone. Some people can forget that it isn't just them that has a lot to deal with, and they make an intentional effort to show up for the people they care about, no matter what they have going on.

Mentally and emotionally lazy people do this quite frequently, telling others how busy and overwhelmed they are. Because of this, they don't take the time to see what's going on in the lives of their loved ones.

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9. 'I watch a lot of TV'

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Maintaining relationships and friendships take a lot of work, but when someone is lazy mentally and emotionally, they aren't willing to put that effort in on a consistent basis. They avoid meeting new people to form connections and instead isolate themselves.

Rather than spend their free time socializing, they might watch TV instead. They're relying on scripted conversations to avoid dealing with the difficult emotions they push down.

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Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.