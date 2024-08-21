Manifestation Expert Reveals A 'Foolproof' Method She Uses To Make That One Person 'Obsessed' With Her

With the right approach, you can manifest anything, from your dream job to a romantic relationship. Once you learn how to channel your energy to attract the results you desire, the possibilities are endless.

A manifestation expert took to TikTok to reveal the ‘foolproof’ method she uses to make that special someone ‘obsessed’ with her.

Sarah Perl began her video with a preface — individuals should only use this method if they want someone to be undeniably drawn to them.

Perl described this technique as “the whisper method,” a practice that combines thoughts, intentions, and spoken words to produce the desired outcome.

Perl instructed viewers to close their eyes and visualize the specific person they want to allure in the setting they would likely be in at the exact moment. “You’re going to envision yourself as a ghost-like spirit walking up to them and whispering in their ear three times what it is you want them to do for you,” Perl explained.

Examples of this desired action could be texting you, asking you out on a date, or buying you flowers.

“Then you’re going to envision yourself kissing their forehead and walking away, and as you walk away in this visual, you’re going to envision them starting to do the thing that you whispered in their ear, and then open your eyes,” she added.

After you open your eyes, Perl advised viewers to remove all doubts and believe in the influence of their vision.

“Know that it is done because it is,” she said.

Perl said that individuals can expect results overnight, but they need to "be patient and watch what happens."

This ‘whisper method’ can be used beyond romantic matters.

It can be applied to any area of your life. Rather than manifesting someone to feel attracted to your energy, you can manifest any of your desires by simply visualizing them and aligning your emotions accordingly.

If you want to be respected and valued at work, visualize your workplace, coworkers, and boss as you whisper how you’d like them to treat you. If you want to grow your income, visualize this abundance clearly in your mind and whisper your intention into the universe.

When you speak the intention into existence, with full belief and trust that it will come true, your manifestations will come to fruition.

However, this method will not work if you feel any doubts or skepticism towards the approach. It may come across as unrealistic and fantasized, but the validity behind this method lies in the individual’s ability to believe in the power of their energy.

“There's power in whispering — though spoken softly, your words carry immense energy and intention,” according to the Centre of Excellence. “Repeat your desire several times, each repetition infused with the emotional significance of your wish.”

There is power in our words and energy.

The mind is an incredibly powerful tool that we can utilize to influence every aspect of our lives.

From romance to prosperity to experiences, we can manifest anything we desire as long as we trust in our intentions and the divine energy of the universe.

Of course, be mindful of what intentions you speak into existence. These methods should always be approached from a place of love and integrity. Remember that energy is in constant motion, and whatever you release into the universe will always be sent back to you.

