People Who Always Know What Someone's Really Thinking Usually Use These 4 Tricks

Do you know what someone's really thinking deep down? One way to decipher a person's true nature is to learn how to read people and their body language. Whether you're questioning if you got the job after an interview or if that first date went well, body language can provide you with a secret edge.

Be careful, though, because body language can be easily misconstrued: Sometimes people have certain actions or posture habits that disguise what they're saying. But by remaining alert and observant, you'll fare better than most and be able to read people like a true professional.

People who always know what someone's really thinking use these tricks:

1. They pay attention to how others speak

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People who know what others are thinking note the subtle differences in how people communicate: Positive ways of communication include speaking in the same tone and at the same rate of speech that you're using. It's also a positive sign when someone can share a laugh with you and truly have a sincere and inviting sound to their voice. On the flip side, negative ways of speaking include speaking a lot louder, softer, faster, or slower than you. If their voice sounds unsteady or quivering, they might not mean exactly what they're saying to you aloud.

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2. They pay attention to appearance cues

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People who know what someone's thinking notice how others present themselves to the world. Most people do their best to make a long-lasting and positive impression: Their clothing will usually be neat, and their hair will be groomed as well. Someone who isn't put-together often appears unkempt because they don't care about the impression they'll leave behind with you. The old saying, "Dress for success," is a simple way to remember that people do judge others by their appearance.

People readily notice what others wear and use this information to form initial impressions, often making assumptions about someone's personality, social status, and trustworthiness based on their clothing choices, even if subconsciously. Whether it's right or wrong, it happens. If you were hiring a salesperson for your company, would you want a person who's friendly and dressed in a suit or someone who looks like they just rolled out of bed?

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3. They notice small interactions

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Astute people notice the subtle ways a person interacts with them, even if they don't realize they're doing it. When people relate positively with you, they may express body language signals that show it. They may look at your eyes while speaking, lean toward you, or touch you gently to accentuate a point.

Negative signals include looking away when they should be listening, crossing their arms, constantly fidgeting or tapping their foot, clearing their throat, or yawning. This may be a sign of distrust, anger, frustration, boredom, or a lack of self-confidence.

The best way to learn more about body language is to spend some time observing people. By becoming more aware of the way others react to certain situations, you'll be better equipped to communicate effectively.

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4. They stay highly observant, even in commonplace settings

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Whether in the supermarket, church, or at the mall, watch the way people display their secret signals. It will greatly help you in deciphering body language in your situations. Reading body language is an important way to figure out what people are truly saying. It can also help you build positive and long-lasting relationships. Use these tips often to help you discover the secret meaning behind body language and become a master of communication with others.

Moira Hutchison is a mindfulness coach, energy healer, and hypnotherapist who has dedicated her life to supporting and inspiring individuals to align their personal trinity of trust, inner awareness, and self-confidence to discover their true purpose.