When Someone's Mentally & Physically Exhausted, They'll Start Fantasizing About 6 Things

Adults have so many responsibilities, whether it's work and kids, or even financial struggles. Over time, it all becomes too much and we daydream about a life much different from the one we're in. But when people begin to fantasize about what could be, it's evident that they're mentally and physically exhausted.

Some of those fantasies are realistic, like getting to take a vacation or having someone listen to them for once. Others are a bit more far-fetched, like winning the lottery or becoming a princess. Even though it's a coping mechanism, consider it a warning sign that everything is overwhelming.

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People start fantasizing about these things when they're mentally and physically exhausted

1. Living off the grid

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People who are stressed and overworked want one thing: for nobody to ask them for anything. When everyone relies on you, it's overwhelming and leaves little time for self-care. Especially when no one is looking after them, some people may fantasize about abandoning society altogether.

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They dream about living remotely and not having anybody but themselves to worry about. While this kind of living is focused more on survival than pleasure, if someone is dreaming about this kind of reality, it's only because their current one is too much to deal with.

2. The perfect romance

Romance novels and rom-coms have fed us lies about what romance should look like. It's people confessing their love in a rain storm or holding a boombox to woo a crush. When people fantasize about the perfect romance in their lives, they really just want to feel seen.

They want someone to listen to and understand them. They want someone noticing what they need and following through. People daydream of this kind of life because they're currently lacking that intimacy in their own relationship.

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3. Becoming wealthy

For most people, financial struggles are the main reason we think of a different life. We want to live without having to worry about making ends meet, and having a lavish lifestyle where money isn't an option.

But while money can buy some form of happiness, it isn't everything. Yes, it's nice to be able to go on a shopping spree or not have to worry about paying bills on time, but sometimes, it's just a result of being mentally and physically exhausted.

4. Having a lot of friends

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While daydreaming is linked to childhood trauma, it's also connected to everyday stressors. When life has become too overwhelming to function, people may fantasize about expanding their social circle and surrounding themselves with lots of good friends.

Because their own lives feel out of control, thinking about another life gives them some semblance of it. It speaks to a larger issue in that they aren't taking care of themselves enough to not feel so stressed out.

5. Being powerful

Some people daydream about living a different life because they feel powerless in their current reality. They may not feel like they're being seen or heard, and want some sense of power. It's their way of taking back their energy.

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Whether they're fantasizing about being a queen or just a magnetic person that others gravitate towards, it indicates that they're losing control in their daily lives. And it's high time they handle their exhaustion.

6. Saying the right thing

Sometimes, when people overthink, it's about what they've said in past arguments or scenarios. They replay every detail in their minds, imagining what they could have said or done differently.

But the truth of the matter is that they're feeling so exhausted in real life that they dream of being a person who can do no wrong. It's important in this case for them to realize that they need to take a step back and regain control of their life.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.